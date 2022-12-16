ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Death of girl, 2, at NYC shelter deemed homicide; autopsy finds she OD'd

By Adam Warner
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS/WCBS 880) -- The death of a 2-year-old girl at a New York City shelter was deemed a homicide Friday after the medical examiner found she died of a drug overdose.

The NYPD confirmed that it’s now investigating the June death of Mariya Huebler as a homicide.

Huebler died at Mount Sinai Morningside on the night of June 7 after she was rushed to the hospital from a shelter at 30 Hamilton Pl. in Hamilton Heights.

Someone called 911 after they found the toddler unconscious and unresponsive at the shelter just after 11:30 p.m.

She had no obvious signs of trauma, police said.

An autopsy found she died of acute methadone intoxication, according to the medical examiner's office. Methadone is often used to treat heroin addiction.

Huebler’s parents have both been interviewed by police, the Daily News reported.

“Mariya was loved so deeply, it hurts to acknowledge that she is physically not with us no more,” her mother wrote on a GoFundMe page. “Anyone who knew me knew how much I loved my daughter, how much of a hands-on mother I was to Mariya. I still cannot believe this is real.”

No arrests have been made in her death as of Friday.

