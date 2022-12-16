Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Kentucky State Sen.-elect Matt Deneen turns seat Republican, prepares for first session in January
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In Elizabethtown, State Sen.-elect Matt Deneen turned District 10's seat Republican. District 10 mostly represents Hardin County and a small portion of Jefferson County, a seat previously held by Democrat Dennis Parrett who decided to retire from the legislature. Deneen spent his career in education and...
Senate proposes reevaluating state’s tax structure
Some state senators are touting the possibility of reinventing Indiana’s tax structure to determine whether the state could eliminate individual and corporate income taxes. They say it’ll take pressure off residents and businesses, but it would also depress future revenue as others say Indiana needs to invest in its quality of life. Sen. Travis Holdman […] The post Senate proposes reevaluating state’s tax structure appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Debating partisan school board elections
In the 2011 session of the General Assembly, the legislature passed (and I supported) HEA 1074 that effectively changed the state’s school board elections date from the May Primary to the November General Election. Indiana law also says that school board races are non-partisan. After what transpired this past General Election in multiple counties, nonpartisanship […] The post Debating partisan school board elections appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Emotional crowd attends Indianapolis library board meeting since CEO controversy
A loud crowd of more than 50 people filled a room at the Indianapolis Public Library Monday night. The board has been under fire since announcing a new CEO who later declined the job.
indianapublicradio.org
Indiana Senate Republican leaders want to eliminate state income tax by end of decade
Indiana Senate Republicans want the state to take a comprehensive look at its tax system – with an eye towards eliminating the income tax by the end of the decade. Caucus leaders are proposing creation of a high-level commission on taxation. Senate Tax and Fiscal Policy Committee Chair Travis...
wbiw.com
Disciplinary charges filed against Decatur County judge
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Commission on Judicial Qualifications has filed disciplinary charges against Decatur Circuit Court Judge Timothy B. Day. The Commission alleges two counts of misconduct in Child in Need of Services cases related to a pattern of not including Guardian Ad Litems/Court Appointed Special Advocates from the proceedings and fostering a culture of ex parte communications. Judge Day is permitted (but not required) to file an answer to the charges within 20 days.
Early poll of Hoosier voters: Daniels would sweep 2024 GOP Senate primary
A survey released Sunday of 1,000 Indiana voters says 32% of them would vote for outgoing Purdue President Mitch Daniels on the GOP ballot should he run for an empty U.S. Senate seat in the 2024 election. Bellwether Research & Consulting released the survey results that looked at an open...
22 WSBT
Operation Education: Fewer Indiana High School grads choosing college, equity gaps grow
Fewer Indiana High School students are choosing college after graduation. New numbers are due out this spring, but some believe the downward trend is expected to continue. The 2022 Indiana College Readiness Report shows the college-going rate for Indiana High Schoolers is at its lowest point in recent history. What...
wbiw.com
Gov. Holcomb to reveal the 2023 theme for the Indiana State Fair
INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb will participate in the unveiling of the 2023 Indiana State Fair Theme on Monday, December 19th at 11 a.m. The event will be held outdoors at the Governor’s home at 4740 N. Meridian Street where the event will help kick off the continued efforts and plans for the 2023 State Fair.
wbiw.com
Indiana Uplands announces READI commitments totaling more than $24.6 million
BLOOMINGTON – The Indiana Uplands READI Steering Committee and Regional Opportunity Initiatives (ROI) has announced more than $24.6 million in committed investments from the $30 million in Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI) funds awarded to the Indiana Uplands by the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) to enhance the vitality of this 11-county region.
wbiw.com
Register for the 2023 Indiana Sustainability and Resilience Conference
INDIANAPOLIS – Join 300+ Indiana sustainability professionals, scholars, and climate advocates on Friday, Feb. 17 at the IUPUI Campus Center for a day of knowledge-sharing and networking to advance climate resilience in the Hoosier State. Hosted by Indiana University’s Environmental Resilience Institute, IUPUI Sustainability, and presenting supporter the Indianapolis...
WISH-TV
‘All INdiana Politics’: 2024 governor race; One-one-one with Holcomb
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two of the state’s best known Republicans are officially in the race this week for Indiana governor. This week on “All Indiana Politics,” News 8’s Drew Blair sat down with Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, who talked about her campaign for governor in 2024, how she responds to criticism of the state’s handling of the COVID-19 crises, and much more.
104.1 WIKY
“Don’t Say Gay” Bill Headed to IN. Legislature
A bill that will likely see the state face backlash after its passage, should it get passed in 2023. The controversial “Don’t say gay” legislation is being considered for the next legislative session from the GOP wing of the statehouse. It’s a controversial proposal to limit discussion...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Region unemployment rates continue to increase but so does number of residents working
The number of Northwest Indiana residents looking for work continues to increase, pushing unemployment rates higher. Lake County's November unemployment rate was 4.5 percent, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, up from 4.1 percent in October. Porter County's rate rose a tenth of a percentage point to 3.1 percent.
WANE-TV
Holcomb: Yes, we can spend our way to healthier citizens
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) — “From a compassionate and competitive perspective, how are we going to improve?”. Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb (R) was thinking out loud about Hoosier’s health Friday afternoon in a sit-down interview with WANE 15. Holcomb’s Public Health Commission researched for months to bring solutions...
city-countyobserver.com
COMMENTARY: lIndiana Women Struggling To Break The Gubernatorial Glass Ceiling
Indiana Women Struggling To Break The Gubernatorial Glass Ceiling. While women have regularly held statewide office and Indiana has had four female Lt. Governors, Hoosier women have struggled to break through to the top office. And the state is languishing on a depressing list of 18 states that have had...
allamericanatlas.com
17 Charming Small Towns in Indiana that You Need to Visit
The Hoosier state is a perfect slice of Midwest life. Outside the urban reach of Indianapolis, across the plains that span out as to the horizon, there are a wealth of small towns in Indiana, each with its own individual charm. From lush green forests to historic downtown areas, from...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Major companies in Indiana, two cities ask utilities to create green tariff program
Two Indiana cities and six major companies in the state want AES Indiana and Duke Energy to make it easier for them to get their power from renewables. That’s according to a letter sent Thursday from Indianapolis, Bloomington, Coca-Cola, Walmart, Salesforce, Cummins, Rivian and Roche. They asked the two...
wbiw.com
I-69 Finish Line project makes major step toward progress Friday
INDIANA – The Indiana Department of Transportation was joined by the Federal Highway Administration, public and elected officials, and members of the I-69 Finish Line project team to celebrate another major step toward progress on Friday. Twelve miles of I-69 were officially opened from Martinsville to the new State...
WLFI.com
Carroll County jail estimated to cost almost $26 million
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The latest price estimate for the new Carroll County jail is $3 million more than what county officials think they can afford. The total estimated construction cost for the new Carroll County Jail comes to just under $26 million after bids from 80 sub-contractors.
