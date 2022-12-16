ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Senate proposes reevaluating state’s tax structure

Some state senators are touting the possibility of reinventing Indiana’s tax structure to determine whether the state could eliminate individual and corporate income taxes. They say it’ll take pressure off residents and businesses, but it would also depress future revenue as others say Indiana needs to invest in its quality of life.  Sen. Travis Holdman […] The post Senate proposes reevaluating state’s tax structure appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Debating partisan school board elections

In the 2011 session of the General Assembly, the legislature passed (and I supported) HEA 1074 that effectively changed the state’s school board elections date from the May Primary to the November General Election. Indiana law also says that school board races are non-partisan.  After what transpired this past General Election in multiple counties, nonpartisanship […] The post Debating partisan school board elections appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Disciplinary charges filed against Decatur County judge

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Commission on Judicial Qualifications has filed disciplinary charges against Decatur Circuit Court Judge Timothy B. Day. The Commission alleges two counts of misconduct in Child in Need of Services cases related to a pattern of not including Guardian Ad Litems/Court Appointed Special Advocates from the proceedings and fostering a culture of ex parte communications. Judge Day is permitted (but not required) to file an answer to the charges within 20 days.
DECATUR COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Gov. Holcomb to reveal the 2023 theme for the Indiana State Fair

INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb will participate in the unveiling of the 2023 Indiana State Fair Theme on Monday, December 19th at 11 a.m. The event will be held outdoors at the Governor’s home at 4740 N. Meridian Street where the event will help kick off the continued efforts and plans for the 2023 State Fair.
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Indiana Uplands announces READI commitments totaling more than $24.6 million

BLOOMINGTON – The Indiana Uplands READI Steering Committee and Regional Opportunity Initiatives (ROI) has announced more than $24.6 million in committed investments from the $30 million in Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI) funds awarded to the Indiana Uplands by the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) to enhance the vitality of this 11-county region.
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Register for the 2023 Indiana Sustainability and Resilience Conference

INDIANAPOLIS – Join 300+ Indiana sustainability professionals, scholars, and climate advocates on Friday, Feb. 17 at the IUPUI Campus Center for a day of knowledge-sharing and networking to advance climate resilience in the Hoosier State. Hosted by Indiana University’s Environmental Resilience Institute, IUPUI Sustainability, and presenting supporter the Indianapolis...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

‘All INdiana Politics’: 2024 governor race; One-one-one with Holcomb

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two of the state’s best known Republicans are officially in the race this week for Indiana governor. This week on “All Indiana Politics,” News 8’s Drew Blair sat down with Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, who talked about her campaign for governor in 2024, how she responds to criticism of the state’s handling of the COVID-19 crises, and much more.
INDIANA STATE
104.1 WIKY

“Don’t Say Gay” Bill Headed to IN. Legislature

A bill that will likely see the state face backlash after its passage, should it get passed in 2023. The controversial “Don’t say gay” legislation is being considered for the next legislative session from the GOP wing of the statehouse. It’s a controversial proposal to limit discussion...
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

Holcomb: Yes, we can spend our way to healthier citizens

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) — “From a compassionate and competitive perspective, how are we going to improve?”. Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb (R) was thinking out loud about Hoosier’s health Friday afternoon in a sit-down interview with WANE 15. Holcomb’s Public Health Commission researched for months to bring solutions...
INDIANA STATE
allamericanatlas.com

17 Charming Small Towns in Indiana that You Need to Visit

The Hoosier state is a perfect slice of Midwest life. Outside the urban reach of Indianapolis, across the plains that span out as to the horizon, there are a wealth of small towns in Indiana, each with its own individual charm. From lush green forests to historic downtown areas, from...
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

I-69 Finish Line project makes major step toward progress Friday

INDIANA – The Indiana Department of Transportation was joined by the Federal Highway Administration, public and elected officials, and members of the I-69 Finish Line project team to celebrate another major step toward progress on Friday. Twelve miles of I-69 were officially opened from Martinsville to the new State...
MARTINSVILLE, IN
WLFI.com

Carroll County jail estimated to cost almost $26 million

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The latest price estimate for the new Carroll County jail is $3 million more than what county officials think they can afford. The total estimated construction cost for the new Carroll County Jail comes to just under $26 million after bids from 80 sub-contractors.
CARROLL COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy