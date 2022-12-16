The MSPCA is accepting adoption inquiries until midnight. Tuesday, the sick puppy found on an East Boston street, is looking for a forever family. The chihuahua mix puppy is now nine weeks old, and has been fully nursed back to health over the course of three weeks. Tuesday was taken in by the MSPCA last month for treatment of parvovirus, a disease that can be fatal for unvaccinated dogs.

