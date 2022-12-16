ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tyla

Woman 'kicked out of restaurant' because of her 'inappropriate' top

A woman in Finland has claimed she was kicked out of a restaurant because her outfit was deemed 'inappropriate'. Erika Helin - who has competed in numerous national modelling contests, as well as selling content on OnlyFans - said a 'jerk' of a security guard booted her from a restaurant in the capital of Helsinki because of her attire.
Boston

‘Tuesday’ the East Boston stray is looking for a home

The MSPCA is accepting adoption inquiries until midnight. Tuesday, the sick puppy found on an East Boston street, is looking for a forever family. The chihuahua mix puppy is now nine weeks old, and has been fully nursed back to health over the course of three weeks. Tuesday was taken in by the MSPCA last month for treatment of parvovirus, a disease that can be fatal for unvaccinated dogs.
BOSTON, MA
YourCentralValley.com

NASA unveils image of a black hole destroying a star

One lone star got a little too close to a black hole. A new image from NASA shows a massive black hole, located about 250 million light-years from Earth, destroying a star. The photo, captured by multiple NASA telescopes, is the fifth closest image observed catching a black hole in the act, a news release […]
WPXI

Elon Musk Twitter poll ends with users seeking his departure

Millions of Twitter users asked Elon Musk to step down as the head of Twitter in a poll the billionaire created and promised to abide by. But by Monday afternoon there was no word on whether Musk would step aside or who the new leader might be. Twitter has grown...

