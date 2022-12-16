Read full article on original website
Related
Meghan Markle ‘Collapsed’ In a Security Guard’s Arms and Started Crying After Her Final Royal Engagement: ‘I Tried So Hard’
Meghan Markle says she ‘collapsed’ in a security guard’s arms and started crying after she completed her final royal tour. Here's what she revealed about her and Harry's last royal tour.
Woman 'kicked out of restaurant' because of her 'inappropriate' top
A woman in Finland has claimed she was kicked out of a restaurant because her outfit was deemed 'inappropriate'. Erika Helin - who has competed in numerous national modelling contests, as well as selling content on OnlyFans - said a 'jerk' of a security guard booted her from a restaurant in the capital of Helsinki because of her attire.
‘Tuesday’ the East Boston stray is looking for a home
The MSPCA is accepting adoption inquiries until midnight. Tuesday, the sick puppy found on an East Boston street, is looking for a forever family. The chihuahua mix puppy is now nine weeks old, and has been fully nursed back to health over the course of three weeks. Tuesday was taken in by the MSPCA last month for treatment of parvovirus, a disease that can be fatal for unvaccinated dogs.
NASA unveils image of a black hole destroying a star
One lone star got a little too close to a black hole. A new image from NASA shows a massive black hole, located about 250 million light-years from Earth, destroying a star. The photo, captured by multiple NASA telescopes, is the fifth closest image observed catching a black hole in the act, a news release […]
"The First Time I Visited The US I Thought This Was A Restaurant Scam": Non-Americans Are Sharing The Things That Are Totally Common In The US But Bizarre In Other Countries
"I was in the US the first time ever a couple of weeks ago and it blew my mind. I wish I could have brought some back home with me."
15 Photos That Make Me Want To Never Set Foot In Another Kitchen As Long I Live
Guess I'll HAVE to just order pizza for the 40,000th time.
People Are Sharing Popular Movie Tropes That Defined The Past Decade, But Will Make A Film Feel Verrry Dated In 25 Years
Can't wait till the "well, THAT just happened" style of comedy is over.
WPXI
Elon Musk Twitter poll ends with users seeking his departure
Millions of Twitter users asked Elon Musk to step down as the head of Twitter in a poll the billionaire created and promised to abide by. But by Monday afternoon there was no word on whether Musk would step aside or who the new leader might be. Twitter has grown...
Comments / 0