Vinci says $820 million used to buy Mexico airport stake, not renovation as governor claimed
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – France’s Vinci on Tuesday clarified that it was not currently investing $820 million in renovating a key Mexican airport, saying that the figure cited by a local government was in fact the price of a major stake purchase, after debt. A spokesperson for the...
Orange finance head Fernandez to join transport group CMA CGM
PARIS (Reuters) – French telecoms group Orange’s deputy chief executive and head of finance, Ramon Fernandez, is leaving the company to join shipping and transport company CMA CGM as finance director. Fernandez will Orange at the end of the first quarter of 2023, the company said on Tuesday,...
Spain to request over $89 billion in fresh EU funds, mostly loans
MADRID (Reuters) – The Spanish government will ask the European Union for loans worth 84 billion euros ($89.1 billion) and a further 7.7 billion euros in grants as part of the bloc’s COVID-19 recovery package, Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Tuesday. That means Spain will seek its...
European Commission clears Uniper bailout
PARIS (Reuters) -The European Commission said in a statement on Tuesday it had approved a 34.5 billion euro German plan to recapitalise German natural gas trader Uniper. It said that under EU State aid rules the recapitalisation measure notified by Germany complied with conditions on the necessity, appropriateness and size of the intervention.
Taiwan seeks quick progress on long-stalled EU investment deal
TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan wants progress to be accelerated on a long-stalled bilateral investment agreement with the European Union, the island’s President Tsai Ing-wen said on Tuesday. The EU included Taiwan on its list of trade partners for a potential bilateral investment agreement in 2015, the year before...
Medical device makers drop products as EU law sows chaos
LONDON (Reuters) – Nicola Osypka’s German company has been selling medical devices used in surgery on newborn babies in Europe for decades, but new European Union rules have forced her to make tough decisions. Under the regulations designed to prevent another health scandal, such as the one in...
EU countries vote to weaken law on methane emissions
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – European Union countries voted on Monday in favour of weakening the bloc’s planned law to cut methane emissions in the oil and gas sector, weeks after the EU pledged at the COP27 climate conference to do more to tackle the potent greenhouse gas. Methane is...
Copper smelter Aurubis plans 530 million euros in new investments
BERLIN (Reuters) – Europe’s largest copper smelter Aurubis scrapped its existing dividend policy and announced 530 million euro ($562.44 million) of growth-oriented investments, the company said on Tuesday, expanding plants in the U.S. state of Georgia and in Hamburg, Germany. Finalising its accounts for fiscal year 2021/22, the...
UK’s ADVFN extends closing date of open offer, AGM amid postal strikes
(Reuters) – Global stocks and crypto information website ADVFN Plc said on Tuesday it extended the closing date of an open offer and postponed its annual general meeting (AGM) amid ongoing strikes in the UK, including by postal firms. British workers across various key sectors including transportation, health and...
Iran calls on Western Powers to adopt “constructive” approach for revival of 2015 nuclear pact
DUBAI (Reuters) – Iran’s top diplomat Hossein Amirabdollahian called on Western Powers on Tuesday to adopt a “constructive” approach for the revival of the 2015 nuclear pact. Amirabdollahian also added that other parties to the deal should take the “necessary political decision” to salvage the pact...
Apple fined 1 million euros by Paris Commercial Court over app store practices
PARIS (Reuters) – The Paris Commercial Court on Monday fined iPhone maker Apple just over 1 million euros ($1.06 million) for imposing abusive commercial clauses on French app developers for access to the U.S. company’s App Store, a court ruling seen by Reuters said. ($1 = 0.9413 euros)
World Bank approves $1.69 billion for Pakistan flood relief projects
(Reuters) – The World Bank has approved financing of $1.69 billion for flood relief projects in Pakistan, it said in a statement on Monday. Pakistan’s already stressed economy took a further hit after severe floods earlier this year submerged large swathes of the country, killing nearly 1,700 people, damaging farmlands and infrastructure.
Pending Mexican central bank post to be decided soon, president says
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico will in the next few days resolve the pending designation of a board member for the Mexican central bank, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday, as deputy governor Gerardo Esquivel’s mandate is set to expire at the end of the year.
Belarus ‘reaches understanding’ with Moscow over debt restructuring -TASS cites Belarus media
(Reuters) – Belarus’ prime minister said on Tuesday that the country had “reached an understanding” with Moscow on restructuring Belarus’ debt, Russian state-owned news agency TASS reported, citing Belarusian media. (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Alison Williams)
Boeing commercial airplane unit names new supply chain, sales execs
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Boeing Commercial Airplanes told employees on Tuesday it was tapping its sales chief to oversee supply chain issues as part of a number of executive moves. Boeing Commercial Airplanes CEO Stan Deal said in an email to employees seen by Reuters that Ihssane Mounir, senior vice...
Foxconn fine for unauthorised China investment likely to be imposed soon – source
TAIPEI (Reuters) – Foxconn, the world’s largest contract electronics maker, is likely to be fined soon by Taiwan’s government for an unauthorised investment in a Chinese chip maker, a person with direct knowledge of the situation said on Monday. Taiwan, which Beijing views as sovereign Chinese territory,...
Pace of new climate, sustainable business rules will not let up
LONDON (Reuters) – The past year was the busiest ever for climate and sustainability rulemaking, with no let up expected in 2023 as policymakers tighten the net around flaky or fraudulent corporate behaviour. From Canada to South Africa, the proposed or implemented rules covered everything from driving transparency in...
COP15 President says global nature deal passed despite Congo objection
MONTREAL (Reuters) – The Chinese government minister heading a global summit on biodiversity declared the approval of a global deal to protect nature on Monday despite objections from the Democratic Republic of Congo, which said it could not back the deal. Chinese Minister of Ecology Huang Runqiu, who was...
Analysis-Private U.S. energy producers tap niche funding as bank lines dry up
(Reuters) – Private U.S. oil and gas companies are increasingly turning to a niche financing structure that securitizes their production, providing a funding avenue for producers and owners as traditional sources become more expensive or simply dry up. Known as PDP asset-backed securitizations (ABS), this product takes revenue generated...
UK factory output and export orders sag in December: CBI
LONDON (Reuters) – British factories’ output and export orders slid this month, according to a survey on Monday that underlined the troubles faced by the manufacturing sector, including high inflation and a weak global economy. The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) said its gauge of manufacturing output during...
