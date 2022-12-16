K. Michelle Announces 2023 Dates For ‘I’m The Problem’ Tour
K. Michelle is hitting the road in 2023 among the likes of Jill Scott, New Edition, Janet Jackson, and more.
The “Scooch” singer’s tour will support her forthcoming sixth studio album and final R&B project, I’m The Problem . The 21-city tour will begin in Washington D.C. on Feb. 23 and will hit major cities including New York, Chicago, New Orleans, Philly, and Houston. She has already confirmed that more dates will be announced, including a “very special Atlanta show.”More from VIBE.com
Via Instagram , K. Michelle teased, “And my Special Guest is your new favorite. This is R&B, with a little bit of country in it.”
In addition to the tour focusing on the former reality star ‘s R&B career, she will also introduce fans to her alter-ego “Puddin'” and her country music discography.
“I feel like this album; I was able to give them exactly the K Michelle that they remember and grew to love to the one now. It shows growth, but it shows the same honesty, and it shows the topics and things that they come to me for as an artist. I have to be honest,” said K. Michelle, 40, in a statement.
Limited VIP packages with merch bundles will also be available for purchase . However, the date for pre-sale and general public tickets have yet to be shared.
See the previously confirmed dates below.
Thu, February 23 – Washington, D.C. – Howard Theatre
Fri, February 24 – Baltimore, MD – The Lyric
Sat, February 25 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz
Sun, February 26 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore
Thu, March 2 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre
Fri, March 3 – Philadelphia, PA – Keswick Theatre
Sat, March 4 – New York, NY – Sony Hall
Sun, March 5 – Boston, MA – Big Night Live
Thu, March 9 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues
Fri, March 10 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s
Sat, March 11 – Chicago, IL – The Vic
Sun, March 12 – Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall Ballroom
Thu, March 16 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory
Fri, March 17 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works
Sat, March 18 – Memphis – Minglewood Music Hall
Sun, March 19 – Oklahoma City, OK – Tower Theatre
Thu, March 23 – New Orleans, LA – House of Blues
Fri, March 24 – Dallas, TX – Majestic Theatre
Sat, March 25 – San Antonio, TX – The Aztec
Sun, March 26 – Houston, TX – House of Blues
