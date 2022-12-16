K. Michelle Announces 2023 Dates For ‘I’m The Problem’ Tour

K. Michelle is hitting the road in 2023 among the likes of Jill Scott, New Edition, Janet Jackson, and more.

The “Scooch” singer’s tour will support her forthcoming sixth studio album and final R&B project, I’m The Problem . The 21-city tour will begin in Washington D.C. on Feb. 23 and will hit major cities including New York, Chicago, New Orleans, Philly, and Houston. She has already confirmed that more dates will be announced, including a “very special Atlanta show.”

Via Instagram , K. Michelle teased, “And my Special Guest is your new favorite. This is R&B, with a little bit of country in it.”

In addition to the tour focusing on the former reality star ‘s R&B career, she will also introduce fans to her alter-ego “Puddin'” and her country music discography.

“I feel like this album; I was able to give them exactly the K Michelle that they remember and grew to love to the one now. It shows growth, but it shows the same honesty, and it shows the topics and things that they come to me for as an artist. I have to be honest,” said K. Michelle, 40, in a statement.

Limited VIP packages with merch bundles will also be available for purchase . However, the date for pre-sale and general public tickets have yet to be shared.

See the previously confirmed dates below.

Thu, February 23 – Washington, D.C. – Howard Theatre

Fri, February 24 – Baltimore, MD – The Lyric

Sat, February 25 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

Sun, February 26 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore

Thu, March 2 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre

Fri, March 3 – Philadelphia, PA – Keswick Theatre

Sat, March 4 – New York, NY – Sony Hall

Sun, March 5 – Boston, MA – Big Night Live

Thu, March 9 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

Fri, March 10 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s

Sat, March 11 – Chicago, IL – The Vic

Sun, March 12 – Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall Ballroom

Thu, March 16 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory

Fri, March 17 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

Sat, March 18 – Memphis – Minglewood Music Hall

Sun, March 19 – Oklahoma City, OK – Tower Theatre

Thu, March 23 – New Orleans, LA – House of Blues

Fri, March 24 – Dallas, TX – Majestic Theatre

Sat, March 25 – San Antonio, TX – The Aztec

Sun, March 26 – Houston, TX – House of Blues