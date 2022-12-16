ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Every NBA Franchise’s All-Time Scoring Leader

On Monday night, Blazers guard Damian Lillard passed Clyde Drexler as Portland’s all-time scoring leader. Here’s a look at every NBA franchise’s current leader in points. Atlanta Hawks: Dominique Wilkins (23,292) The Human Highlight Film averaged 26.4 ppg for the Hawks during his 12 seasons in Atlanta....
UTAH STATE
The Comeback

Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEXAS STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Golden State Warriors vs Toronto Raptors Injury Report Revealed

The Golden State Warriors are entering game number two without Steph Curry and have to adapt and survive. The Warriors will be missing some very key players while the Raptors will be missing their own slew of players. The Warriors will be missing Steph Curry with left shoulder soreness, Andre...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Gilgeous-Alexander’s Game-Winner Lifts Thunder Past Blazers

With superstar guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander back in the lineup after a one game absence, the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 123-121 on Monday night at the Paycom Center. OKC’s second consecutive victory pushes the team’s record to 13-18. Gilgeous-Alexander looked rusty in the first half,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Lakers News: How LeBron James Recovered From Errant Pass To Seal A W

Last night, your Los Angeles Lakers survived a wild and woolly closing stretch of basketball at Crypto.com Arena, where they were hosting the Washington Wizards. In the closing seconds of regulation, with the game tied up at 117-117, LeBron James dribbled the ball up the floor slowly, clearly looking to make the proper pass.
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Problems Galore for Raptors Whose Slide Continues With Blowout Loss to Warriors

Three times the Toronto Raptors grabbed offensive rebounds on one possession in the second quarter. It became almost comical as the team full of 6-foot-9ish wings played keep away, grabbing boards one after another as the Golden State Warriors jumped in vain. The problem: It never turned into points. It's...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Cowboys Ex Cole Beasley Moves by Bills to Active Roster

FRISCO - A former Dallas Cowboys standout is moving back into the spotlight. The Buffalo Bills made the surprise move of signing former wide receiver Cole Beasley to the practice squad … and now he’s coming up to the varsity. The former Bill called it a career after...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Two Extreme Dolphins Playoff Scenarios

The Miami Dolphins still hold a playoff position despite their current three-game losing streak, and their playoff outlook can go from one extreme to another depending on what happens in their next two games. The Dolphins will next face the Green Bay Packers on Christmas Day, followed by a game...
TENNESSEE STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Lions Select QB Anthony Richardson in Latest 2023 Mock Draft

Talk of the Detroit Lions selecting a quarterback early in the 2023 NFL Draft has steadily declined, as Jared Goff has started to cement his position as the team's starter for the upcoming 2023 season and possibly beyond. Despite his recent stretch of quality play, a recent mock draft still...
DETROIT, MI
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Lions’ Rookie Report Card: Jameson Williams Slow to Warm Up

The rookie grades are in for the Detroit Lions' Week 15 matchup with the New York Jets. In the contest, EDGE defender Aidan Hutchinson was the star of the Lions' 2022 rookie class, and continued to show why he should've been the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. Here...
DETROIT, MI
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Lunatic Lateral: Where Does Patriots’ Play Rank Among Dumbest in NFL History?

Upon further review, there are multiple layers of sheer absurdity to the New England Patriots' "Lunatic Lateral" that lost them a game and likely cost them the playoffs. Why did Jakobi Meyers run backward? Why did he try to throw a 20-yard pass to his quarterback? Why didn't Rhamondre Stevenson simply run out of bounds? And, of course, why did future Hall-of-Fame coach Bill Belichick not just have Mac Jones take a knee in the first place?
LAS VEGAS, NV
San Luis Obispo Tribune

What the ESPN FPI Says About the Panthers’ Chances Against Detroit

When the schedule first came out, it looked like this week's game against the Detroit Lions would be an easy win for the Carolina Panthers. Boy, have the Lions proved a lot of people wrong by rattling off six wins in their last seven games to draw them to an even 7-7 mark with just three weeks left in the regular season.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy