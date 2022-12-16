ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When Will Your Favorite Shows Return From the Holidays? Save These Dates!

By Matt Webb Mitovich
That nip in the air and the festive decorations at Woodstone Manor can only mean one thing: Your favorite TV shows have left for holiday vacation.

So, when will they be back? What follows is a fantastically handy list of super-confirmed 2023 return dates for dozens upon dozens of scripted broadcast series (plus a select few reality-TV staples). We’ve also included the season premieres for 9-1-1: Lone Star , The Flash, A Million Little Things , Superman & Lois and several other shows.

As always, TVLine is a uniquely interactive experience, so if you have any questions, give us polite holler in Comments.

Just keep in mind: What you have before you is not our suitable-for-framing January calendar. No, that annual behemoth is 1) an actual calendar with squares and stuff, and B) still being built, using glue stick, pipe cleaners and glitter, to hit the printing presses later this month.

Also keep in mind that the following season premiere dates are still TBD: Grand Crew , Nancy Drew and Riverdale .

Want scoop on any of these shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line !

