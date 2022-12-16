Former staffer suing Attorney General James

(WIVB) — A former staffer for state Attorney General Letitia James is suing her and a longtime Chief of Staff, accusing the Chief of Staff of sexual assault.

The lawsuit states that on November 17, 2021, the defendant, Sofia Quintanar, was sexually assaulted by Ibrahim Khan at a fundraiser event at a Brooklyn bar. Quintanar is a former Deputy Press Secretary for Attorney General James.

The lawsuit says that Khan took her outside during the event and forcibly kissed her and then when back inside, was following her around the fundraiser. In addition, it is allegedly not the first time that Khan had sexually assaulted a co-worker, as he was accused of doing so in 2017. An investigation into Khan was opened in October and led to his resignation.

Quintanar was not working for the Attorney General’s office at the time of the alleged assault, having come off of a position as the Communications Director for the campaign for Byron Brown’s write-in candidacy for Buffalo Mayor in 2021.

The Attorney General’s office said in a statement to News 4 on Thursday: “We took the allegations brought to our office seriously and engaged in decisive, prompt and appropriate action.”

WIVB has also reached out to the Mayor’s office for comment.

