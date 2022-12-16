ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

International upheaval and domestic distress – Rugby union’s year of surprises

By Andrew Baldock
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CsZ3E_0jkvRIo200

Rugby union was a sport scattered with tales of the unexpected in 2022.

England head coach Eddie Jones and his Wales counterpart Wayne Pivac lost their jobs 24 hours apart, Ireland claimed an historic Test series triumph against the All Blacks in New Zealand , while Gallagher Premiership clubs Wasps and Worcester went into administration.

And the year ended in a way that no Welsh supporter could realistically have imagined, with Warren Gatland returning as Wales boss.

Gatland’s first stint in the role lasted 12 years, during which time Wales won four Six Nations titles, three Grand Slams, reached two World Cup semi-finals and were briefly ranked world rugby’s number one team.

This time, Gatland has arrived on the back of Wales winning just three Tests from 12 starts between February and November.

While Pivac masterminded Wales’ first victory over the world champion Springboks in South Africa, he also oversaw damaging home defeats against Italy and Georgia.

Jones, meanwhile, paid the price for a poor Autumn Nations Series campaign that saw England lose to Argentina and South Africa. They won just five games in 2022.

He led England to the World Cup final in Japan three years ago, three Six Nations titles and a Grand Slam in 2016, but the 62-year-old Australian’s time in charge ended following a Rugby Football Union review of the autumn campaign.

Jones said: “I’m pleased with much that we have achieved as an England team and I look forward to watching the team’s performance in the future.

“Many of the players and I will no doubt keep in touch, and I wish them all well in their future careers.”

The international year unquestionably belonged to Ireland, courtesy of toppling New Zealand in Wellington and Dunedin, then backing it up through autumn victories over South Africa and Australia.

Andy Farrell’s team also rose to become world number one, while flanker Josh van der Flier was named men’s world player of the year – the third Irishman to win that award after Keith Wood and Johnny Sexton.

Heading towards the 2023 World Cup, Ireland and Six Nations champions France are flying Europe’s flag, having shown consistency and quality under the wily direction of Farrell and Les Bleus boss Fabien Galthie.

As crowds returned following the coronavirus pandemic, a feelgood factor reappeared, although there was a sharp reminder of the sport’s frailty when Wasps and Worcester went into administration, meaning automatic relegation and the Premiership dropping from 13 to 11 clubs.

More than 160 people lost their jobs at Wasps, while Worcester’s gates were also closed in the most concerning developments for English domestic rugby during the sport’s professional era.

Currently, administrators are working tirelessly at both clubs speaking with potential buyers, while several players have found alternative employment.

Worcester’s England internationals Ollie Lawrence and Ted Hill are now with Bath, while Warriors’ British and Irish Lions wing Duhan van der Merwe rejoined Edinburgh.

Wasps’ Willis brothers – Jack and Tom – joined Toulouse and Bordeaux-Begles, respectively, wing Josh Bassett headed to Harlequins, with Quins also the expected destination for Joe Launchbury following a playing stint in Japan.

Rugby also said farewell to the great Doddie Weir this year. Weir, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2016, died at the age of 52.

The former Scotland international, who won 61 caps, used his profile to push for better research to be carried out into MND and appealed for improved care to be given to those afflicted by it.

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend said: “His fight against MND and his fight to find a cure for the illness has been inspirational.

“I know it has inspired so many people around the country to raise a lot of money for the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, which has in turn brought together his friends as well as rugby clubs and communities across Scotland and further afield.

“Doddie will have a huge legacy as he has made such progress in finding a cure for MND, and breakthroughs are already being made because of his determination.”

England’s women fell agonisingly short in their bid to lift the World Cup for a third time as their record 30-Test winning run ended with a 34-31 final defeat by hosts New Zealand in November.

Sarah Hunter’s side were strong favourites to win the tournament and they looked comfortable having amassed a 14-0 lead against the Black Ferns, only for a red card shown to wing Lydia Thompson for a high tackle to turn the tide.

A thrilling spectacle ended when a late England line-out close to the home line was pinched by Joanah Ngan-Woo, preventing them from launching their driving maul, the team’s most effective weapon.

