The Independent

Police release new image of man after grandmother’s murder

By Tom Wilkinson
 4 days ago

Police have issued a new photograph of a man wanted after a 47-year-old grandmother was found murdered.

Extensive searches have been ongoing to trace 32-year-old Alexander Carr following the discovery of Michelle Hanson’s body at a house in Brady Street, Sunderland , on December 3.

Northumbria Police have appealed for information about Carr’s whereabouts and a £10,000 reward has been offered by the charity Crimestoppers for information that leads to his arrest.

Members of the public should not approach him and should dial 999 immediately.

Detective Chief Inspector Graeme Barr, leading the inquiry, said: “First and foremost, our thoughts continue to be with Michelle’s family at this devastating time and our specially-trained officers will support them in any way we can.

“Her family deserve answers and we are committed to finding out what has happened and bringing anyone involved to justice.”

On Thursday Ms Hanson’s family released a video message asking the public for help in getting justice for their mother.

Daughter Shannon Brown, 29, said: “It’s heart-breaking for us as a family to know we will never see her again.”

The Independent

