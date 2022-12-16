ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video shows mayor’s security detail shoot out robbers’ SUV window during exchange of gunfire in Logan Square

By Sun Times Media Wire
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cIvNs_0jkvQifR00

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Surveillance video released Thursday shows a member of Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s security detail breaking up a robbery last month in Logan Square, shooting out the window of the getaway car during an exchange of gunfire.

Three robbers pulled up to the 1800 block of North Monticello Avenue on the morning of Nov. 1 and began rifling through a parked car after pulling the sole occupant out at gunpoint, according to the Civilian Office of Police Accountability and the videos released by the agency.

Officers at the Mayor’s Detail and Command Center heard someone yelling for help and saw the robbery, COPA said in a statement. After one of the suspects opened fire, the cops shot back.

Video from city cameras show the robbery victim being tossed to the ground shortly before one of the cops fires five shots that shatter the front passenger window of the fleeing SUV.

Log #2022-0004681 City Camera 1 from COPA Chicago on Vimeo .

COPA noted that one of the suspects fired again as they made their escape, and the officer is seen on video falling to the ground. He suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital.

The oversight agency said it was still unclear whether any of the suspects were shot.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire & Chicago Sun-Times 2022. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

