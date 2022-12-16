ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Aurora, NY

Carolcade celebrates 50 years in East Aurora

By Susan Rose
WBEN 930AM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NZbso_0jkvPZdZ00

East Aurora, N.Y. (WBEN) A beloved East Aurora tradition celebrates 50 years this weekend. Carolcade takes place in front of Vidler's 5 and 10 on Main Street in the village Saturday at 7pm for a Christmas carol sing-a-long.

"It's kind of like Whoville. People start coming out around 6:30pm and
the street starts filling up," said Vidler's owner Don Vidler on WBEN Friday.

"In the early years, there might have been dozens or hundreds who showed up. In the last few years, we had three or four thousand people in the two
blocks of Main Street that are closed off."

With lake effect snow in the forecast, Vidler says bring it! "It's the perfect weather for Carolcade. Cold never bothered anyone. Some people would really like a good old fashioned snowstorm. Our only concern is if people couldn't get here. But a lot of people live in town and just walk up. Some come in horse drawn sleighs, others come with sleds and things. Unless it's a terrific snowstorm, it's not going to keep people away," he said.

There will be hot cocoa for all to enjoy, and you can see East Aurora’s historic
Main Street decked out for Christmas.

The event is free. Main Street will be closed between Olean Street (Rt. 16) and Elm/Riley streets from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

"It's just a really nice feel good night. Everyone sings carols for an hour in a small hometown tradition." Some might make it home in time for the Buffalo Bills kickoff at 8:20pm.

WBEN 930AM

