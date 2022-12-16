ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
publicradiotulsa.org

Tulsa officials emphasize community response team to serve people in crisis

Tulsa city officials say mental health is “top of mind” this December, and that the city continues to use its community response team to serve people in crisis. Founded in 2017, the team operates Monday through Friday and includes a Tulsa police officer, a fire department paramedic and a family and children’s services clinician.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Tulsa Police Performing Random Acts Of Kindness

Some Tulsa Police officers are passing out gift cards, toys, and even turkeys this week as part of the Tulsa Police Foundation's annual random acts of kindness. The officers News On 6 spent time with Dec. 19 said their job is to serve and protect, and that getting to surprise someone with a gift of kindness is a bonus.
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

Governor Stitt appoints Duncan man as 2023-2024 Oklahoma State Poet Laureate

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Governor Stitt has appointed Jay Snider to serve as the 2023-2024 Oklahoma State Poet Laureate. Snider is a nationally recognized, award-winning cowboy poet and recording artist. He is a frequent contributor to the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center programs in Duncan, Okla. and is widely recognized...
TULSA, OK
anglerschannel.com

Iaconelli buys trout for Tulsa anglers

Courtesy of Alan McGuckin – Dynamic Sponsorships. Thanks to a generous donation from Team Toyota’s Mike Iaconelli and The Ike Foundation, Santa’s sleigh showed up with several hundred extra trout at Veterans Park Pond in Tulsa’s southern suburbs on Thursday,December 15th. Turnpike traffic rushed by to...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Air Force To Base 'Sky Warden' Aircraft In Oklahoma

A new combat aircraft, that is being built in Tulsa for the Air Force, is going to be based in Oklahoma. The "Sky Warden" is being built at Tulsa International Airport. It is a heavily modified, armed and armored crop duster with all kinds of sensors for use in special operations.
TULSA, OK
blackchronicle.com

75 dogs seized from breeder in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Two organizations are asking for help following an investigation into a dog breeder in Oklahoma. Last week, Oklahoma Alliance for Animals was contacted by the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office about a possible animal cruelty and neglect case involving more than a dozen dogs from a breeder.
TULSA, OK
pryorinfopub.com

Candidacy Challenge Passed - Then Failed on Second Motion

PRYOR, Oklahoma - It took the election board two motions, "to get the right answer," at Wednesday's Mayes County Election Board Special Meeting. The first motion to retain Lora Siever on the ballot as a candidate for Pryor City Council Ward 4 failed with one vote for and two votes against the motion. Then after a short sidebar between District Attorney Matt Ballard and two of his assistants, the attorneys suggested the board could entertain a second motion to retain Ms. Siever. The second motion passed with 2 in favor and 1 opposed of retaining Ms. Siever on the ballot.
PRYOR, OK
ocolly.com

OSU Stillwater, Tulsa campus closed Thursday

Intersession classes are canceled online, on the Stillwater and Tulsa campuses, and campus offices will be closed Thursday because of the threat of inclement weather. The campus will be closed for winter break from Friday through Jan. 2. Instructors are advised to delay any quizzes, exams or other assessments scheduled...
STILLWATER, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Buy Broken Arrow drawing held Saturday

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Chamber hosted its annual Buy Broken Arrow campaign drawing Saturday to give away $10,000, $3,000, $2,000, and $1,000. As of noon on Saturday, December 17th, all prizes have been claimed, the chamber announced. $10,000 –Bought from Lowe’s. $3,000 –Bought from...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Several People Seen In Washington Co. Court for DUI

The Washington Co. Court saw seven people on Monday for suspected DUI. All were misdemeanors with two individuals pleading not guilty. One of those seen was Jeremiah Richard Nichols was seen for alleged DUI, carrying firearms while under the influence and failure to appear for court. Nichol’s bond is $5,000...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy