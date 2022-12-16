Read full article on original website
News On 6
Tulsa Pastor Says Churches Helping At Southern Border Need Clarity
A Tulsa Pastor recently led a group of church leaders on a visit to the U.S. – Mexico border at El Paso, to see what help is needed, as a surge of migration stresses resources on both sides. Pastor Eric Costanzo of South Tulsa Baptist Church said shelters on...
publicradiotulsa.org
Tulsa officials emphasize community response team to serve people in crisis
Tulsa city officials say mental health is “top of mind” this December, and that the city continues to use its community response team to serve people in crisis. Founded in 2017, the team operates Monday through Friday and includes a Tulsa police officer, a fire department paramedic and a family and children’s services clinician.
News On 6
Tulsa Police Performing Random Acts Of Kindness
Some Tulsa Police officers are passing out gift cards, toys, and even turkeys this week as part of the Tulsa Police Foundation's annual random acts of kindness. The officers News On 6 spent time with Dec. 19 said their job is to serve and protect, and that getting to surprise someone with a gift of kindness is a bonus.
okcfox.com
Governor Stitt appoints Duncan man as 2023-2024 Oklahoma State Poet Laureate
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Governor Stitt has appointed Jay Snider to serve as the 2023-2024 Oklahoma State Poet Laureate. Snider is a nationally recognized, award-winning cowboy poet and recording artist. He is a frequent contributor to the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center programs in Duncan, Okla. and is widely recognized...
Arizona man accused of ‘swatting’ Oklahoma schools in 2021 arrested in North Carolina
An Arizona man accused of calling in an active shooter and bomb threat that prompted Vinita High School in Oklahoma to lock down the school for several hours is in custody in a North Carolina jail.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma abortion clinics struggle after new ban — a window into future post-Roe v. Wade
On Wednesday morning, Andrea Gallegos answered a call from a patient who was running late for her appointment at the Tulsa Women’s Clinic, one of four abortion clinics in Oklahoma. But Gallegos, the clinic’s executive administrator, quickly realized that the woman had missed a message left for her the...
anglerschannel.com
Iaconelli buys trout for Tulsa anglers
Courtesy of Alan McGuckin – Dynamic Sponsorships. Thanks to a generous donation from Team Toyota’s Mike Iaconelli and The Ike Foundation, Santa’s sleigh showed up with several hundred extra trout at Veterans Park Pond in Tulsa’s southern suburbs on Thursday,December 15th. Turnpike traffic rushed by to...
news9.com
Air Force To Base 'Sky Warden' Aircraft In Oklahoma
A new combat aircraft, that is being built in Tulsa for the Air Force, is going to be based in Oklahoma. The "Sky Warden" is being built at Tulsa International Airport. It is a heavily modified, armed and armored crop duster with all kinds of sensors for use in special operations.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt under investigation for “illegal” ad – Newstalk KZRG
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma County’s top prosecutor confirmed Thursday he’s investigating whether a recent campaign ad by Gov. Kevin Stitt violates state law and ethics rules. David Prater said he launched an investigation after a bipartisan group of House legislators suggested the 30-second ad, titled “...
blackchronicle.com
75 dogs seized from breeder in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Two organizations are asking for help following an investigation into a dog breeder in Oklahoma. Last week, Oklahoma Alliance for Animals was contacted by the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office about a possible animal cruelty and neglect case involving more than a dozen dogs from a breeder.
KOCO
Arizona man faces federal charges for false threats to schools across country, including Oklahoma
An Arizona man is facing federal charges for making false threats to schools across the country, including Oklahoma. Documents say James McCarty has made several bogus swatting calls for months. In January, he called the police claiming he was a student at Vinita High School and he was armed with guns, along with propane tanks.
pryorinfopub.com
Candidacy Challenge Passed - Then Failed on Second Motion
PRYOR, Oklahoma - It took the election board two motions, "to get the right answer," at Wednesday's Mayes County Election Board Special Meeting. The first motion to retain Lora Siever on the ballot as a candidate for Pryor City Council Ward 4 failed with one vote for and two votes against the motion. Then after a short sidebar between District Attorney Matt Ballard and two of his assistants, the attorneys suggested the board could entertain a second motion to retain Ms. Siever. The second motion passed with 2 in favor and 1 opposed of retaining Ms. Siever on the ballot.
ocolly.com
OSU Stillwater, Tulsa campus closed Thursday
Intersession classes are canceled online, on the Stillwater and Tulsa campuses, and campus offices will be closed Thursday because of the threat of inclement weather. The campus will be closed for winter break from Friday through Jan. 2. Instructors are advised to delay any quizzes, exams or other assessments scheduled...
Tulsa Man Working To Build Tiny Home Neighborhood For People Who Have Been Homeless
A Tulsa man is the driving force behind what will be a new neighborhood of tiny homes. It's going to be called Eden Village and it's housing for people who have been homeless. The neighborhood is planned for land near 61st West Avenue, off Charles Page Boulevard, near the Sandy Park Apartments.
KOKI FOX 23
Buy Broken Arrow drawing held Saturday
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Chamber hosted its annual Buy Broken Arrow campaign drawing Saturday to give away $10,000, $3,000, $2,000, and $1,000. As of noon on Saturday, December 17th, all prizes have been claimed, the chamber announced. $10,000 –Bought from Lowe’s. $3,000 –Bought from...
KOKI FOX 23
OMMA: 709 commercial marijuana licenses no longer active since 2021 after administrative actions
TULSA, Okla. — More than 700 commercial marijuana licenses have become inactive due to administrative actions, according to the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA). It comes as the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN) stated they believe a quarter of all legal grows in Green Country may be operating illegally.
Police chase reaches 100 mph, spans two counties in Green Country
TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — One man is in custody after a high-speed chase stretched from Wagoner County to east Tulsa. Deputies say the man reached speeds of 100 miles per hour. He eventually crashed out near I-44 and Memorial. Deputies say he tried to run off, but he was captured.
1600kush.com
Stillwater woman accused of trying to break into house by cutting telephone line & power
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Stillwater woman accused of attempting to break into a neighbor’s occupied house by cutting a telephone line and power has been ordered jailed on $25,000 bail pending a Jan. 9 court appearance at which she can seek a preliminary hearing. If convicted of attempted...
TPD searches for suspect following overnight robbery at QuikTrip
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are searching for a suspect after a west Tulsa QuikTrip was robbed overnight. It happened near 41st and 33rd West Avenue. A store employee says the man showed him a gun, then took money from the register. The man then ran off. This is...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Several People Seen In Washington Co. Court for DUI
The Washington Co. Court saw seven people on Monday for suspected DUI. All were misdemeanors with two individuals pleading not guilty. One of those seen was Jeremiah Richard Nichols was seen for alleged DUI, carrying firearms while under the influence and failure to appear for court. Nichol’s bond is $5,000...
