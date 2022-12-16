PRYOR, Oklahoma - It took the election board two motions, "to get the right answer," at Wednesday's Mayes County Election Board Special Meeting. The first motion to retain Lora Siever on the ballot as a candidate for Pryor City Council Ward 4 failed with one vote for and two votes against the motion. Then after a short sidebar between District Attorney Matt Ballard and two of his assistants, the attorneys suggested the board could entertain a second motion to retain Ms. Siever. The second motion passed with 2 in favor and 1 opposed of retaining Ms. Siever on the ballot.

PRYOR, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO