Meet Morocco’s ‘David Beckham’ Achraf Hakimi who’s married to ‘world’s most beautiful actress’
MOROCCO might be the underdogs but they have already got the makings of a superstar squad on and off the pitch. And after French striker Kylian Mbappe’s uncontrolled laughter at the site of Three Lions captain Harry Kane missing a crucial penalty, most of England will be behind them.
Lionel Messi’s Wife Antonella Roccuzzo Celebrates His FIFA World Cup 2022 Win in Purple Jersey and Pastel Sneakers
Antonella Roccuzzo, the wife of Argentinian soccer player Lionel Messi, celebrated her husband’s win at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar this weekend. On Saturday, Argentina won the Cup against France at Lusail Stadium. During the occasion, Roccuzzo embraced Messi, alongside their three sons, in a purple World Cup jersey to represent Argentina. The deep violet jersey included a print of vertical striped and flames, which she paired with a set of light blue distressed jeans. Purple drop earrings also completed her outfit with another thematic show of support. A thin gold bracelet also finished the model’s outfit for the occasion. Roccuzzo completed...
Lionel Messi’s Mom Celia Maria Cuccittini Celebrates His Victory in Argentina Team Jersey at FIFA World Cup
Celia Maria Cuccittini, the mother of Argentinian soccer player Lionel Messi, celebrated her son’s win at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar this weekend. On Sunday, Argentina won the Cup against France at Lusail Stadium. During the occasion, Cuccittini supported Messi in the stands in a purple World Cup jersey to represent Argentina. The deep violet jersey included a print of vertical striped and flames, which she paired with a set of long blue denim jeans. Her outfit was complete with a red hair tie and two thin silver bracelets on her wrists. Cuccittini’s footwear was not visible during the occasion....
Kylian Mbappé Was Linked To 2 Models In The Past Year—Here’s Who the World Cup Champ Dated
As all eyes are on him and the France national team, many soccer fans are wondering: Who is Kylian Mbappe dating? Mbappé became the most sought-after soccer player in the world. At only 19 years old, he became the second youngest player to score a goal (after Pelé) at the prized tournament and helped his team win the 2018 World Cup. For his feats and unbelievable skills, he won FIFA World Cup Best Young Player and French Player of the Year. As a player on Paris St. Germain, Mbappé won four Ligue 1 titles and three Coupes de France, and is...
Ivanka Trump Slips On Chanel Flats at FIFA Qatar World Cup 2022 With Jared Kushner
Ivanka Trump was simply outfitted for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. While in Lusail City with husband Jared Kushner and their children, Trump shared a photo dump on Instagram. For the occasion — where the family attended four matches over three days — the former presidential advisor wore a long-sleeved black top. The simple piece was tucked into a set of cream trousers with a linen texture, complete with an attached belt. The ensemble was in accordance with Qatar’s dress codes, where women must wear outfits that cover their shoulders and skirts, dresses or pants must have a length past one’s...
Argentina's third goal in World Cup final should have been disallowed, regulations state
Substitutes on the pitch before Messi's shot had crossed the line should have resulted in a free-kick awarded to France
Lionel Messi’s Wife Knew Him Since Childhood—A Look Back At Their Relationship
His number-one fan. As his last World Cup match approaches, many footballer fans are asking: Who is Lionel Messi dating? Well, it’s the love story for the ages. From a young age, he showed great potential and started to play for Barcelona FC at the age of 17. He led the team to victory by winning his first Ballon d’Or at age 22 and continued to do so for four years in a row. Messi is a long-term standout and champ, winning a record seven Ballon d’Ors. He played for Barcelona for more than 16 years, but in 2020, the team...
Qatar World Cup ends with greatest final and a coronation for Lionel Messi | Barney Ronay
Messi’s sublime brilliance elevated divisive World Cup into one of the great sports stories as France lost on penalties
Who is Lionel Messi’s wife Antonella Roccuzzo? Argentine model and former dental student
LIONEL MESSI lives a quiet life for a football icon, in contrast to that of his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo. He will be looking to win his first World Cup with Argentina, but the nation must get a positive result when they face Mexico this week to stand a chance of doing so.
NBC Sports
2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?
On Thursday, nearly four years to the day after it was announced that the men’s FIFA World Cup would be returning to the United States and Mexico (and coming to Canada for the first time) in 2026, 16 host cities were announced as venues for the first-ever 48-team tournament.
Argentina's Lionel Messi says he wants to continue 'living a few more games being world champion'
Ever since he was a young boy growing up in Rosario, Lionel Messi's ultimate dream was to win the World Cup for Argentina.
ClutchPoints
xQc lost $500k bet after Argentina won in the World Cup
Famous Twitch streamer xQc lost more than $500k after betting that France would win against Argentina in the World Cup. It all started when Félix Lengyel, better known for his Twitch handle xQc, bet $500k on Stake that France would win against Argentina. He was very confident that France would take the championship home. However, […] The post xQc lost $500k bet after Argentina won in the World Cup appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Lionel Messi’s immediate reaction to winning first World Cup after Argentina beats France
Lionel Messi can finally tick off the last checkmark in terms of his career accomplishments. After Argentina defeated France in the World Cup Final, Messi was finally able to lift the trophy he’s been coveting for 17 years and more than 170 appearances in an Argentina kit. After getting his taste of World Cup glory […] The post Lionel Messi’s immediate reaction to winning first World Cup after Argentina beats France appeared first on ClutchPoints.
France confirms contract to develop next-generation fighter jet
The French army on Friday officially awarded the contract to develop a new European combat jet, a key project in the push to integrate the continent's military capabilities and reduce its reliance on American equipment. So far no other European nations have signed on to build the new plane, and a previous French-German plan to build a common fighter failed, leading to the development of the Rafale and Eurofighter jets currently in use.
ClutchPoints
Lionel Messi sets Twitter ablaze with historic penalty kick goal vs. France
The 2022 World Cup Final between Argentina and France is underway. Argentina had dominated the proceedings in the early going, and Angel Di Maria eventually drew a penalty for Argentina to give them a chance to take the lead in the first half. That sent Lionel Messi to the spot, and Messi converted from the […] The post Lionel Messi sets Twitter ablaze with historic penalty kick goal vs. France appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
VIDEO: Lionel Messi shares tear-jerking moment with mom after Argentina’s World Cup win
Amid all the celebration after Argentina’s World Cup win against France, one moment really stood out: Lionel Messi’s heartwarming exchange with his mother. As the players on the field celebrate with team staff, friends, fans and relatives, Messi was captured on camera with his mom, Celia. His mother actually came running to him and the […] The post VIDEO: Lionel Messi shares tear-jerking moment with mom after Argentina’s World Cup win appeared first on ClutchPoints.
French First Lady Brigitte Macron Suits Up in White-Hot Blazer & Pumps at FIFA World Cup 2022
French first lady Brigitte Macron meant business during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar this weekend. While watching Argentina and France face each other in the Cup’s final match at Lusail Stadium — where Argentinian soccer player Lionel Messi led his team to victory — Macron wore an all-white outfit. Her ensemble featured a double-breasted blazer with gold buttons and slim-fitting trousers. The matching set was worn during the occasion with a knotted silky blouse by Macron, who attended the match with French President Emmanuel Macron and spoke with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar during the event. Macron completed her ensemble...
SB Nation
World Cup Final Preview: Argentina vs France | Messi vs Mbappe for the title
The Final of the 2022 World Cup will pit two different yet very successful sides both seeking to make history for their own unique reasons. One one side you have Argentina who have overcome adversity but have then banded together in an effort to get talisman and legend Lionel Messi to the one major trophy that he has yet to have won, the World Cup. On the other side are France led by budding superstar Kylian Mbappe, who are looking to become the first side since Brazil in 1962 to successfully retain the World Cup title in consecutive tournaments. Catch today’s semi-final on Sling TV.
Mexico president insists relations with Spain still ‘paused’
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president insisted Friday that his country’s relations with Spain are still “on pause,” one day after Mexico’s top diplomat met with his Spanish counterpart and said relations were being “relaunched.”. The confusing about-face involves years-old complaints by President...
CBS Sports
Karim Benzema announces international retirement after France 2022 World Cup final loss
Karim Benzema has announced that he has retired from international duty with France on his 35th birthday. The Real Madrid superstar and current Ballon d'Or holder revealed his decision on Monday less than 24 hours after Les Bleus were beaten by Argentina in the FIFA 2022 World Cup final on penalties.
