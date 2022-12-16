The Final of the 2022 World Cup will pit two different yet very successful sides both seeking to make history for their own unique reasons. One one side you have Argentina who have overcome adversity but have then banded together in an effort to get talisman and legend Lionel Messi to the one major trophy that he has yet to have won, the World Cup. On the other side are France led by budding superstar Kylian Mbappe, who are looking to become the first side since Brazil in 1962 to successfully retain the World Cup title in consecutive tournaments. Catch today’s semi-final on Sling TV.

2 DAYS AGO