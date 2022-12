As the Virginia Cavaliers women’s basketball handled business against a severely overmatched Morgan State team, 84-28, we’ve got the plus/minus from yesterday’s victory. The women have swept their way to a 12-0 start for the first time since the 1991-1992 season. The out-of-conference slate was meagre — only two teams played ranked between 50 and 100 in the NCAA’s NET ratings — but this was the schedule that Coach Agugua-Hamilton inherited. You can only play the teams that are in front of you. Last year’s team would have struggled with this slate; the fact that the Virginia Cavaliers are undefeated heading into ACC play shows how complete the transformation has been.

