After many years of enjoying daily meals in the hospital cafeteria with his long-time partner, Joyce Chambers, as well as an extended hospital stay after surgery, Maurice Peve was looking for a unique and special way to honor the caregivers at Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville (MMC-M). Peve and his family are long-time Hopkins residents. He and his late wife, Florine, ran Peve Feed and Fertilizer for many years. The family has always been generous contributors to many community endeavors in Hopkins and across Nodaway County.

MARYVILLE, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO