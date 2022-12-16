Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Historic home: Samuel and Pauline Peery House was constructed in 1901 in Albany, MissouriCJ CoombsAlbany, MO
Clarinda, new research is showing that environmental stress can change your brainHealth Stuff TO KnowClarinda, IA
The historic 1884 Walnut Inn in Tarkio, Missouri may have been destroyed, but memories grew from the red brick buildingCJ CoombsTarkio, MO
Related
kmaland.com
Creston No. 5 in first IWCOA Dual Team Rankings
(KMAland) -- Eleven KMAland teams are ranked in the first dual team rankings released by the Iowa Wrestling Coaches & Officials Association. Sergeant Bluff-Luton is the top-ranked KMAland team at No. 3 in Class 2A. Creston (No. 5 in Class 2A) and Logan-Magnolia (No. 6 in 1A) are also in the top 10.
kmaland.com
KMAland Sports Schedule: Tuesday, December 20th
(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has coverage from Clarinda, Glenwood and Malvern on Tuesday night. Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule for Tuesday below. Shenandoah at Atlantic (G/B) Harlan at Clarinda (G/B) On KMAX-Stream. Red Oak at Denison-Schleswig (G/B) Lewis Central at Glenwood (G/B) On KMAX-Stream. Kuemper Catholic at St....
kmaland.com
KMAland Bowling (12/19): Shenandoah sweeps Harlan
(KMAland) -- Shenandoah swept Harlan in KMAland bowling action on Monday. Shenandoah Scores: Jaylan Gray 308, Emma Herr 307, Hannah Stearns 290, Taylor Davis 288, Courtney Hodge 282, Peyton Athen 274. Harlan Scores: Cameron Springman 381, Ivy Stevens 294, Hailey Good 272, Andrea Reitveld 229, Makena Ericksen 194, Secilia Kurtz...
kmaland.com
Everett Leroy Morrison,84, Maryville, MO
Service: MemorialName: Everett Leroy MorrisonPronunciation: Age: 84From: Maryville, MOPrevio…
kmaland.com
Jay Dee Allison, 72, of Rock Port, Missouri
Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Jay Dee passed away Sunday, December 18, 2022 at the Fairfax Community Hospital. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
kmaland.com
Judith "Judy" Nelson, 84 of Shenandoah, Iowa
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah, Iowa. Judy passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022 at the Homestead Assisted Living in Shenandoah, Iowa. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
agupdate.com
Three-State Beef Conference returns in early January
The Three-State Beef Conference is scheduled for Jan. 10-12, 2023, with locations in Missouri, Iowa and Nebraska. This year’s theme is “Measure to manage: exploring management strategies to cut costs, increase performance and capture value” and will offer tips and reminders for producers, said Chris Clark Iowa State University extension beef specialist.
kmaland.com
George Petty, 78, of Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Memorials: Suggested to the Red Oak Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association or the Villisca Volunteer Fire Department. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Hillside Cemetery-Elliott, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at...
Brothers snag apparent state-record raccoon in northern Missouri
Two brothers appear to have snagged a state-record raccoon in northern Missouri amid hunting season.
News Channel Nebraska
Ice blamed for fatal accident in Missouri
MAITLAND - The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports an accident fatality in Holt County on Dec. 19. An accident report says a Chevrolet Silverado was eastbound on Route C near Maitland when it slid off an ice-covered roadway, struck two trees and overturned onto the driver’s side. 50-year-old James...
kmaland.com
Amelia (Amy) Cooper, 81, Villisca, Iowa
Service: FuneralName: Amelia CooperPronunciation…
kmaland.com
Bradley Sparks, 55 of Sidney, IA
Funeral Home: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA. Notes:More information by the evening of Monday, 12-19-2022. Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com.
kmaland.com
Sharon Bruning, 79, of Villisca, Iowa
Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, December 22, 2022. Visitation Start: 5 PM. Visitation End: 6:30 PM. Memorials: Villisca Food Pantry-Villisca, Iowa. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may...
Woman wins $100,000 after buying holiday scratchers ticket in Cameron
The player said she was at the Trex Mart off 7th Street and Walnut Street in Cameron, Missouri when the ticket caught her eye.
kmaland.com
Project 2022: Carbon pipeline project debate
(Undated) -- Time now for another segment of "Project 2022," our series of reports looking back at the top local and regional news stories of the past year. In today's report, we move from one controversial topic another, as we look at the raging debate over carbon pipeline projects. Your...
kmaland.com
Wind chill warning Wednesday night to Saturday in KMAland
(Undated) -- The National Weather Service is warning of dangerous wind chills later this week. The weather service in Valley, Nebraska says a wind chill warning is in effect from midnight Wednesday to noon Saturday. The warning includes Harrison, Shelby, Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Page and Fremont counties in southwest Iowa, and Douglas, Sarpy, Cass, Otoe, Johnson, Pawnee and Richardson counties in southeast Nebraska.
kmaland.com
Nebraska City council awards street project contracts
(Nebraska City) -- Major street renovation work is planned in Nebraska City in 2023. At its regular meeting Monday evening, the Nebraska City City Council unanimously awarded the contract to Bauer Infrastructure, LLC for the South 19th Street improvement project, with a bid of more than $574,000. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette says the project includes repairs to a culvert damaged by the 2019 Missouri River flooding.
kmaland.com
Marilyn Jean Sanders Boush, 75, Northboro
Location:Nishna Valley Christian Church, 415 N Fremont in Shenandoah. Memorials:In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Missouri Valley Boxer Rescue, PO Box 241011, Omaha, Ne 68124-1011. Funeral Home:. Cemetery:
kmaland.com
Project 2022: Page County wind energy developments
(Clarinda) – KMA News is kicking off “Project 2022,” our series of reports looking back at the top local and regional news stories of the past year. In our first report, we look back at the culmination of years of debate over wind energy in Page County.
nodawaynews.com
Maurice Peve donates $250,000 to Mosaic designated caregiver zone
After many years of enjoying daily meals in the hospital cafeteria with his long-time partner, Joyce Chambers, as well as an extended hospital stay after surgery, Maurice Peve was looking for a unique and special way to honor the caregivers at Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville (MMC-M). Peve and his family are long-time Hopkins residents. He and his late wife, Florine, ran Peve Feed and Fertilizer for many years. The family has always been generous contributors to many community endeavors in Hopkins and across Nodaway County.
Comments / 0