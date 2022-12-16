ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

AZFamily

Scottsdale community to lose running water beginning next year

The only two claims that weren’t dismissed were counts two and four, which dealt with the machine tabulator issues and the ballot chain of custody. ASU partners with AeroGuard training center for pilot program. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. AeroGuard is set to start training ASU students this coming...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
ABC 15 News

Valley senior on the streets makes a desperate call for help

MESA, AZ — As the temperatures go down, more people living on the street are looking for shelter. One Valley senior said she couldn't take it anymore. While she's safe in a Mesa hotel room now, Marylyn knows at any time that could change and she'd be back where she never wants to be again.
MESA, AZ
KTAR News

Billy Idol, Megadeath to headline Arizona Bike Week in Scottsdale

PHOENIX — Famous singer Billy Idol will join Megadeath to headline separate days at the RockYard Concert Series during Scottsdale’s Arizona Bike Week in March. Starting March 29 at WestWorld of Scottsdale, bike lovers from all over can admire all-wheeled machinery at this five-day motorcycle rally while enjoying some great music.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
peoriatimes.com

Jalapeño Inferno cooks up holiday special on tamales

Twenty-three years ago, restaurateurs Terry and Laura Craig wanted to get into the Mexican food business. After some searching, they came across the bones of what they thought could be a successful endeavor. Twenty-two years and three locations later, the Craigs opened Jalapeño Inferno’s fourth location in Park West, Peoria,...
PEORIA, AZ
azmarijuana.com

Arizona Dispensary Is Giving Away Free Marijuana for 2023

Sol Flower is offering shoppers a chance to win free flower for all of 2023. Cannabis shoppers who purchase $60 in products qualify for the chance to win a scratchers ticket and 50% off Sol Flower’s secret holiday menu. Deals begin on Friday, December 16, and are available to medical cannabis patients over 18 and adults aged 21 at all five of Sol Flower’s Arizona dispensary locations.
ARIZONA STATE
East Valley Tribune

QC landmark restaurant sold

After nearly 50 years, Rudy’s Mexican and American Food – a Queen Creek landmark and popular gathering spot in town – has closed its doors for good. The eatery near Ellsworth and Ocotillo roads where founder Rudy Valenzuela oversaw the entire operation has succumbed to tough economic times and difficult emotions.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
AZFamily

Body found near car on Loop 101 off-ramp in West Valley

Phoenix Magazine talks about the future of the Valley in Tempe on Good Morning, Arizona. The Queen of Clean talks the best way to handle hand washables in your laundry!. Phoenix nursery for babies in opioid recovery seeks nurses. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Hushabye Nursery in Phoenix seeks full-time,...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona family describes scary 'free-falling' flight from Phoenix to Hawaii

HONOLULU (AP) — Nearly a dozen people were seriously injured when a flight to Hawaii was rocked by severe turbulence on Sunday about 30 minutes outside Honolulu, an emergency response agency said. Eleven people on the Hawaiian Airlines flight from Phoenix were taken to multiple emergency rooms in serious...
PHOENIX, AZ
lazytrips.com

Is the drive from Phoenix to Sedona scary?

Sedona is 115 miles north from Phoenix, in the very heart of Arizona State. Both cities are surrounded by incredible natural surroundings and desert landscapes that attract millions of visitors every year. Although the Arizona region is beautiful, there are long stretches of empty spaces, occasional winter ice, and elevation...
SEDONA, AZ
luxesource.com

East Coast Style Meets Desert Traditional In This Historic Home

For some people, the allure of home is just too strong. After being based in New York City and vacationing in Cape Cod for years, one couple began to feel the pull of their Arizona roots. Wanting to close the distance from their elderly family members, they decided they needed an abode in their home state.
PARADISE VALLEY, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Jinxed downtown Mesa parcel bitten again

Much has gone right for the redevelopment of downtown Mesa in 2022, but a critical part of its hoped-for renaissance appears in danger of going back to the drawing board. The 27 acres of vacant land at Mesa and University Drives were once a neighborhood of 63 homes acquired by the city starting in the 1990s and leveled at a taxpayer cost of $6 million, in part through eminent domain.
MESA, AZ

