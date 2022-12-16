Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Phoenix Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyPhoenix, AZ
New Fast-Casual Mediterranean Restaurant OpenGreyson FGilbert, AZ
Italian Fast Food Chain Set to Open SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Local Town Named Best Pet-Friendly City in the CountryGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Details about Brittney Griner's 18-hour flight back to the USMargaret MinnicksPhoenix, AZ
AZFamily
Scottsdale community to lose running water beginning next year
The only two claims that weren’t dismissed were counts two and four, which dealt with the machine tabulator issues and the ballot chain of custody. ASU partners with AeroGuard training center for pilot program. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. AeroGuard is set to start training ASU students this coming...
This Is The Best Expensive Restaurant In Arizona
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's best expensive restaurant.
ABC 15 News
Valley senior on the streets makes a desperate call for help
MESA, AZ — As the temperatures go down, more people living on the street are looking for shelter. One Valley senior said she couldn't take it anymore. While she's safe in a Mesa hotel room now, Marylyn knows at any time that could change and she'd be back where she never wants to be again.
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Dec. 16-18
PHOENIX — The son and granddaughter of Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb were killed in a car crash Friday afternoon in Gilbert, an investigation is underway into the death of a transgender women in Phoenix and a medical lab company with Valley locations is being accused of false claims.
AZFamily
20 people hospitalized after Phoenix flight to Hawaii hits severe turbulence
Phoenix Magazine talks about the future of the Valley in Tempe on Good Morning, Arizona. The Queen of Clean talks the best way to handle hand washables in your laundry!. Phoenix nursery for babies in opioid recovery seeks nurses. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Hushabye Nursery in Phoenix seeks full-time,...
fox10phoenix.com
Very Cory Christmas: An 18-year tradition in a Chandler neighborhood
FOX 10's Cory McCloskey visits Matt FritzMiller's home at 1641 W Manor St, Chandler. He's been decorating his home for 18 years with more than 20,000 lights.
Billy Idol, Megadeath to headline Arizona Bike Week in Scottsdale
PHOENIX — Famous singer Billy Idol will join Megadeath to headline separate days at the RockYard Concert Series during Scottsdale’s Arizona Bike Week in March. Starting March 29 at WestWorld of Scottsdale, bike lovers from all over can admire all-wheeled machinery at this five-day motorcycle rally while enjoying some great music.
peoriatimes.com
Jalapeño Inferno cooks up holiday special on tamales
Twenty-three years ago, restaurateurs Terry and Laura Craig wanted to get into the Mexican food business. After some searching, they came across the bones of what they thought could be a successful endeavor. Twenty-two years and three locations later, the Craigs opened Jalapeño Inferno’s fourth location in Park West, Peoria,...
azmarijuana.com
Arizona Dispensary Is Giving Away Free Marijuana for 2023
Sol Flower is offering shoppers a chance to win free flower for all of 2023. Cannabis shoppers who purchase $60 in products qualify for the chance to win a scratchers ticket and 50% off Sol Flower’s secret holiday menu. Deals begin on Friday, December 16, and are available to medical cannabis patients over 18 and adults aged 21 at all five of Sol Flower’s Arizona dispensary locations.
realestatedaily-news.com
Liv Communities breaks ground on ground-breaking 55+ active adult living community in North Phoenix
PHOENIX, ARIZ. (Dec. 20, 2022) – Liv Communities, a seasoned provider of luxury apartment homes, recently broke ground on a ground-breaking 55+ age- qualified rental community in the Norterra area in North Phoenix. The upscale community, Liv+ Union Peak, 25400 N. 21st Ave., Phoenix, will boast 145 units and...
The 5 Best Neighborhoods For Singles In Phoenix, Arizona
Job opportunities, a favorable climate, and a nonstop social schedule full of things to do make Phoenix an excellent option for single individuals.
East Valley Tribune
QC landmark restaurant sold
After nearly 50 years, Rudy’s Mexican and American Food – a Queen Creek landmark and popular gathering spot in town – has closed its doors for good. The eatery near Ellsworth and Ocotillo roads where founder Rudy Valenzuela oversaw the entire operation has succumbed to tough economic times and difficult emotions.
4 Great Burger Places In Arizona That You Can Visit During This Christmas Season
During the holiday season, Arizona is a great place to enjoy a delicious burger with friends and family. Here are four great burger places in Arizona that are worth checking out during the Christmas season:
AZFamily
Body found near car on Loop 101 off-ramp in West Valley
Phoenix Magazine talks about the future of the Valley in Tempe on Good Morning, Arizona. The Queen of Clean talks the best way to handle hand washables in your laundry!. Phoenix nursery for babies in opioid recovery seeks nurses. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Hushabye Nursery in Phoenix seeks full-time,...
fox10phoenix.com
The Coronado, beloved Phoenix vegan restaurant, at risk of closing permanently
PHOENIX - The Coronado, a beloved vegan restaurant in central Phoenix, is efforting one last push to get customers through their doors. If not, they'll have to close down permanently. The restaurant sitting on the corner of 12th Street and Oak has changed their hours and their menu, and the...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona family describes scary 'free-falling' flight from Phoenix to Hawaii
HONOLULU (AP) — Nearly a dozen people were seriously injured when a flight to Hawaii was rocked by severe turbulence on Sunday about 30 minutes outside Honolulu, an emergency response agency said. Eleven people on the Hawaiian Airlines flight from Phoenix were taken to multiple emergency rooms in serious...
lazytrips.com
Is the drive from Phoenix to Sedona scary?
Sedona is 115 miles north from Phoenix, in the very heart of Arizona State. Both cities are surrounded by incredible natural surroundings and desert landscapes that attract millions of visitors every year. Although the Arizona region is beautiful, there are long stretches of empty spaces, occasional winter ice, and elevation...
Two new hotels planned for fast-growing West Valley cities
Two new hotels are being planned by Aberdeen, South Dakota-based Performance Capital Partners LLC for growing cities on the west side of the Phoenix metro.
luxesource.com
East Coast Style Meets Desert Traditional In This Historic Home
For some people, the allure of home is just too strong. After being based in New York City and vacationing in Cape Cod for years, one couple began to feel the pull of their Arizona roots. Wanting to close the distance from their elderly family members, they decided they needed an abode in their home state.
East Valley Tribune
Jinxed downtown Mesa parcel bitten again
Much has gone right for the redevelopment of downtown Mesa in 2022, but a critical part of its hoped-for renaissance appears in danger of going back to the drawing board. The 27 acres of vacant land at Mesa and University Drives were once a neighborhood of 63 homes acquired by the city starting in the 1990s and leveled at a taxpayer cost of $6 million, in part through eminent domain.
