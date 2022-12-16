Idaho Taxpayers Shell out a Record $596.1 Million for Education Bonds and Levies This Year

Read full article on original website
The state of family farms in the Gem State
BOISE, Idaho — All the growth in the Treasure Valley comes at a cost. Prime development land also happens to be prime farmland and a prime climate for growing food. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) found farmland in Canyon and Ada counties is disappearing faster than any other area of the Gem State, as the Treasure Valley continues to top lists as one of the fastest growing places in the nation.
Cute Idaho Mountain Town Is Actually The Smallest City In America
One of the many qualities that attract people to Idaho is the smaller cities. Even Boise, Idaho's largest city, is much smaller than places like Los Angeles and other California towns that so many have moved here to escape. The mass exodus from California has led to the growth of the Treasure Valley. The smallest towns in Idaho have yet to see that growth. The smaller cities have gotten smaller during the same time Boise has seen massive growth.
Why this Gas Law and Rule Needs to Be Applied in Idaho Immediately
Gas prices and fuel have been major topics in 2022, seeing prices reach an all-time high earlier this year, and a diesel gas shortage having many question about how trucks will continue to run across the country. While prices have come back down a bit and the diesel gas shortage hasn't caused any major problems yet, that doesn't mean there aren't other topics to be discussed. One neighboring state has a unique gas law and rule that confuses outsiders, but most residents enjoy it, and it should be adopted in Idaho.
Report: Idaho's Median Age is 36.8 Years Old, Making Idaho 7th Youngest State in the Nation
BOISE - Idaho continues to be one of the youngest states in the nation with a median age of 36.8 years, ranking seventh according to recently released results from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2017-2021 American Community Survey. This is an increase of 3.1% from the previous Census demographic survey,...
Elko Daily Free Press
Idaho gold-antimony project receives critical minerals award
BOISE, Idaho – Perpetua Resources Corp. announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Perpetua Resources Idaho Inc., has been awarded a Technology Investment Agreement of up to $24.8 million to complete environmental and engineering studies needed to advance the Stibnite Gold Project in central Idaho. The proposed Stibnite mine would...
eastidahonews.com
Judges rule parts of Idaho Patient Act unconstitutional; Melaleuca calls foul
IDAHO FALLS — Two judges have found parts of the Idaho Patient Act unconstitutional, and one of eastern Idaho’s largest companies is calling out a group of attorneys and a defendant for what they say is unethical and unprofessional behavior outside and inside the courtroom. Wellness company Melaleuca...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Proposed rule would strip Idaho Republican women, youth of member votes on state committee
A sticker is seen on a table before the Idaho Republican Party primary celebration during the Idaho 2022 primary election on May 17, 2022. (Otto Kitsinger for Idaho Capital Sun) The Idaho Republican State Central Committee will consider adopting a rule in January that would strip the Idaho Young Republicans,...
When ‘privacy’ does not apply: Idaho voters should know if Simpson is voting by proxy
According to the Idaho Capital Sun, Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson underwent surgery recently and will be out until after the new year. He gave his proxy to his counterpart in the First District, Congressman Russ Fulcher. Thank goodness, all is well for the longtime congressman. “He is doing great and will be back in D.C. […] The post When ‘privacy’ does not apply: Idaho voters should know if Simpson is voting by proxy appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
It’s Illegal to Throw Away These 23 Things in Idaho [PICS ☠️]
The City of Boise's Public Works commission classifies hazardous household waste products as those "that can harm human health and the environment." This is why properly disposing of hazardous materials is such serious business. It's common knowledge that chemicals such as solvents, paint, stain, and varnish are among the most...
Out-of-state drug traffickers prosecuted in federal court
Three out-of-state individuals were recently prosecuted in federal court for bringing illicit drugs into the Magic Valley area, announced U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit Monday. The post Out-of-state drug traffickers prosecuted in federal court appeared first on Local News 8.
Three Out-of-State Traffickers Prosecuted in Federal Court for Bringing Fentanyl, Meth into Idaho
MAGIC VALLEY, ID - Three out-of-state individuals, two from Arizona and one from Nevada, were recently prosecuted in federal court for bringing fentanyl and methamphetamine into the Magic Valley area. “These prosecutions reflect that the people of Idaho will not tolerate drug traffickers bringing their poisons into our communities,” said...
streetwisereports.com
Idaho Gold Project Returns Encouraging Drill Results
Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD:TSX; LGDTF:OTCQB) released encouraging drill results from its Black Pine project in Idaho, including the discovery of a new zone, reported PI Financial analyst Chris Thompson in a Dec. 14 research note. An updated Black Pine resource estimate is expected in Q1/23. "Results continue to reflect [the]...
Three Men Guilty of Trafficking Drugs in the Magic Valley
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The U.S. Attorney for Idaho announced three men from out of state have been prosecuted recently for trafficking drugs, including the deadly fentanyl, in the Magic Valley in three separate cases. U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit said 47-year-old Brian Schroeder, of Arizona, Cortez Williams, 46, of Reno, Nevada, and Fabian Clark, 44, of Yuma County, Arizona, were all charged with drug trafficking in the Magic Valley. Schroder pleaded guilty last week to possession of large amounts of fentanyl and methamphetamine with the intent to distribute after being stopped by a Jerome County Sheriff's deputy on U.S. Highway 93. A search of his car found a little more than three pounds of fentanyl, a little more than three pounds of meth, and a loaded handgun. Schroeder will be sentenced in March. Williams was sentenced in early December to a little more than 11 years in federal prison after being caught with six pounds of meth he was trying to bring to another person in the Magic Valley. Clark, was sentenced in November to 14 years in prison after he was found in Twin Falls with about 900 fentanyl pills, meth, and a loaded gun. According to Hurwit, Clark had tried to arrange for someone else to get another shipment of drugs while in jail. Law enforcement stopped the shipment before it got to the Gem State. “These prosecutions reflect that the people of Idaho will not tolerate drug traffickers bringing their poisons into our communities,” said U.S. Attorney Hurwit in a statement. “The strong partnerships we have between federal, state, and local law enforcement are the backbone of our counter-drugs program and will continue to make a positive impact statewide.” The Idaho State Police, Jerome County Sheriff’s Office, Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, Twin Falls Police Department, Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Marshals Service, Jerome County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, and Twin Falls County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office worked on the cases.
Idaho Lawmakers Head Into 2023 With Projected $1.5B Surplus
Even with revenue collections coming in below forecasts, the state of Idaho is projected to end the 2023 fiscal year with a $1.54 billion budget surplus, according to the last budget and revenue update before the new legislative session starts in January. The numbers. The Legislative Services Office’s General Fund...
PHOTOS: Let’s Take A Look Inside Of Idaho’s Most Dangerous Prison
First and foremost, if you're into things like prison, you would love the series 60 Days In on A&E/Netflix. Essentially, people sign up to go into some of the most flawed prisons in the United States with the purpose of reporting back to the warden. The participants share their observations on things that could be improved upon and oftentimes, find themselves in the middle of dangerous situations.
Idaho's Unemployment Rate up Slightly for November
LEWISTON - Idaho’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3% in November, edging up from October’s 2.9%. November’s labor force – which is composed of both employed and unemployed workers — increased by 1,930 people (0.2%) to 963,380. Total employment increased by 1,474 (0.2%) to 934,756. The total number of people unemployed and looking for work increased by 456 (1.6%) to 28,624.
11 Crazy Idaho Airbnb Rentals - Stay In A Giant Potato
From top to bottom, east to west, Idaho is one of the most stunning states in the US. Between its mountains, clear lakes and rivers, the state is already intriguing enough, but if you’re looking to bring some extra pizazz to your vacation, check out these Funky and Cool Places To Stay In Idaho.
We Hate Driving On These Idaho Roads In The Snow
If we asked the Idaho Department of Transportation what roads were the worst in the snow, they'd probably give us a different answer. We wanted an unbiased answer. We want the truth about the worst roads to drive in after or during a snowstorm. A lot could g into your...
Two Christmas Songs That Would Get Santa Arrested In South Idaho
You've probably heard that the Gem State has a couple of laws still in the books that would make most people chuckle. One of these forbidden actions allegedly involves riding a motorcycle over a certain age in southeastern Idaho. Idaho is an incredible place to live. I've enjoyed my years...
Post Register
Governor Little opens trade opportunities for Idaho businesses
Boise, ID — Governor Little returned this past weekend from a nine-day trade mission to Taiwan and Singapore. Taiwan is Idaho's second largest export destination. In 2021, companies there bought more than $470 million in Idaho products. Singapore is Idaho's fourth- largest export market overall, accounting for more than $217 million in exports.
Big Country News
Lewiston, ID
