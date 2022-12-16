Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Best Antique Mall in South CarolinaTravel MavenLittle Mountain, SC
19 pieces of pre-filed legislation to watchPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyColumbia, SC
DDSN Terminates Contract with Lutheran Services CarolinasPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Hosts 3rd Annual Holiday MarketPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen runs lawn care business to help stepfather adopt him: "When I think of the word 'dad,' it's him"Amy ChristieCayce, SC
Related
What Shane Beamer Said On Carolina Calls
South Carolina's head coach Shane Beamer joined 107.5's Carolina Calls Monday evening to talk about the team, recruiting, and the Gator Bowl.
Transfer running back announces commitment to South Carolina
Shane Beamer’s first #WelcomeHome tweet from Dec. 17 was revealed the next day. Newberry transfer running back Mario Anderson Jr. will continue his college career at South Carolina. He committed to the Gamecocks on Saturday, about 24 hours after he was on campus to watch bowl practice. His announcement was posted on Twitter about 48 hours after the offer was received.
Tyshawn Russell Could Be The Final Piece For Carolina's Receiver Class
Wide receiver Tyshawn Russell pledged his services to South Carolina on Saturday. The Pennsylvania product is electric with the football and is what the Gamecocks were looking for.
No. 1 Gamecocks flatten Bucs in Kitts' debut
South Carolina scored 42 of the game’s first 50 points and splattered Charleston Southern 87-23 Sunday at Colonial Life Arena. The No. 1 Gamecocks, winners of 17 straight, allowed the third fewest points in the Dawn Staley era. Chloe Kitts scored 10 points and seven rebounds in 23 minutes...
Wendell Gregory Currently Visiting South Carolina
Outside linebacker Wendell Gregory is visiting South Carolina. He has been a priority recruit for the Gamecocks for several months now.
Tyshawn Russell Commits To South Carolina
South Carolina earned its second commitment of the day with Pennsylvania wide receiver Tyshawn Russell pledging to the program.
golaurens.com
Foggie named finalist for South Carolina Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022
The South Carolina Football Hall of Fame (SCFHOF) has announced the 25 Finalists that will determine the Class of 2022 to be enshrined at the 10th Annual Enshrinement Ceremony on April 21, 2023, at the Hilton Greenville. This year’s finalists consist of 22 modern era nominees of players, administrators, and...
Keylen Adams Narrows Recruitment
Head coach Shane Beamer has made it known that he intends to compete on a national level. That means South Carolina must take the next step in recruiting, as your end product revolves around talent acquisition. Part of that equation is consistently recruiting high-level skill players. The ...
live5news.com
E. Carolina gets first win over S. Carolina since 1998
GREENEVILLE, S.C. (AP) — RJ Felton scored 21 points shooting 8 for 13 and East Carolina beat South Carolina 64-56 in the inaugural Greeneville Winter Invitational on Saturday. East Carolina (8-4) has won three of its last four following a two-game losing streak. South Carolina (5-6) has dropped back-to-back...
wach.com
Kitts makes debut, Watkins makes history as Gamecocks handle Charleston Southern
(WACH) — A lopsided 87-23 win for No. 1 South Carolina Women's Basketball over visiting Charleston Southern came with plenty of storylines including a new Gamecock and program history. Cardinal Newman product Ashlyn Watkins became the first woman to dunk at Colonial Life Arena as she slammed home a...
Watch: Jaylen Sneed Looking Forward to Playing South Carolina
Hilton Head Island, SC native Jaylen Sneed will have an opportunity to play the flagship school of his home state – South Carolina – and talks about playing the Gamecocks, in addition to learning the linebacker position from Jamesï¿½
columbiabusinessreport.com
Largest indoor pickleball facility in SC coming to Lexington
Fans of the fast-growing sport pickleball will soon have a new place to play in the Midlands. 24 Hour Pickleball recently purchased its first land site at 4590 Augusta Road in Lexington, which will be home to the largest indoor pickleball facility in South Carolina. The 24 Hour Pickleball club...
2 South Carolina Lottery Players Celebrating Christmas Early With Huge Wins
"I'm spending the fool out of my prize," said one lucky winner.
WLTX.com
An Arctic blast on the way to South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — It was a very cold start to the day across the palmetto state. The holiday workweek will start off dry, but rain returns to the area Tuesday. Some rain is possible Wednesday. Scattered showers are expected Thursday before some of the coldest air of the season moves into the state.
Soda City Biz WIRE
Columbia REALTOR® Morris Lyles named South Carolina REALTOR® of the Year
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina REALTOR® (SCR) member and Columbia Realtor® with ERA Wilder, Morris Lyles, has been named the association’s 2022 REALTOR® of the Year. The announcement was made during the association’s Awards Gala and Installation of Officers event at Junction 800 in Columbia.
WLTX.com
South Carolina is going to be cold, but that is all we know as of now
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Dry high pressure will settle over the area and dominate our weather through the middle of next week. The next chance for rain is Tuesday as a weak system passes to our south. Temperatures will remain below normal over the next seven days. Colder-than-normal conditions are expected through the end of December.
abccolumbia.com
South Carolina airman who served in WWII accounted for decades later
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) recently announced that U.S. Army Air Forces Tech. Sgt. Ralph E. Richardson, Jr., of Columbia has been accounted for after he was killed during World War II. Authorities say the 21 year-old radio operator was serving during Operation TIDAL WAVE...
This Is The Coldest City In South Carolina
Stacker compiled a list of the coldest cities in the country, including this chilly town in South Carolina.
abccolumbia.com
School District Five names new Lead Safety Officer
IRMO, S.C. (WOLO)— School District Five announced Veteran law enforcement officer Ross Wise as their new Lead Safety Officer. Wise previously worked for the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department as a senior deputy and school resource officer. He has served as a safety officer since 2019. The new Lead...
columbiabusinessreport.com
Columbia's Swamp Cabbage Brewing Co. shuts its doors
Swamp Cabbage Brewing Co., one of Columbia’s first breweries, has closed its doors as of Dec. 18. The closing was announced on the brewery’s social media pages and website. “We, as a family run and operated brewery have decided to permanently close,” the message said. “During the COVID...
Comments / 0