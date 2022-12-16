ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Transfer running back announces commitment to South Carolina

Shane Beamer’s first #WelcomeHome tweet from Dec. 17 was revealed the next day. Newberry transfer running back Mario Anderson Jr. will continue his college career at South Carolina. He committed to the Gamecocks on Saturday, about 24 hours after he was on campus to watch bowl practice. His announcement was posted on Twitter about 48 hours after the offer was received.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

No. 1 Gamecocks flatten Bucs in Kitts' debut

South Carolina scored 42 of the game’s first 50 points and splattered Charleston Southern 87-23 Sunday at Colonial Life Arena. The No. 1 Gamecocks, winners of 17 straight, allowed the third fewest points in the Dawn Staley era. Chloe Kitts scored 10 points and seven rebounds in 23 minutes...
COLUMBIA, SC
Gamecock Digest

Keylen Adams Narrows Recruitment

Head coach Shane Beamer has made it known that he intends to compete on a national level. That means South Carolina must take the next step in recruiting, as your end product revolves around talent acquisition. Part of that equation is consistently recruiting high-level skill players. The ...
COLUMBIA, SC
live5news.com

E. Carolina gets first win over S. Carolina since 1998

GREENEVILLE, S.C. (AP) — RJ Felton scored 21 points shooting 8 for 13 and East Carolina beat South Carolina 64-56 in the inaugural Greeneville Winter Invitational on Saturday. East Carolina (8-4) has won three of its last four following a two-game losing streak. South Carolina (5-6) has dropped back-to-back...
COLUMBIA, SC
columbiabusinessreport.com

Largest indoor pickleball facility in SC coming to Lexington

Fans of the fast-growing sport pickleball will soon have a new place to play in the Midlands. 24 Hour Pickleball recently purchased its first land site at 4590 Augusta Road in Lexington, which will be home to the largest indoor pickleball facility in South Carolina. The 24 Hour Pickleball club...
LEXINGTON, SC
WLTX.com

An Arctic blast on the way to South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It was a very cold start to the day across the palmetto state. The holiday workweek will start off dry, but rain returns to the area Tuesday. Some rain is possible Wednesday. Scattered showers are expected Thursday before some of the coldest air of the season moves into the state.
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

South Carolina is going to be cold, but that is all we know as of now

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Dry high pressure will settle over the area and dominate our weather through the middle of next week. The next chance for rain is Tuesday as a weak system passes to our south. Temperatures will remain below normal over the next seven days. Colder-than-normal conditions are expected through the end of December.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

South Carolina airman who served in WWII accounted for decades later

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) recently announced that U.S. Army Air Forces Tech. Sgt. Ralph E. Richardson, Jr., of Columbia has been accounted for after he was killed during World War II. Authorities say the 21 year-old radio operator was serving during Operation TIDAL WAVE...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

School District Five names new Lead Safety Officer

IRMO, S.C. (WOLO)— School District Five announced Veteran law enforcement officer Ross Wise as their new Lead Safety Officer. Wise previously worked for the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department as a senior deputy and school resource officer. He has served as a safety officer since 2019. The new Lead...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
columbiabusinessreport.com

Columbia's Swamp Cabbage Brewing Co. shuts its doors

Swamp Cabbage Brewing Co., one of Columbia’s first breweries, has closed its doors as of Dec. 18. The closing was announced on the brewery’s social media pages and website. “We, as a family run and operated brewery have decided to permanently close,” the message said. “During the COVID...
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy