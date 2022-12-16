Read full article on original website
Weight of electric vehicles could cause 'catastrophic' damage and 'lead to car parks collapsing': Engineers warn Britain's parking facilities were not designed for hulking battery cars
Multi-storey and underground car parks could collapse under the weight of electric vehicles, engineers have warned. Electric cars, which are roughly twice as heavy as standard models, could cause ‘catastrophic’ damage, according to the British Parking Association (BPA), which wants local authorities to conduct urgent structural surveys. Most...
Leeds: Police appeal for help to trace ram raid suspect
Detectives investigating a ram-raid in Leeds have urged people to report any sightings of a suspect who has evaded them for two months. Jermaine Wilkes, 48, is wanted in connection with a burglary at McColl's convenience store in Broadgate Lane, Horsforth, on 21 October. During the incident, a car was...
Teenager dead as two cars plunge into river near Aboyne
A teenager has died after two cars plunged into a river in Aberdeenshire. The alarm was raised at the River Dee off the A93 near Aboyne shortly after 08:00. The 19-year-old man who was driving an Audi involved in the crash died at the scene. A coastguard helicopter from Inverness...
Sutterton fire: Charger warning as blaze rips through home
A fire that ripped through a family home was started by an e-cigarette charger that was left plugged in. Graham Nicholls and one of his two sons were asleep in their house in Sutterton, Lincolnshire, when the fire broke out. It caused thousands of pounds of damage and Mr Nicholls...
Shoreham air crash victims unlawfully killed, coroner concludes
Eleven men who died when a jet crashed on a dual carriageway during an air show were unlawfully killed, a coroner has concluded. The men died when a Hawker Hunter plane crashed on the A27 in West Sussex as it carried out a stunt at the Shoreham Airshow on 22 August 2015.
Sheffield: Gun shop gang caught after ordering takeaway
A gang who stole firearms from a gun shop were caught when one used his mobile phone to order a takeaway from the scene. The four men have been jailed for their part in the raid at Hardy's Gunsmiths in Sheffield on 3 April 2020. Police said they were charged...
Handsworth garden search: Child's body found
A child's body has been found during searches of a garden in Birmingham. West Midlands Police said last week officers were searching the garden of the home in Clarence Road, Handsworth, after receiving information suggesting there had been a death there in 2020. A man, aged 40, and a woman,...
Schools closed due to water supply issue
A number of schools have been closed in Buckinghamshire due to water issues. The schools in the Aylesbury area said they had been advised by Buckinghamshire Council not to open due to no water on the premises. The council said about 8,000 homes had been affected. Thames Water, which supplies...
National Grid responds to damage, and outages after storms
National Grid workers remain active in repairing damage and restoring service following the severe winter storm Friday night. The storm that brought heavy, wet snow to eastern and Northern New York overnight has crews working in the challenging weather conditions, as they were pre-positioned for rapid response.
Drink-drive arrest after Bracknell fatal crash
A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a woman died in a car crash in Berkshire. A silver Range Rover and a red Renault Kadjar collided in Mill Lane, Bracknell, at about 22:10 GMT on Saturday. The Renault driver, a woman in her 30s from Bracknell,...
