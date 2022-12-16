We already knew that Bentley is building only 18 examples of its $2 million Batur W-12-powered grand touring coupe by Mulliner. And now, the UK-based automaker has introduced its ability to 3D print solid gold for the coupe's cabin trim. Available to the lucky few buyers as an option (and why wouldn't they?), this is the first time Bentley has applied this "ground-breaking process" in the automotive industry.

4 DAYS AGO