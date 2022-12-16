Read full article on original website
Rumors Of The Death Of The BMW 8 Series May Be Grossly Exaggerated
According to an insider report, BMW will keep the 8 Series range going for at least another decade. The news comes via Bimmerpost forum member "ynguldyn," who has been a very reliable source of information on all things BMW. This contradicts a rumor by BMW Blog not too long ago,...
This 1965 Ford Mustang Looks Like It Could Star In A Death Race Sequel
The Ford Mustang is one of the most popular sports cars in the world and probably one of the most modified too, and this Coyote-Powered 1965 Ford Mustang Coupe is the perfect example of what can be achieved when you use a parts bin of Mustang parts, a classic 'Stang Coupe, and a bit of imagination.
Radical SR3 XXR Debuts With 232 HP And E85 Compatibility
Radical Motorsport, a boutique carmaker based in the United Kingdom, has unveiled the all-new SR3 XXR. The latest iteration of the popular model has been enhanced in just about every way, including a new 1.5-liter engine developing 232 hp and capable of running on E85 biofuel, a first for Radical.
Peugeot Teases A Familiar Shape For CES Inception Concept
Stellantis' Peugeot brand has delivered some new teaser images and videos for its upcoming Inception Concept. As with any good teaser, there isn't much to go on; just a few short seconds of film and a handful of photos. However, Peugeot has provided some hints as to what the concept will bring to the table.
Alfa Romeo Says Quality And Customers Are More Important Than Sales
Alfa Romeo is continuing its US market comeback strategy with not only a plan to become an electric-only brand later this decade but also a major focus on quality and excellent customer service. Per Automotive News, the legendary Italian brand is making the necessary preparations and implementing changes to ensure future customers receive the luxury experience, during and after the purchase.
Late Fast & Furious star’s car sells for over $600,000 at auction
A rare sports car that previously belonged to late Fast & Furious star Paul Walker has sold for over $600,000 at auction.
2024 Acura Integra Type S
Nobody was complaining when Acura's legendary Type S nomenclature returned recently with the TLX Type S, and the brand aims to bring the performance badge in reach of a wider audience with the upcoming Integra Type S. Acura hasn't fully revealed the Integra Type S and its final specifications remain unknown, but we do know that it'll make over 300 horsepower from its 2.0-liter turbocharged VTEC engine. Better still, this mill will be hooked up to a six-speed manual gearbox.
Jeep Dealers Demand Compensation From Stellantis In China Over Domestic Model Production
Dealerships in China that sold locally manufactured Jeep vehicles are demanding millions in compensation from parent company Stellantis. The report comes via Reuters, which claims to have seen a letter signed by Chinese Jeep dealerships. The issue dates back to October 2022, when Stellantis filed for bankruptcy for its Jeep joint venture with Chinese carmaker and partner Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC).
Ford Tries to Ruin F-150 Lightning
Ford has done its best to undermine F-150 Lightning sales, showing how badly the electric vehicle part of the company is managed.
Rivian R1T Takes Home IIHS Top Saftey Pick+ Award
The 2022 Rivian R1T is now one of the safest vehicles on the road, according to the IIHS. The truck recently passed the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's crash tests to earn its Top Safety Pick+ rating. Earlier this year, Rivian confidently told us it expected both the R1T, and the newly-debuted R1S, to earn the award.
Aston Martin Launches First-Ever NFT On Infinite Drive Racing Platform
Aston Martin has officially joined the NFT movement, with three acclaimed models introduced to Infinite Drive, an NFT racing platform that allows enthusiasts to race and collect their favorite cars. Players can now drive (albeit digitally) the Aston Martin Vantage Coupe, the Vantage GT3 race car, and the classic 1980...
The Alfa Romeo Giulia Coupe From Zagato Teases Custom Bodywork
Earlier this month, Italian design house Zagato teased a new project based on the 2023 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio. The initial teaser only revealed the unique taillight shape and the name, Alfa Romeo Giulia SWB Zagato. Judging by the SWB (short wheelbase) portion of the name, we assumed this latest Zagato would be a two-door version of the Giulia sedan. Now Zagato has released new teaser images, and our suspicions have been confirmed.
Tesla Co-Founder's Company Announces $3.5-Billion Battery Plant
Redwood Materials, a maker of battery components and recycler of batteries created by Tesla co-founder JB Straubel, has announced its next Battery Materials Campus, representing a $3.5 billion investment in the local community. Located just outside Charleston, South Carolina, the region has become known as the "Battery Belt." The new...
Matchbox Releases Six New Porsche Collectables
Mattel recently revived the legendary Matchbox name and has started producing some seriously impressive little creations, including six models that will get every Porsche fan buzzing. Young or old, every petrolhead loves a good die-cast model car, and these mini machines are making a major comeback thanks to brands like...
Bentley Batur Buyers Can Get 3D Printed Solid Gold Cabin Trim
We already knew that Bentley is building only 18 examples of its $2 million Batur W-12-powered grand touring coupe by Mulliner. And now, the UK-based automaker has introduced its ability to 3D print solid gold for the coupe's cabin trim. Available to the lucky few buyers as an option (and why wouldn't they?), this is the first time Bentley has applied this "ground-breaking process" in the automotive industry.
Everrati Reveals Its First All-Electric 964 Porsche 911 For The US
Everrati Automotive Limited, a technology company specializing in fitting electric powertrains to classic cars, has just completed its first Signature 911 (964) for the US market. The British firm has been restoring and retrofitting classics for some time now, having partnered with Superformance to build the first electric Ford GT40, and has been working toward expanding its presence in America for a while.
Man’s Modififed Tesla Has a V6 Engine and It Has People Cheering
Engines are cheaper to fix than batteries after all.
Puma Reveals The Sneaker Equivalent Of The BMW M4
The legacy of BMW M Motorsport is being celebrated by Puma, which has launched an all-new sneaker design. Known as the BMW LGND, the sneaker is inspired by the BMW M4 coupe and Puma's famous Speedcat line. It's yet another extension of an absolute bumper 50th anniversary year for BMW M that has already included reveals of the XM, M2, 3.0 CSL, and M4 CSL.
Ferrari Designers Break Down The Vision Gran Turismo Concept
If you asked us about the Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo and its design, we'd say we see some hints of the SF90 in the car, plus some Ferrari F1 car, plus a little Le Mans car. Frankly, that's pretty boorish and uneducated, so perhaps it's better to listen to Ferrari's designers break things down.
The New 2024 Mustang GT Is the Most Powerful GT Ever￼
The new S650 Ford Mustang brings higher horsepower to the 2024 model. Every trim gets a power bump, including the V8-powered GT. The post The New 2024 Mustang GT Is the Most Powerful GT Ever￼ appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
