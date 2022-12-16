Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dollar General Location Closed IndefinitelyJoel EisenbergSaint Louis, MO
Families would receive $500 each month in new proposalR.A. HeimSaint Louis, MO
10 Jobs in St. Louis That Pay Over $100,000 a YearEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
James Cash Penney from Hamilton, Missouri was a co-founder of The Golden Rule stores, later renamed J.C. Penney in 1913CJ CoombsFlorissant, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
KSDK
Holiday get-a-way to Lost Hill Lake Events & Weddings
ST. LOUIS — Winter has officially kicked off, but that shouldn't stop you from wanting to camp out or even host an outdoor event. At Lost Hill Lake on 200-acres of land you can enjoy glamping as well as host several events and weddings. Right now during the holiday...
KSDK
Loyal to Local Gift Guide: Lit Life Creations
ST. LOUIS — Lit Life Creations is an online metaphysical candle shop that provides spiritual tools to help people through their spiritual journey. It is more than just a candle brand; the business believes that humans are spiritual beings having a physical experience and your home is your sanctuary, so they seek to make products that will add peace, balance, and spiritual enlightenment to your home.
FOX2now.com
Tim's Travels: Enchanted Forest Treehouse
Many are traveling home for the holidays, others simply want to just get away. Many are traveling home for the holidays, others simply want to just get away. FBI: 2021 data shows hate crimes up nearly 70% in …. FBI analysis shows that the number of hate crimes reported to...
KSDK
Listing the Lou: Lance Merrick and team spread holiday cheer at Cedar Hurst
ST. LOUIS — Christmas is only a few short days away and folks all over are getting in the holiday cheer. Even our friends over at Keller Williams who visited Cedar Hurst in Des Peres. Lance Merrick, Real-Estate Agent, and his team visited the senior living facility to participate...
KSDK
'Gel Blaster' a 2022 hot toy offering an evolution of new fun
ST. LOUIS — What is a Gel Blaster?. The next evolution of fun! Gel Blasters are new revolutionary toy blasters that blast non-toxic, eco-friendly, gellets®. They're safe for people, pets and the environment!. Gellets® are colorful absorbent beads that disintegrate on contact and begin their dehydration process, leaving...
KSDK
Still time to satisfy Santa's sweet tooth with dreamy Christmas cookies from McArthur's Bakery
ST. LOUIS - McArthur’s Bakery wants to help take the stress of baking off your plate this holiday season and replace it with Santa’s favorite sweet treats. Dana DiPiazza paid a visit to the bake shop Monday morning to bring viewers a ‘taste’ of what their Christmas feast could include this weekend.
KMOV
St. Louis staple deli gets a new lease on life
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Kohn’s Kosher Meat and Deli will remain open thanks to a new owner with local ties. AJ Moll said Hanukkah is a minor Jewish holiday, but it’s a major deal. As this local store continues to serve for at least another six decades.
Thousands of dollars in materials lost in St. Louis photography studio fire on Thanksgiving
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis photographer rummaged through what was left of her design studio Saturday after a fire broke out on Thanksgiving Day. Jennifer Butler had black soot on her hands as she lifted one of the wedding canvases she created for a client. "This is not...
websterjournal.com
St. Louis Union Station modernized for changing city
Just five years ago, the downtown St. Louis skyline was just the Gateway Arch and the buildings that surround it. Today, St. Louis Union Station, the terminal that once served as a Midwest hub for travelers in the early-to-mid 1900s has completely evolved, adding major attractions like a 65,000-square-foot aquarium and the ultimate skyline-changing accessory: a 200-foot-tall wheel.
websterjournal.com
Food truck scene flourishes with new gardens
In the past decade or so, the St. Louis dining landscape has been transformed by food trucks, popular mobile kitchen units serving specialty items like unique sandwiches, ethnic dishes, indulgent treats and more. The craze has given way to food truck gardens like 9 Mile Garden and Frankie Martin’s Garden...
KMOV
No home for the holidays, St. Louis family says Ameren owes them thousands for damage to home
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Hemple family says they’ve been left homeless for more than a year due to damage caused to their south St. Louis home from a vacant property owned by Ameren. “We’re spending our second Christmas in a hotel with our children,” said Lisa Hemple....
St. Louis Could See -35 Degree Wind Chills This Week
Blistering cold winds could ruin our shot at a white Christmas
KSDK
Loyal to Local Gift Guide: Florae Beauty Hair Wellness
ST. LOUIS — Florae Beauty is a hair wellness company for women, launched in September 2022 with high-quality, science-backed haircare products that can be tailored for people needing extra help with hydration, growth or strength. CEO and Founder Dr. Natalie King joined Mary in studio to share about their products this holiday season. Dr King explained she first started Florae when she was making these products for her own hair. The former healthcare provider saw a need for healthy, simple products.
Dan Fogelberg's 'Same Old Lang Syne' is about a woman from St. Louis
In Dan Fogelberg’s holiday classic “Same Old Lang Syne,” the old flame at the grocery store is a woman named Jill Gruelich. She’s a retired teacher from the Parkway School District.
Anheuser-Busch opens $5M training facility at its St. Louis campus
ST. LOUIS — Anheuser-Busch on Friday announced the opening of a new technical training center at its St. Louis campus. The more than $5 million investment adds eight jobs to the brewer's St. Louis-based learning and development team, bringing the total number of employees on the team to 12, officials said. The company said it expects to continue to grow its instructor count, as new curricula and new sites are introduced.
Mechanic offers car tips ahead of winter road conditions and holiday travel
ST. LOUIS — Auto experts provided some tips to those planning to travel by road for the holidays on Monday. As temperatures are expected to hit the single digits at the end of the week, roads will likely freeze and cause a challenge on the highway. PJ Hamill, a...
mymoinfo.com
Lots of visitors to the Lenhard Family Christmas Light Show
(Festus) There have been countless visitors to take in the Lenhard Family Christmas Light Show at Crites Memorial Park in Festus. Justin Lenhard says the set list has some classic and well-known Christmas songs with a mix of more recent recordings and some comedy. The Lenhard Family Christmas Light Show...
websterjournal.com
Saint Louis Zoo WildCare Park expected to open in 2027
In five years, locals and St. Louis visitors will have the opportunity to experience a real-life safari without leaving the city at the new Saint Louis Zoo WildCare Park. The Saint Louis Zoo has begun the process of installing a $230 million, 425-acre zoo expansion in Spanish Lake, located in North St. Louis County. Animals will begin arriving in 2023 with a target public opening in 2027.
10 Jobs in St. Louis That Pay Over $100,000 a Year
St. Louis, Mo. - The economy of St. Louis is comprised of a wide range of industries. For example, some of the biggest economic sectors in the metro area include financial services, manufacturing, healthcare, and technology. Furthermore, many of the highest-paying jobs located throughout the St. Louis region also happen to be in these sectors as well.
KMOV
New North County embroidery store opens Saturday
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A new embroidery store opened in North St. Louis County Saturday. No Cap Embroidery held its grand opening at the New Halls Ferry Plaza in Florissant. The owners used to run a clothing store there, but decided to shut down and then come back with a new shop.
