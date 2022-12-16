ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lionel Messi Shares Emotional Moment with Sons on Field After World Cup Win — See the Sweet Photos

Ahead of the game, Messi's son Thiago penned the lyrics of the unofficial anthem for the team, "Muchachos" in support of his father Lionel Messi is celebrating his first World Cup win with the people who mean the most. The Argentine soccer star, 35 — who scored two goals to help secure Argentina's win against France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup — received a big hug from two of his sons on the field. He shares three sons, Mateo, Thiago and Ciro with his wife Antonella Roccuzzo. The...
The Spun

Breaking: Lionel Messi Announces Retirement Decision After Win

Lionel Messi won't be going out like John Elway... The legendary Argentina soccer player won the World Cup for the first time on Sunday afternoon. Messi and his teammates topped France in penalty kicks to win the World Cup. Following the game, some thought that Messi might choose to go...
The Spun

Look: Lionel Messi's Wife Going Viral Before Final Game

The Men's World Cup Final has kicked off from Qatar. On Sunday, the final game of the 2022 Men's World Cup, between Argentina and France, is underway. Ahead of kickoff at the World Cup, the legendary soccer star's wife is going viral in the stands. "VAMOS ARGENTINA!!! VAMOS @leomessi !!!!!"...
Footwear News

Lionel Messi’s Mom Celia Maria Cuccittini Celebrates His Victory in Argentina Team Jersey at FIFA World Cup

Celia Maria Cuccittini, the mother of Argentinian soccer player Lionel Messi, celebrated her son’s win at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar this weekend. On Sunday, Argentina won the Cup against France at Lusail Stadium. During the occasion, Cuccittini supported Messi in the stands in a purple World Cup jersey to represent Argentina. The deep violet jersey included a print of vertical striped and flames, which she paired with a set of long blue denim jeans. Her outfit was complete with a red hair tie and two thin silver bracelets on her wrists. Cuccittini’s footwear was not visible during the occasion....
NBC Sports

Here's How Much Money Each Team Made at FIFA World Cup

Argentina outlasted France in one of the best FIFA World Cup Finals of all time on Sunday. Lionel Messi and Co.’s reward for the thrilling triumph in Qatar was the most prestigious trophy in all of soccer…as well as a massive payday. With the penalty shootout victory, La...
The Associated Press

Argentines erupt in joy after epic World Cup final

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentines let loose on Sunday and streets across the country became places of celebration after an epic World Cup final in which the national team beat France on penalties. It was the country’s third World Cup title, and the first since 1986. “I’m...
PennLive.com

World Cup 2022 champions gear: Get Messi, Argentina jerseys, hats, more

Argentina defeated France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at Lusail Iconic Stadium in Qatar. Merchandise commemorating the historic win has been released by Fanatics and fans looking to purchase the latest gear have plenty of options to choose from. “Substitute Gonzalo Montiel scored...
The Associated Press

2026 World Cup hosts take diplomatic handover from Qatar

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — A diplomatic delegation from the three host countries of the 2026 World Cup were in Qatar on Sunday for a handover ceremony ahead of the final between France and Argentina. The United States, Mexico and Canada will stage soccer’s biggest event in less than 3½...
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Lionel Messi Wife Photos

The tension was unbearable during today's World Cup Final between Argentina and France. Argentina jumped out to a 2-0 lead only to see France score two goals in less than two minutes to tie the score in the 81st minute. Argentina retook the lead in extra time before France equalized again.
NBC Sports

Argentina Trolls Kylian Mbappe With ‘A Minute of Silence' in Dressing Room

The Argentine players are surely making their celebrations count. After winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final on Sunday in an enthralling heavyweight showdown against France, Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and Co. trolled French star Kylian Mbappe with “a minute of silence” in the dressing room, defender Nicolas Otamendi recorded on Instagram.
The Associated Press

Argentina soccer team abandons parade amid swarms of people

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — A parade to celebrate the Argentine World Cup champions was abruptly cut short Tuesday as millions of people poured onto thoroughfares, highways and overpasses in a chaotic attempt to catch a glimpse of the national team that won one of the greatest World Cup finals of all time.
