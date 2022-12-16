Read full article on original website
Why Lionel Messi wore a black robe during World Cup trophy presentation and why some fans were upset
Lionel Messi and Argentina won the World Cup on Sunday. After, Messi was given a black robe to wear just before lifting the World Cup trophy.
Lionel Messi Shares Emotional Moment with Sons on Field After World Cup Win — See the Sweet Photos
Ahead of the game, Messi's son Thiago penned the lyrics of the unofficial anthem for the team, "Muchachos" in support of his father Lionel Messi is celebrating his first World Cup win with the people who mean the most. The Argentine soccer star, 35 — who scored two goals to help secure Argentina's win against France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup — received a big hug from two of his sons on the field. He shares three sons, Mateo, Thiago and Ciro with his wife Antonella Roccuzzo. The...
Breaking: Lionel Messi Announces Retirement Decision After Win
Lionel Messi won't be going out like John Elway... The legendary Argentina soccer player won the World Cup for the first time on Sunday afternoon. Messi and his teammates topped France in penalty kicks to win the World Cup. Following the game, some thought that Messi might choose to go...
Emi Martínez Consoles Kylian Mbappé After World Cup Final
The Argentine goalkeeper was a class act after the win.
‘Very sad’ Macron congratulates Argentina for World Cup win
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Dejected but still proud of France’s World Cup team, French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated Argentina and Argentines for their win in Sunday’s final. “We are first of all very sad, very disappointed,” Macron told reporters in Qatar. He sought to console Kylian...
Look: Lionel Messi's Wife Going Viral Before Final Game
The Men's World Cup Final has kicked off from Qatar. On Sunday, the final game of the 2022 Men's World Cup, between Argentina and France, is underway. Ahead of kickoff at the World Cup, the legendary soccer star's wife is going viral in the stands. "VAMOS ARGENTINA!!! VAMOS @leomessi !!!!!"...
Lionel Messi’s Mom Celia Maria Cuccittini Celebrates His Victory in Argentina Team Jersey at FIFA World Cup
Celia Maria Cuccittini, the mother of Argentinian soccer player Lionel Messi, celebrated her son’s win at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar this weekend. On Sunday, Argentina won the Cup against France at Lusail Stadium. During the occasion, Cuccittini supported Messi in the stands in a purple World Cup jersey to represent Argentina. The deep violet jersey included a print of vertical striped and flames, which she paired with a set of long blue denim jeans. Her outfit was complete with a red hair tie and two thin silver bracelets on her wrists. Cuccittini’s footwear was not visible during the occasion....
Fox caps off terrible World Cup coverage with ‘humiliating’ interview
Fox has been criticized throughout the World Cup for its “terrible” coverage, but its latest promotion of Qatar has soccer fans reeling. The United States remains an untapped source of potential soccer fandom — unlike the rest of the world, the sport has never fully caught on in America.
Qatar World Cup ends with greatest final and a coronation for Lionel Messi | Barney Ronay
Messi’s sublime brilliance elevated divisive World Cup into one of the great sports stories as France lost on penalties
NBC Sports
Here's How Much Money Each Team Made at FIFA World Cup
Argentina outlasted France in one of the best FIFA World Cup Finals of all time on Sunday. Lionel Messi and Co.’s reward for the thrilling triumph in Qatar was the most prestigious trophy in all of soccer…as well as a massive payday. With the penalty shootout victory, La...
NBC Sports
2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?
On Thursday, nearly four years to the day after it was announced that the men’s FIFA World Cup would be returning to the United States and Mexico (and coming to Canada for the first time) in 2026, 16 host cities were announced as venues for the first-ever 48-team tournament.
Messi & Antonela Roccuzzo: a love story that began when they were kids and bloomed into marriage and children
The relationship between Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo is proof that love exists. Their love story began in their hometown of Rosario, Argentina, when they were kids. Their relationship evolved over the years, surviving distance and culminating in their marriage and the birth of their three beautiful children. When...
Argentines erupt in joy after epic World Cup final
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentines let loose on Sunday and streets across the country became places of celebration after an epic World Cup final in which the national team beat France on penalties. It was the country’s third World Cup title, and the first since 1986. “I’m...
Andres Cantor’s Call of Argentina’s World Cup Win Goes Viral
The Telemundo commentator and Buenos Aires native couldn’t hold back his emotion during his home country’s winning goal.
World Cup 2022 champions gear: Get Messi, Argentina jerseys, hats, more
Argentina defeated France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at Lusail Iconic Stadium in Qatar. Merchandise commemorating the historic win has been released by Fanatics and fans looking to purchase the latest gear have plenty of options to choose from. “Substitute Gonzalo Montiel scored...
Didier Deschamps makes admission over France's World Cup final performance
Didier Deschamps makes an admission over France's World Cup final performance.
2026 World Cup hosts take diplomatic handover from Qatar
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — A diplomatic delegation from the three host countries of the 2026 World Cup were in Qatar on Sunday for a handover ceremony ahead of the final between France and Argentina. The United States, Mexico and Canada will stage soccer’s biggest event in less than 3½...
Look: Sports World Reacts To Lionel Messi Wife Photos
The tension was unbearable during today's World Cup Final between Argentina and France. Argentina jumped out to a 2-0 lead only to see France score two goals in less than two minutes to tie the score in the 81st minute. Argentina retook the lead in extra time before France equalized again.
NBC Sports
Argentina Trolls Kylian Mbappe With ‘A Minute of Silence' in Dressing Room
The Argentine players are surely making their celebrations count. After winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final on Sunday in an enthralling heavyweight showdown against France, Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and Co. trolled French star Kylian Mbappe with “a minute of silence” in the dressing room, defender Nicolas Otamendi recorded on Instagram.
Argentina soccer team abandons parade amid swarms of people
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — A parade to celebrate the Argentine World Cup champions was abruptly cut short Tuesday as millions of people poured onto thoroughfares, highways and overpasses in a chaotic attempt to catch a glimpse of the national team that won one of the greatest World Cup finals of all time.
