Paul Kitching, the Michelin-starred chef, has died aged 61, his wife has announced.Katie O’Brien announced the news on the Instagram page of Kitching’s 21212 Edinburgh, the restaurant he owns in the Scottish capital. “My love has gone. But what a love x,” she wrote alongside a picture of the chef. Kitching’s cause of death is yet to be disclosed. In a message sent to customers of the restaurant, O’Brien wrote: “Dear friends, It is with [a] heavy heart that I write to let you know that I've lost my love, Paul, who sadly passed away yesterday.“The death has come as...

4 DAYS AGO