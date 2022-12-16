Read full article on original website
Popculture
Rock Singer 'Quite Unwell,' Band Postpones Remainder of Tour
London-based alternative rock band Placebo have postponed the remainder of their current UK and Ireland tour after frontman Brian Molko became "quite unwell." After postponing their shows Newcastle's City Hall and Glasgow's Academy, the confirmed Saturday that they would no longer be able to move forward with the remainder of their tour, in support of their eighth studio album Never Let Me Go, at this time as Molko continues to recover.
BBC
Simone Magill 'fell out of love with football' before Aston Villa move
"I went over to Everton at 18. It was all unknown. Ultimately, I had been at one club, one that I love to be fair, for such a long period of time. "I really did need change and have a new challenge somewhere else because I really wanted to reignite a spark.
BBC
Championship clubs 'left in limbo' by Wasps & Worcester, says Coventry CEO Nick Johnston
Coventry Rugby chief executive Nick Johnston says he is "frustrated" by continued uncertainty over the handling of relegated Premiership clubs Wasps and Worcester. Wasps, sold last week and now placed in the Championship for the 2023-24 season, have stated that they have a new Midlands groundshare deal planned. Meanwhile, Worcester...
BBC
Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield given freedom of Leeds honour
Rugby League stars and motor neurone disease (MND) fundraisers Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield have been awarded the freedom of Leeds. Leeds City Council said the former Leeds Rhinos teammates had been chosen for the city's highest civic honour due to their "courage, commitment and inspirational strength of character". Sinfield...
BBC
SFA contacts Scotland captain Rachel Corsie to clarify abuse claims within national camp
The Scottish FA has contacted Scotland captain Rachel Corsie to clarify allegations of non-physical abuse within the women's national set-up. For legal reasons, she has not gone into detail about the alleged abuse. But the governing body's wellbeing officer has been in touch with the Aston Villa centre-half to garner...
The Princess of Wales stuns in red at palace reception: Photos
The Princess of Wales looked regal in red on Tuesday evening. Catherine sparkled in a tiara at Buckingham Palace on Dec. 6 for the first Diplomatic Reception of King Charles III ’s reign. Tuesday marked the second time that the royal mom of three has worn a tiara this...
BBC
Brixton Academy: Mother of two dies after Asake concert crush
A woman has died after being injured in a crush at a gig at London's Brixton O2 Academy that left several others hurt. The concert, by Afro-pop singer Asake, had to be abandoned part-way through after a "large number of people" tried to force their way inside on Thursday, the Met Police said.
I’m an ex-Wimbledon & TV star – now I travel around the UK in my Mercedes Sprinter van
TENNIS star Annabel Croft and her husband Mel Coleman have transformed a bog-standard white van into their dream holiday home. The former Wimbledon player and TV presenter, 56, started the renovation project during the third lockdown in the UK. She told Sun Online Travel: "I never knew you could do...
BBC
Ruthless gang smuggled 2,000 people, court hears
Five men have been jailed for a "ruthless" people-smuggling operation involving nearly 2,000 people. In one case nine people, including five children, were found in a distressed state in a lay-by after being brought from Europe in the back of a lorry. Manchester Crown Court heard most were ethnic Kurds...
Paul Kitching death: Popular Edinburgh chef dies aged 61
Paul Kitching, the Michelin-starred chef, has died aged 61, his wife has announced.Katie O’Brien announced the news on the Instagram page of Kitching’s 21212 Edinburgh, the restaurant he owns in the Scottish capital. “My love has gone. But what a love x,” she wrote alongside a picture of the chef. Kitching’s cause of death is yet to be disclosed. In a message sent to customers of the restaurant, O’Brien wrote: “Dear friends, It is with [a] heavy heart that I write to let you know that I've lost my love, Paul, who sadly passed away yesterday.“The death has come as...
BBC
Beatles: John Lennon peace statue damaged in Liverpool
A statue of John Lennon has been damaged in Liverpool. The bronze sculpture of the Beatles legend, entitled the John Lennon Peace Statue, is located in Penny Lane. Artist Laura Lian, who created the piece, said it was unclear how one lenses of Lennon's glasses had broken off but it was thought to be vandalism.
BBC
Premier League: Get the latest on your team with the BBC Sport app
The World Cup is over and the Premier League is coming back! Want to keep fully up to date with what's going on at your favourite club?. Follow your club with all the best content from around the BBC, including insight and analysis from journalists and pundits;. Engage with the...
BBC
Who is striking? How Tuesday 20 December’s walkouts will affect you
It's the most wonderful time of the year, so the song goes - that's unless one of this week's strikes disrupts your Christmas plans. On Tuesday, nurses are staging another walkout. Patient surgeries and appointments will be cancelled. Meanwhile, the government in England stands "resolute" on the issue of nurses...
BBC
David Walliams visits Birmingham Children's Hospital
David Walliams and Aston Villa players have visited Birmingham's Children Hospital to spread some festive cheer. The author recently donated this year's royalties from his book The Midnight Gang to support the Virtual Reality Appeal. The hospital hopes to use VR headsets to distract children while they undergo treatment, to...
BBC
Danny Mayor: Returning Plymouth Argyle midfielder wants side to keep up high standards
Plymouth Argyle midfielder Danny Mayor says the Pilgrims must not let their position at the top of League One slip for a second successive season. They are two points clear with 47 points from 22 games - 10 points better than the same stage in 2021. Plymouth had led League...
BBC
Tuesday's transfer gossip: Gordon, Kante, Messi, Martinez, Pickford, Juranovic, Gvardiol, Kvaratskhelia
Everton are close to agreeing a new contract with English winger Anthony Gordon, 21, to stave off interest from Chelsea. (Telegraph - subscription required) France midfielder N'Golo Kante, 31, is pushing for a move to Barcelona when his Chelsea deal ends next summer and is in advanced talks over a pre-contract agreement. (Sport - in Spanish)
Rising Hockey Star Has Tragically Died At 18 Years Old
Russian teenage hockey player Abakar Kazbekov tragically passed away over the weekend. Kazbekov, 18, had been playing for the London Knights in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), one of the major junior hockey organizations in Canada. The team and the league confirmed the tragic news on Saturday night. "The Ontario...
BBC
SWPL: Hearts and Hibs win to narrow gap on inactive top three
Hibernian have moved up to fifth in Scottish Women's Premier League 1 but remain five adrift of neighbours Heart of Midlothian after victories for both. Hearts won 2-1 away to Partick Thistle, who fall behind Hibs after the Leith side's 4-1 home success over ninth-placed Dundee United. Fixtures for the...
Alejandro Garnacho Focused On Future At Manchester United Despite Chelsea Interest
Alejandro Garnacho is said to be committed to his future at Manchester United despite interest from Chelsea.
Sophie Ecclestone spins into record books as England beat West Indies again
England took their T20 success on tour in the West Indies to four from four on Sunday, winning the second-last game by 49 runs as spinner Sophie Ecclestone claimed a new women’s cricket record. The 23-year-old has taken 56 international wickets this year, the most any woman has ever...
