Popculture

Rock Singer 'Quite Unwell,' Band Postpones Remainder of Tour

London-based alternative rock band Placebo have postponed the remainder of their current UK and Ireland tour after frontman Brian Molko became "quite unwell." After postponing their shows Newcastle's City Hall and Glasgow's Academy, the confirmed Saturday that they would no longer be able to move forward with the remainder of their tour, in support of their eighth studio album Never Let Me Go, at this time as Molko continues to recover.
BBC

Simone Magill 'fell out of love with football' before Aston Villa move

"I went over to Everton at 18. It was all unknown. Ultimately, I had been at one club, one that I love to be fair, for such a long period of time. "I really did need change and have a new challenge somewhere else because I really wanted to reignite a spark.
BBC

Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield given freedom of Leeds honour

Rugby League stars and motor neurone disease (MND) fundraisers Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield have been awarded the freedom of Leeds. Leeds City Council said the former Leeds Rhinos teammates had been chosen for the city's highest civic honour due to their "courage, commitment and inspirational strength of character". Sinfield...
HOLAUSA

The Princess of Wales stuns in red at palace reception: Photos

The Princess of Wales looked regal in red on Tuesday evening. Catherine sparkled in a tiara at Buckingham Palace on Dec. 6 for the first Diplomatic Reception of King Charles III ’s reign. Tuesday marked the second time that the royal mom of three has worn a tiara this...
BBC

Brixton Academy: Mother of two dies after Asake concert crush

A woman has died after being injured in a crush at a gig at London's Brixton O2 Academy that left several others hurt. The concert, by Afro-pop singer Asake, had to be abandoned part-way through after a "large number of people" tried to force their way inside on Thursday, the Met Police said.
BBC

Ruthless gang smuggled 2,000 people, court hears

Five men have been jailed for a "ruthless" people-smuggling operation involving nearly 2,000 people. In one case nine people, including five children, were found in a distressed state in a lay-by after being brought from Europe in the back of a lorry. Manchester Crown Court heard most were ethnic Kurds...
The Independent

Paul Kitching death: Popular Edinburgh chef dies aged 61

Paul Kitching, the Michelin-starred chef, has died aged 61, his wife has announced.Katie O’Brien announced the news on the Instagram page of Kitching’s 21212 Edinburgh, the restaurant he owns in the Scottish capital. “My love has gone. But what a love x,” she wrote alongside a picture of the chef. Kitching’s cause of death is yet to be disclosed. In a message sent to customers of the restaurant, O’Brien wrote: “Dear friends, It is with [a] heavy heart that I write to let you know that I've lost my love, Paul, who sadly passed away yesterday.“The death has come as...
BBC

Beatles: John Lennon peace statue damaged in Liverpool

A statue of John Lennon has been damaged in Liverpool. The bronze sculpture of the Beatles legend, entitled the John Lennon Peace Statue, is located in Penny Lane. Artist Laura Lian, who created the piece, said it was unclear how one lenses of Lennon's glasses had broken off but it was thought to be vandalism.
BBC

Premier League: Get the latest on your team with the BBC Sport app

The World Cup is over and the Premier League is coming back! Want to keep fully up to date with what's going on at your favourite club?. Follow your club with all the best content from around the BBC, including insight and analysis from journalists and pundits;. Engage with the...
BBC

Who is striking? How Tuesday 20 December’s walkouts will affect you

It's the most wonderful time of the year, so the song goes - that's unless one of this week's strikes disrupts your Christmas plans. On Tuesday, nurses are staging another walkout. Patient surgeries and appointments will be cancelled. Meanwhile, the government in England stands "resolute" on the issue of nurses...
BBC

David Walliams visits Birmingham Children's Hospital

David Walliams and Aston Villa players have visited Birmingham's Children Hospital to spread some festive cheer. The author recently donated this year's royalties from his book The Midnight Gang to support the Virtual Reality Appeal. The hospital hopes to use VR headsets to distract children while they undergo treatment, to...
The Spun

Rising Hockey Star Has Tragically Died At 18 Years Old

Russian teenage hockey player Abakar Kazbekov tragically passed away over the weekend. Kazbekov, 18, had been playing for the London Knights in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), one of the major junior hockey organizations in Canada. The team and the league confirmed the tragic news on Saturday night. "The Ontario...
BBC

SWPL: Hearts and Hibs win to narrow gap on inactive top three

Hibernian have moved up to fifth in Scottish Women's Premier League 1 but remain five adrift of neighbours Heart of Midlothian after victories for both. Hearts won 2-1 away to Partick Thistle, who fall behind Hibs after the Leith side's 4-1 home success over ninth-placed Dundee United. Fixtures for the...

