BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When the days get colder and your utility bills soar, it’s a good idea to have extra heating help on hand. Radiant heaters are a great solution for times when you need more warmth but don’t want to turn up the thermostat. They heat up a space more quickly and are the perfect option for people who don’t want the noise (and dust) of a fan. And because they won’t dry out a room like other heating options, they can help maintain good respiratory health during the colder months.

4 DAYS AGO