Driver dies from injuries sustained in wrong-way crash in KCMO over weekend
A driver has died from injuries they sustained in a crash Saturday on Interstate 35 near west 17th Street in Kansas City, Missouri.
mycouriertribune.com
2 killed in Clay County crash
CLAY COUNTY — Two people died as the result of a wreck around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, in Clay County. According to a Missouri Highway Patrol crash report, the wreck occurred as a southbound 2007 Ford Edge driven by James C. Massa, 73, of Excelsior Estates, crossed the center line on Salem Road at Northeast 162nd Street. The Ford SUV struck a 2003 Buick Park Avenue driven northbound by Victoria Kohler, 88, of Lawson.
northwestmoinfo.com
Maysville Man Facing Felony Charge in Clinton County
(MAYSVILLE, MO) – A Maysville man is facing a felony charge in Clinton County following an arrest made Monday. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol they arrested 24-year-0ld Zachary N. Perry at 11:11 A.M. on an accusatory charge of a Class D felony for possession of a controlled substance, and that substance being methamphetamine.
Man, woman killed in Clay County two-vehicle crash
Two people died in a crash Saturday at NE 162nd Street and Salem Road, just east of 69 Highway, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
northwestmoinfo.com
Maysville Resident Arrested Following Accident Near Pattonsburg
PATTONSBURG, MO – An accident in Daviess County left a Bethany man with minor injuries Sunday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident took place around 11:30 as 37-year old Maysville resident Anastasha Navarro was eastbound on Route E, 5 miles south of Pattonsburg when she failed to stop at a stop sign and traveled off the east side of US 69, coming to rest off the roadway.
KCTV 5
Monday night shooting in KCMO leaves 1 critically injured
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A shooting in Kansas City, Missouri, on Monday night left one person critically injured. According to the police, it happened just before 8:30 p.m. at a home on The Paseo near E. 38th Street. One person was critically injured as a result of the shooting....
northwestmoinfo.com
KC Man Arrested Early Sunday In Caldwell County
A Kansas City man was arrested early Sunday in Caldwell County on an outstanding warrant and a new felony charge. Troop H of the Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 29-year-old Kansas City resident Kenneth D. Crowley at 2:11 A.M. Sunday on a Buchanan County misdemeanor warrant for child neglect and felony tampering with a motor vehicle.
WIBW
KC woman perishes in crash after car launched mid-air during police chase
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City woman has died after her car was launched into the air during a police chase. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, officials had initiated a chase with a 2007 Nissan Altima driven by Sade Shane Parker, 29, of Kansas City, when she lost control of her vehicle.
Independence PD investigating 2nd homicide in last 2 days
Investigators in Independence are looking for clues in a shooting overnight Monday that left a 22-year-old ma, Austin W. Martell, dead.
KCTV 5
Community mourns after beloved waitress is killed in crash near Excelsior Springs
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - A small-town restaurant is missing a familiar face after an 88-year-old woman who worked there for more than 30 years died in a crash. The crash that killed Vicky Kohler happened on Salem Road, which is just north of town, over the weekend. She had just left her job at the Mill Inn Restaurant.
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties
Two arrests are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the area counties on Friday and early Saturday morning. Friday at about 10:45 pm in Daviess County, 35-year-old Kurtis A Edmond of Columbia Heights, MN was arrested for alleged speeding and DWI with drugs – with a person under the age of 17 in the vehicle. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports three arrests over the weekend of Friday, December 16, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Kansas City resident was arrested early Sunday in Caldwell County. 29-year-old Kenneth Crowley was accused of felony tampering with a motor vehicle and was taken to the Caldwell County detention center. An Orrick resident was arrested Saturday night in Ray County. 42-year-old James...
Independence woman charged in connection to shooting that injured KCI officer
An Independence, Missouri, woman has been charged in connection with a shooting that injured a KCI officer on Friday morning.
2nd individual charged in shooting that injured KCI officer
A Warrensburg, Missouri, man has been charged in a shooting that left a Kansas City International Airport officer injured on Friday.
Two People Injured in Crash at Rebar Road
Two people were injured in a two-car crash that occurred Friday afternoon just north of Sedalia. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a southbound 2012 Ford F-150, driven by 52-year-old Ricky D. Rafferty of Tipton, was on US 65 at Rebar Road around 5 p.m., when he attempted to make a left-hand turn on a green light, and was struck by a northbound 2008 Toyota Rav 4, driven by 63-year-old Sherri N. Smith of Marshall, who failed to stop at a red light.
KMZU
Bates City man accused of stealing vehicles in custody
HIGGINSVILLE, Mo. - Higginsville Police Department says a Bates City man wanted for stolen vehicles is in custody. According to a social media post by the department, Phillip Baylor, a former resident of Higginsville, was taken into custody while in an alleged stolen vehicle in Overland Park, Kansas. Online court...
KCPD searching for missing 14-year-old
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old.
Kansas City Chiefs Superfan Arrested for Armed Bank Robbery
You’ve heard of a wolf in sheep’s clothing, but how about a bank robber in wolf’s clothing?. Kansas City Chiefs superfan ChiefsAholic, whose real name is Xavier Michael Babudar, is known for wearing a KC Wolf costume at Arrowhead Stadium and Chiefs road games. However, he was absent from Sunday’s game in Houston in the stands and on social media. The @ChiefsAholic Twitter account had been silent since Dec. 16, raising suspicion among other Chiefs fans online.
6 adults, 2 kids displaced in overnight fire in Kansas City
The Kansas City Fire Department was called to the home about 2:30 a.m. The cause is under investigation.
bluevalleypost.com
Leawood Police investigate latest Zipz gas station robbery
Captain Brad Robbins, the spokesperson for Leawood Police, says the suspect showed a weapon and demanded cash from the clerk. “The suspect was described as a black male, 20-30 years of age with a medium build, wearing a black coat, black jeans, and a black mask,” Robbins said. “There were no injuries, and the suspect was last seen fleeing southbound on foot through the parking lot.”
