Lawson, MO

mycouriertribune.com

2 killed in Clay County crash

CLAY COUNTY — Two people died as the result of a wreck around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, in Clay County. According to a Missouri Highway Patrol crash report, the wreck occurred as a southbound 2007 Ford Edge driven by James C. Massa, 73, of Excelsior Estates, crossed the center line on Salem Road at Northeast 162nd Street. The Ford SUV struck a 2003 Buick Park Avenue driven northbound by Victoria Kohler, 88, of Lawson.
CLAY COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Maysville Man Facing Felony Charge in Clinton County

(MAYSVILLE, MO) – A Maysville man is facing a felony charge in Clinton County following an arrest made Monday. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol they arrested 24-year-0ld Zachary N. Perry at 11:11 A.M. on an accusatory charge of a Class D felony for possession of a controlled substance, and that substance being methamphetamine.
CLINTON COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Maysville Resident Arrested Following Accident Near Pattonsburg

PATTONSBURG, MO – An accident in Daviess County left a Bethany man with minor injuries Sunday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident took place around 11:30 as 37-year old Maysville resident Anastasha Navarro was eastbound on Route E, 5 miles south of Pattonsburg when she failed to stop at a stop sign and traveled off the east side of US 69, coming to rest off the roadway.
PATTONSBURG, MO
KCTV 5

Monday night shooting in KCMO leaves 1 critically injured

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A shooting in Kansas City, Missouri, on Monday night left one person critically injured. According to the police, it happened just before 8:30 p.m. at a home on The Paseo near E. 38th Street. One person was critically injured as a result of the shooting....
KANSAS CITY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

KC Man Arrested Early Sunday In Caldwell County

A Kansas City man was arrested early Sunday in Caldwell County on an outstanding warrant and a new felony charge. Troop H of the Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 29-year-old Kansas City resident Kenneth D. Crowley at 2:11 A.M. Sunday on a Buchanan County misdemeanor warrant for child neglect and felony tampering with a motor vehicle.
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
WIBW

KC woman perishes in crash after car launched mid-air during police chase

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City woman has died after her car was launched into the air during a police chase. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, officials had initiated a chase with a 2007 Nissan Altima driven by Sade Shane Parker, 29, of Kansas City, when she lost control of her vehicle.
KANSAS CITY, KS
kchi.com

Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties

Two arrests are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the area counties on Friday and early Saturday morning. Friday at about 10:45 pm in Daviess County, 35-year-old Kurtis A Edmond of Columbia Heights, MN was arrested for alleged speeding and DWI with drugs – with a person under the age of 17 in the vehicle. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Two People Injured in Crash at Rebar Road

Two people were injured in a two-car crash that occurred Friday afternoon just north of Sedalia. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a southbound 2012 Ford F-150, driven by 52-year-old Ricky D. Rafferty of Tipton, was on US 65 at Rebar Road around 5 p.m., when he attempted to make a left-hand turn on a green light, and was struck by a northbound 2008 Toyota Rav 4, driven by 63-year-old Sherri N. Smith of Marshall, who failed to stop at a red light.
SEDALIA, MO
KMZU

Bates City man accused of stealing vehicles in custody

HIGGINSVILLE, Mo. - Higginsville Police Department says a Bates City man wanted for stolen vehicles is in custody. According to a social media post by the department, Phillip Baylor, a former resident of Higginsville, was taken into custody while in an alleged stolen vehicle in Overland Park, Kansas. Online court...
HIGGINSVILLE, MO
NBC Chicago

Kansas City Chiefs Superfan Arrested for Armed Bank Robbery

You’ve heard of a wolf in sheep’s clothing, but how about a bank robber in wolf’s clothing?. Kansas City Chiefs superfan ChiefsAholic, whose real name is Xavier Michael Babudar, is known for wearing a KC Wolf costume at Arrowhead Stadium and Chiefs road games. However, he was absent from Sunday’s game in Houston in the stands and on social media. The @ChiefsAholic Twitter account had been silent since Dec. 16, raising suspicion among other Chiefs fans online.
KANSAS CITY, MO
bluevalleypost.com

Leawood Police investigate latest Zipz gas station robbery

Captain Brad Robbins, the spokesperson for Leawood Police, says the suspect showed a weapon and demanded cash from the clerk. “The suspect was described as a black male, 20-30 years of age with a medium build, wearing a black coat, black jeans, and a black mask,” Robbins said. “There were no injuries, and the suspect was last seen fleeing southbound on foot through the parking lot.”
LEAWOOD, KS

