Bus stop shelters installed on busy stretch outside Ann Arbor

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Bus riders leaving or headed into Ann Arbor to the west have a few new places to escape the rain or snow while waiting for their ride. They’re in the form of five new shelters at Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority and Western-Washtenaw Area Value Express bus stops along Jackson Road, courtesy of the Scio Township Downtown Development Authority.
The Ann Arbor News

Sprinklers save Ann Arbor apartment from fire, officials say

ANN ARBOR, MI – An Ann Arbor apartment that caught fire Saturday night was saved by a sprinkler system that quelled the blaze before it could spread, officials said. Fire crews were called at 9:09 p.m. Dec. 17, to an apartment building in the 200 block of Lyndenglen Drive for a reported fire on an apartment balcony, according to the Ann Arbor Fire Department.
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Eaton County, MI

Prepare your travel itineraries and get ready to explore all the exciting destinations that Eaton County has to offer!. Located in the heart of the southern portion of Michigan's lower area, Eaton County is a region that's also a part of the Lansing-East Lansing Metropolitan Area in the state. The...
Detroit News

Driver of car hauler that struck I-94 overpass in Ann Arbor sought

Ann Arbor authorities are looking for the driver of a car hauler that hit an overpass on Interstate 94 Thursday, they said. Firefighters were called at about 6 p.m. to the Stone School Road overpass on eastbound I-94 for a report of a collapsed structure, according to officials. They arrived...
MLive

Flint has cheapest gas in Michigan -- except for one UP city

FLINT, MI -- Gas prices are down across Michigan and the lowest prices in the state are in the Flint area -- unless you’re driving in the Upper Peninsula. AAA Michigan reported on Monday, Dec. 19, that gas prices statewide are down 17 cents from a week ago with the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded averaging $3.07 -- a new low for 2022 and 81 cents less than a month ago.
fox2detroit.com

Drunken driver caught after stalling, blocking lane on I-75

TROY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A drunken driver was caught after police say he was stopped in the middle of the right lane on I-75 in Oakland County earlier this month. Troy police were called to northbound I-75 near Maple at 9:53 p.m. Dec. 4 for a road hazard. When they arrived, they found a Michigan Department of Transportation courtesy patrol driver assisting a driver who was stalled in the right lane.
Tracy Stengel

Investigator for Missing Dee Warner Reveals Michigan is Second Worst in U.S. for Solving Homicides

Dee Ann Warner was reported missing from her Tecumseh, Michigan home on April 25, 2021, the day after she had planned to tell her husband she wanted a divorce. Almost a year later, in March 2022, Dee’s family was losing faith in the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office. That’s when they asked Billy Little, Jr. for help, after seeing the nationally-recognized investigative attorney on the TV show, 48 Hours. Little agreed to help the family and work pro bono.
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Free shuttles available to drive New Year’s Eve partiers in downtown Jackson

JACKSON, MI – Free shuttles are being offered between downtown Jackson and select hotels in Jackson County for New Year’s Eve. Experience Jackson, with support from the Jackson Area Transportation Authority, is providing free shuttles through the “Bus with Us” program, officials said, adding that the program provides a safe alternative to driving on one of the biggest celebration nights of the year.
WNEM

Priceless keepsake returned to Grand Blanc Twp. woman

GRAND BLANC TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A woman from Grand Blanc Township had her priceless keepsake blankets, made from her late husband’s t-shirts, returned to her residence. Friday, Dec. 16 TV5 reported that Jane Bullard had a box containing two blankets that were, presumed, stolen from her porch. Monday,...
The Ann Arbor News

Meijer adds two all-electric semitrucks to fleet

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Meijer has added two all-electric semitrucks to its 250-vehcile delivery fleet. The Freightliner semitrucks will operate out of the Walker-based retailer’s Lansing distribution center, and will be used to make deliveries to Meijer stores within a 200-mile range. They were added by Meijer earlier this month.
The Ann Arbor News

Try these 5 eateries now that University of Michigan students are gone on holiday break

ANN ARBOR, MI - From Monday, Dec. 19 to Jan. 4, there are tens of thousands less people in Ann Arbor thanks to University of Michigan’s winter holiday break. That means a lot more space at popular student hotspots on South University Avenue and State Street. Restaurants packed with students during the fall semester now will have a little breathing room for a few weeks.
Dearborn Press & Guide

Family of man shot, killed by Dearborn police hires law firm

A 33-year-old armed Dearborn man was shot and killed in the lobby of the Dearborn Police Department at about 3:30 p.m. Dec. 18. The investigation into the incident is still ongoing. Neither the Michigan State Police, who is handling the investigation, nor Dearborn police has released many details on the...
