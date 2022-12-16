Read full article on original website
The Unsolved Murder of Chelsea Small: Caught on Camera Killed in Broad Daylight
Missing Dee Ann Warner's Brother Won't Stop Until Law Enforcement Holds the Guilty Party Responsible
Investigator for Missing Dee Warner Reveals Michigan is Second Worst in U.S. for Solving Homicides
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on 12/20
Missing Woman Dee Ann Warner's Husband Faces an Added Criminal Contempt of Court Proceeding
Bus stop shelters installed on busy stretch outside Ann Arbor
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Bus riders leaving or headed into Ann Arbor to the west have a few new places to escape the rain or snow while waiting for their ride. They’re in the form of five new shelters at Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority and Western-Washtenaw Area Value Express bus stops along Jackson Road, courtesy of the Scio Township Downtown Development Authority.
Michigan Avenue closing east of Jackson for viaduct cleaning
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A portion of Michigan Avenue in Leoni Township is closing for a day this week. Weather permitting, the Jackson County Department of Transportation is closing the road between S. Portage and Hayball roads on Wednesday, Dec. 21 for cleaning of the viaduct. The road is...
3 downtown Ann Arbor streets closing during the holidays for work zones
ANN ARBOR, MI - Three construction and utility projects are closing downtown Ann Arbor streets during and after the winter holidays, affecting traffic around the University of Michigan’s central campus and hospitals. The first closure coming to the area is the most brief of the three. Between 7 a.m....
Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Dec. 18
ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures this week. North Fifth Avenue: The road from Detroit Street to Catherine Street will have a lane shift starting at 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 19, and going through June 21, 2024.
Sprinklers save Ann Arbor apartment from fire, officials say
ANN ARBOR, MI – An Ann Arbor apartment that caught fire Saturday night was saved by a sprinkler system that quelled the blaze before it could spread, officials said. Fire crews were called at 9:09 p.m. Dec. 17, to an apartment building in the 200 block of Lyndenglen Drive for a reported fire on an apartment balcony, according to the Ann Arbor Fire Department.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Eaton County, MI
Prepare your travel itineraries and get ready to explore all the exciting destinations that Eaton County has to offer!. Located in the heart of the southern portion of Michigan's lower area, Eaton County is a region that's also a part of the Lansing-East Lansing Metropolitan Area in the state. The...
Detroit News
Driver of car hauler that struck I-94 overpass in Ann Arbor sought
Ann Arbor authorities are looking for the driver of a car hauler that hit an overpass on Interstate 94 Thursday, they said. Firefighters were called at about 6 p.m. to the Stone School Road overpass on eastbound I-94 for a report of a collapsed structure, according to officials. They arrived...
Flint has cheapest gas in Michigan -- except for one UP city
FLINT, MI -- Gas prices are down across Michigan and the lowest prices in the state are in the Flint area -- unless you’re driving in the Upper Peninsula. AAA Michigan reported on Monday, Dec. 19, that gas prices statewide are down 17 cents from a week ago with the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded averaging $3.07 -- a new low for 2022 and 81 cents less than a month ago.
fox2detroit.com
Woman in stolen vehicle brake-checks Michigan State Police trooper, flees after causing crash
LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A woman in a stolen vehicle fled after causing a crash with a Michigan State Police trooper Friday in Lenawee County. According to MSP, the 34-year-old woman start tailgating the trooper, who was in a fully marked patrol car, on M-50 near Downing Highway just after 7:30 p.m. She then started passing the trooper.
fox2detroit.com
Drunken driver caught after stalling, blocking lane on I-75
TROY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A drunken driver was caught after police say he was stopped in the middle of the right lane on I-75 in Oakland County earlier this month. Troy police were called to northbound I-75 near Maple at 9:53 p.m. Dec. 4 for a road hazard. When they arrived, they found a Michigan Department of Transportation courtesy patrol driver assisting a driver who was stalled in the right lane.
44-acre property along Saline River could become latest Washtenaw County preserve
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A roughly 44-acre property along the Saline River could end up as Washtenaw County’s latest nature preserve, with possibilities to connect to city of Saline parks and nearby natural areas. Officials with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced on Thursday, Dec. 15, that the...
Investigator for Missing Dee Warner Reveals Michigan is Second Worst in U.S. for Solving Homicides
Dee Ann Warner was reported missing from her Tecumseh, Michigan home on April 25, 2021, the day after she had planned to tell her husband she wanted a divorce. Almost a year later, in March 2022, Dee’s family was losing faith in the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office. That’s when they asked Billy Little, Jr. for help, after seeing the nationally-recognized investigative attorney on the TV show, 48 Hours. Little agreed to help the family and work pro bono.
Arbor Hospice without inpatient facility for first time in 24 years after Saline closure
SALINE, MI -- An Ann Arbor hospice care organization is without an in-patient facility for the first time in 24 years after it closed its hospice wing in a Saline senior center. Arbor Hospice, affiliated with Hospice of Michigan, closed its in-patient hospice care facility on Friday, Dec. 9. The...
Free shuttles available to drive New Year’s Eve partiers in downtown Jackson
JACKSON, MI – Free shuttles are being offered between downtown Jackson and select hotels in Jackson County for New Year’s Eve. Experience Jackson, with support from the Jackson Area Transportation Authority, is providing free shuttles through the “Bus with Us” program, officials said, adding that the program provides a safe alternative to driving on one of the biggest celebration nights of the year.
Residents Of This Michigan City Have The Worst Commute In The State
According to a recent study.
WNEM
Priceless keepsake returned to Grand Blanc Twp. woman
GRAND BLANC TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A woman from Grand Blanc Township had her priceless keepsake blankets, made from her late husband’s t-shirts, returned to her residence. Friday, Dec. 16 TV5 reported that Jane Bullard had a box containing two blankets that were, presumed, stolen from her porch. Monday,...
Meijer adds two all-electric semitrucks to fleet
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Meijer has added two all-electric semitrucks to its 250-vehcile delivery fleet. The Freightliner semitrucks will operate out of the Walker-based retailer’s Lansing distribution center, and will be used to make deliveries to Meijer stores within a 200-mile range. They were added by Meijer earlier this month.
Saying Goodbye: One Of Grand Blanc’s Oldest Businesses Closing
The Grand Blanc Community is preparing to say goodbye to one of its oldest businesses across the street from The Crossbow Inn... Grand Blanc Appliance will soon cease operations. We'll soon add this to one of the many businesses we miss around Genesee County. What's happening to Grand Blanc Appliance?
Try these 5 eateries now that University of Michigan students are gone on holiday break
ANN ARBOR, MI - From Monday, Dec. 19 to Jan. 4, there are tens of thousands less people in Ann Arbor thanks to University of Michigan’s winter holiday break. That means a lot more space at popular student hotspots on South University Avenue and State Street. Restaurants packed with students during the fall semester now will have a little breathing room for a few weeks.
Dearborn Press & Guide
Family of man shot, killed by Dearborn police hires law firm
A 33-year-old armed Dearborn man was shot and killed in the lobby of the Dearborn Police Department at about 3:30 p.m. Dec. 18. The investigation into the incident is still ongoing. Neither the Michigan State Police, who is handling the investigation, nor Dearborn police has released many details on the...
