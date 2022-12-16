Read full article on original website
Eight teenage girls charged with murder in Toronto stabbing death
Eight teenage girls who appear to have met on social media have been charged with second-degree murder over the death of a 59-year-old man who was stabbed in downtown Toronto. Police allege that the girls assaulted and stabbed the man in Canada’s largest city early on Sunday morning. Three of the girls are 13, three are 14 and two are 16, police said on Tuesday.
BBC
Dagenham deaths: Woman charged with murdering two young boys
A 44-year-old woman has been charged with murdering two young boys who were found dead at a home in Dagenham in east London. Kara Alexander, of Dagenham, is accused of killing the boys, two and five, whose bodies were found at a property in Cornwallis Road on Friday afternoon. The...
BBC
Man guilty of murder and rape in oldest double jeopardy case
A man who brutally raped and murdered a teenager almost 50 years ago in the oldest double jeopardy case in England and Wales has been found guilty. Dennis McGrory was 28 when he sexually assaulted, stabbed and strangled 15-year-old Jacqui Montgomery in her home in Islington, north London, in 1975.
BBC
Sheffield: Gun shop gang caught after ordering takeaway
A gang who stole firearms from a gun shop were caught when one used his mobile phone to order a takeaway from the scene. The four men have been jailed for their part in the raid at Hardy's Gunsmiths in Sheffield on 3 April 2020. Police said they were charged...
BBC
FBI warns of explosion in sextortion cases targeting teenagers
The FBI is warning of an "explosion" in cases of teenagers and young boys being tricked into sending explicit pictures online. It said there had been a sharp rise in the blackmail scheme which it linked to at least a dozen suicides in the US this year. The FBI said...
BBC
Kaylea Titford: Mother admits manslaughter of obese daughter
A mother has admitted the manslaughter of her teenage daughter after letting her become morbidly obese. Sarah Jane Lloyd-Jones, 39, pleaded guilty to the charge when she appeared at Mold Crown Court on 12 December. Kaylea Louise Titford, 16, was found dead at her Powys home in October 2020. It...
BBC
Irmgard Furchner: Nazi typist guilty of complicity in 10,500 murders
A former secretary who worked for the commander of a Nazi concentration camp has been convicted of complicity in the murders of more than 10,500 people. Irmgard Furchner, 97, was taken on as a teenaged shorthand typist at Stutthof and worked there from 1943 to 1945. Furchner, the first woman...
BBC
Eleanor Williams: Hammer injuries 'a staged finale to lies'
A woman accused of lying about being raped by an Asian gang staged a "finale" to her story when she injured herself with a hammer and posted an account on Facebook, a court has heard. Eleanor Williams, from Barrow, claimed the injuries in May 2020 had been inflicted by her...
BBC
Waterbeach: Baby found dead at waste site had been in household bin
An unidentified baby found dead at a recycling centre was likely to have been put in a household recycling bin before being transported to the site. The newborn boy, named Gabriel by medical staff, was discovered at the Ely Road centre in Waterbeach, near Cambridge, on 29 November. Cambridgeshire Police...
BBC
Leeds: Police appeal for help to trace ram raid suspect
Detectives investigating a ram-raid in Leeds have urged people to report any sightings of a suspect who has evaded them for two months. Jermaine Wilkes, 48, is wanted in connection with a burglary at McColl's convenience store in Broadgate Lane, Horsforth, on 21 October. During the incident, a car was...
BBC
Fourteen arrests after dogs taken from breeding centre
Fourteen people have been arrested after a number of dogs were taken from a facility that breeds the animals for laboratory research. Cambridgeshire Police said officers were called to MBR Acres in Wyton just before 06:00 GMT to reports of a break-in and "a group of protesters at the front gates".
BBC
Joann Wood: Leicester fraudster jailed after cancer lie
A woman who faked a cancer diagnosis and claimed her mother had died in order to dupe nearly £15,000 from her victims has been jailed. Joann Wood, 66, of Marwell Close, Leicester, admitted seven counts of fraud and was jailed for three years at Leicester Crown Court. Wood targeted...
BBC
David Hunter to face Cyprus murder trial 'after legal U-turn'
A British pensioner arrested over the death of his wife in Cyprus will be tried for murder after prosecutors U-turned on a plea deal to a lesser charge, his lawyers say. Former Northumberland miner David Hunter, 75, admitted killing his wife Janice at their Paphos retirement home. His legal team...
BBC
Bristol police officer sacked for inappropriate behaviour
A police officer accused of touching a colleague over her clothing has been dismissed without notice. Sanjaye Drummond was also accused of making inappropriate comments of a sexual nature to colleagues while off duty. A four-day misconduct hearing found the allegations of misconduct and gross misconduct were proven. PC Drummond...
BBC
Iran protests: Family finds signs of torture on man's exhumed body
The body of a young protester who died in custody in Iran showed shocking signs of torture after it was exhumed, his family says, in the first such case since the anti-government unrest began. Hamed Salahshoor, a 23-year-old taxi driver, was arrested near Izeh on 26 November, his cousins told...
BBC
Beatles: John Lennon peace statue damaged in Liverpool
A statue of John Lennon has been damaged in Liverpool. The bronze sculpture of the Beatles legend, entitled the John Lennon Peace Statue, is located in Penny Lane. Artist Laura Lian, who created the piece, said it was unclear how one lenses of Lennon's glasses had broken off but it was thought to be vandalism.
BBC
Shoreham air crash victims unlawfully killed, coroner concludes
Eleven men who died when a jet crashed on a dual carriageway during an air show were unlawfully killed, a coroner has concluded. The men died when a Hawker Hunter plane crashed on the A27 in West Sussex as it carried out a stunt at the Shoreham Airshow on 22 August 2015.
BBC
Jail for man who stabbed wife's friend over imagined affair
A man who attacked his wife's work friend over an imagined affair has been jailed. Rowan Lee, 31, rammed Phillip Talbot with his car before attacking him with an axe and knife in Staverton on 19 April 2021. Lee, formerly known as Daniel Hibbard, was jailed for seven years and...
BBC
Further arrest after Tottenham man found dead in Essex woodland
Another man has been arrested on suspicion of the kidnap and murder of a man whose body was found in woodland two days after he went missing. Koray Alpergin, 43, from Tottenham, was found dead near Oakwood Hill Industrial Estate in Loughton, Essex, on 15 October. Police said Mr Alpergin...
BBC
Doncaster: Steven Ling jailed for beating to death man who broke into car
A "drunk and angry" father who beat to death a man who broke into his car has been jailed for a minimum of 16 years. Steven Ling, 38, launched a "frenzied" hour-long attack on Mateusz Chojnowski, 28, in the car park of a Doncaster pub in the early hours of 2 July.
