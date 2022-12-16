Read full article on original website
True Independent
2d ago
Knock yourselves out gop, but if this is just revenge, you'll be voted out next cycle for this BS. You're supposed to be fixing the economy and the border. Focus!
Reply(5)
12
Dan Woodlief
3d ago
All to try to win in 2024. They have absolutely no interest in helping the country. It is all about power.
Reply(12)
22
Mike Willhoite
4d ago
It will never happen. Just a talking point to make people feel good. Politicians have to much on each other to clean the swamp
Reply(1)
10
Related
Former House Speaker Paul Ryan says there's no one 'better suited' to lead House Republicans than Kevin McCarthy: 'He's been good for conservatives'
McCarthy has hit a bumpy path in rounding up the requisite votes to become speaker, with some Freedom Caucus members balking at supporting his bid.
Jim Jordan launches smear campaign against Trump special counsel Jack Smith on Fox News
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, threatened to investigate special counsel Jack Smith after he was appointed to lead an investigation into former President Donald Trump's misuse of government documents and his effort to subvert the 2020 presidential election. During an interview with Jordan on Fox News, host Maria Bartiromo wondered why...
Liz Cheney resurfaced Paul Gosar's deleted tweet supporting Donald Trump's call to terminate the US Constitution: 'Time to condemn Trump yet?'
Donald Trump suggested the "termination" of rules and regulations in the Constitution that led to disputed voter fraud in the 2020 election.
A Democratic congresswoman just joined the long list of lawmakers who've violated a federal conflict-of-interest law
Fernandez, of New Mexico, was nearly two years late to disclose her sale of stock in an investment company.
Donald Trump Explains Why He Thinks His Supreme Court Justices Betrayed Him
The former president once again attacked SCOTUS after it cleared the way for his tax returns to be released to Congress.
Ilhan Omar responds to Kevin McCarthy over committee removal threat: "It does nothing to address inflation, health care or solve the climate crisis"
Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar blasted House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy over the Republican's threat to remove her and Democratic Reps. Eric Swalwell and Adam Schiff from their committees when Republicans control the House come January. On Fox News Sunday, McCarthy said he'll stick with a promise he made earlier this...
Washington Examiner
Jim Jordan tears into credibility of Supreme Court Alito whistleblower in explosive hearing
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), the House Judiciary Committee's ranking Republican, tore into a former anti-abortion leader who alleged he was informed in advance about the outcome of a 2014 Supreme Court ruling Thursday, casting serious doubt on the whistleblower's allegations that the information came from Justice Samuel Alito. Jordan sought...
Former GOP House Speaker Newt Gingrich warns Republicans to stop 'underestimating' Biden
"Conservatives' hostility to the Biden administration on our terms tends to blind us to just how effective Biden has been on his terms," he wrote.
House GOP ready to investigate Biden administration’s ‘war on American energy’
House Republicans plan to hold the Biden administration accountable for "recklessly attacking a critical industry" when they take over the Oversight Committee in January
msn.com
Rep. Adam Schiff REFUSES to say if he will comply if subpoenaed by House Republicans
Top Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff on Sunday refused to rule out the possibility of him defying a Congressional subpoena, should the new House Republican majority call him to testify next year. Schiff said he would have to 'consider the validity' of any such order - despite previously being quick to...
House Democrats introduce legislation to bar Trump from office under 14th Amendment
A group of 40 House Democrats, led by Rep. David Cicilline (R.I.), introduced legislation on Thursday to bar former President Trump from holding future federal office under the 14th Amendment. Section 3 of the amendment states that no one who previously took an oath to support the Constitution and engaged in “insurrection or rebellion” shall…
Manchin leaves the Door Wide Open to Leaving the Democratic Party – a Move that Could Give the GOP the Senate Majority
In an interview with The Hill, West Virginia’s Democratic Senator Joe Manchin discussed the possibility of following Arizona Senator Krysten Sinema (I-AZ) and changing parties.
Donald Trump Has New Reason to Fear Inside Circle Flipping on Him
Special Counsel Jack Smith has new leverage to use with witnesses who may have important testimony on the DOJ's investigations into Trump.
Pentagon Officials Feared Trump Would Try To Use Troops In His Jan. 6 Coup Attempt
The Jan. 6 committee found that some officials believed that Trump would issue an "illegal order" and that there was no intentional delay in deploying the military.
Alan Dershowitz Questions if Trump Criminal Referral Is Constitutional
Dershowitz, who has represented former President Donald Trump, said that the committee violated its constitutional limitations as part of a legislative body.
Ukraine’s president could visit US tomorrow to address Congress – follow live
Multiple news outlets are reporting on efforts to bring Volodymyr Zelenskiy to Washington on WednesdayHouse committee convenes to vote on releasing Trump’s tax returnsSign up to receive First Thing – our daily briefing by email
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
President Biden to appoint former Rep. Joe Kennedy III as U.S. special envoy to Northern Ireland
President Biden will appoint former Massachusetts Democratic Rep. Joe Kennedy III – a grandson of former senator and Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy — to be the next U.S. special envoy to Northern Ireland, a U.S. official confirmed to CBS News. The position will focus on economic development and not the thorny negotiations involving the Northern Ireland Protocol. That protocol is meant to deal with maintaining an open border between Ireland and Northern Ireland as promised under the 1998 Good Friday Agreement but has been complicated by Britain's exit from the European Union.
Chuck Todd: Democrats might have ‘false sense of security’
Democrats are acting like they won the midterms, but they lost the House and the popular vote in 2022, Chuck Todd says on Meet the Press. Dec. 18, 2022.
White House casts doubt on claims that Trump administration tried to free Paul Whelan
The Biden administration is pushing back on claims by ex-Trump administration figures who have suggested Russia was willing to release former US Marine Paul Whelan before President Joe Biden was elected in 2020.Mr Whelan has been held captive by Russia since 28 December 2018, when he was arrested on what officials there said were charges of espionage. Although members of Mr Whelan’s family were able to secure at least one meeting with Mr Trump’s then-national security adviser, John Bolton, in mid-2019, the former president never once mentioned Mr Whelan’s name during his time in office and Trump administration officials...
Comments / 61