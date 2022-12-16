This is Roald Tweet on Rock Island. You may remember that explanation of hierarchy that goes something like this: the wife shouts at her husband; he grounds his daughter; the daughter picks a fight with her young brother, who pinches the toddler who then kicks the dog. On the Mississippi River, the role of dog was held by the ferry boat. The ferry boat, the least expensive, safest, and hardest working of all, gets no respect. There are no legendary ferryboatmen, except for Acheron who took the dead across the river Styx to Hades.

ROCK ISLAND, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO