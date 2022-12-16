Read full article on original website
wvik.org
The Ferry Boat
This is Roald Tweet on Rock Island. You may remember that explanation of hierarchy that goes something like this: the wife shouts at her husband; he grounds his daughter; the daughter picks a fight with her young brother, who pinches the toddler who then kicks the dog. On the Mississippi River, the role of dog was held by the ferry boat. The ferry boat, the least expensive, safest, and hardest working of all, gets no respect. There are no legendary ferryboatmen, except for Acheron who took the dead across the river Styx to Hades.
Davenport welcomes new barber shop near downtown Monday
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A new barber shop is open in Davenport after a ribbon-cutting ceremony in downtown Davenport on Monday. Devine Creations, located at 311 East Locust Street in Davenport, was joined by the QC Empowerment Network for the opening ceremony. The new, Black-owned barber shop offers haircuts by...
KWQC
Firefighters rappel from Vibrant Arena Ceiling
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Quad Cites area firefighters had a unique training session Wednesday morning. About 20 firefighters from Rock Island, Bettendorf, Rock Island Arsenal, Moline, and East Moline Fire Departments were rappelling from the ceiling of Vibrant Arena in a “high-ropes” training event. Fire officials say the...
KCRG.com
Light pillars appear in sky above eastern Iowa
The Jewish holiday Hanukkah started tonight at sundown, and the Agudas Achim Synagogue in Coralville held a party to celebrate. Labor groups hold Christmas celebration in Dubuque. Updated: 2 hours ago. Two groups in Dubuque kept up a decades-long tradition on Sunday of helping those in need around the holidays.
wvik.org
Significant Winter Storm On the Way
Alex Gibbs, Lead Meteorologist in the Davenport office, says snow will probably start falling on Thursday morning, and then later in the day the winds will probably kick up to 35 to 50 miles per hour, through Saturday morning. "But if you're traveling the end of this week, the best...
KWQC
A home for the holiday: Davenport shelter dogs looking for temporary homes over Christmas
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Humane Society of Scott County is looking for people to take a dog home temporarily over Christmas. The shelter is calling the new foster program “Santa’s sleepover”. Dogs at the shelter can be picked up from Monday until Dec. 23 and returned as early as Dec. 26. The foster time frame is up to the person fostering the animal. Those fostering can choose to extend the animal’s stay or decide to adopt.
ourquadcities.com
‘Rockford Files’ actor, born in Davenport, dies at 82
Character actor Stuart Margolin, who earned two Primetime Emmy Awards for his role as Angel Martin on “The Rockford Files,” died Monday, Dec. 12, at the age of 82, according to the “Do You Remember?” website and imdb.com. His family was with him when he died...
Players and coaches reactions from the Genesis Shootout
Players and coaches from Moline, Pleasant Valley and Bettendorf talk about the entire day of basketball played at Augustana for the Genesis Shootout. Iowa beat the Illinois side for a eight straight year winning four of the seven games.
Hundreds of QCA students receive free new shoes, winter gear from Telecom Pioneers
MOLINE, Ill. — Hundreds of children in our area are walking in new shoes for the holidays. Around 300 students in the Illinois Quad Cities took a trip to Famous Footwear in Moline Friday, Dec. 16 to get a fresh pair of kicks through the Telecom Pioneers volunteer group.
KWQC
Large police presence in downtown Davenport early Sunday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A large police presence was seen in downtown Davenport early Sunday. Police we’re near Iowa Avenue and 2nd Street near the Iowa on-ramp to the Arsenal Bridge. Both Davenport police and Iowa State Patrol were on the scene around 4 a.m. This is a developing...
wvik.org
Death of Davenport Man Determined Justified
On Friday, the Scott County Attorney held a press conference about the October 30th shooting. 24-year-old Kenneth Carrol died after an attempted traffic stop around 3 am. But, Carrol failed to stop, and officers pursued the car until it stopped near Kimberly Road and Elmore Avenue. County Attorney Mike Walton...
Insurance to cover much-needed surgery for 8-year-old Coal Valley, IL boy after fundraiser announced
The family still needs "to pay for medical debt, travel and much much more" but said "we're so blessed about this."
CBS 58
'The point of no return': Local UAW members continue to rally, display solidarity despite current stalemate
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- It's been almost eight months since around 1,100 members of United Auto Workers (UAW) Locals 180 in Racine County and 807 in Burlington, Iowa, walked out of two CNH Industrial plants and went on strike to demand better wages, healthcare and safety. Since then,...
Tiny Illinois Town with No Stoplight Has $500,000 Lottery Winner
Someone in a tiny Illinois town is likely a whole lot richer since someone there just bought a half million dollar winning lottery ticket. I saw NBC Chicago share the story of a $500,000 winning Powerball winner in Prophetstown, Illinois. It was Wednesday's drawing where the winning numbers were 36-51-59-66-68 and Powerball 25. The ticket was purchased at Shaw's Marketplace in Prophetstown and they quoted the manager as saying “I don’t know who bought the winning ticket but Prophetstown is a tiny town with less than 2,000 people - we don’t even have a stoplight - so the probability that it’s someone from our hometown is highly likely.”
Driver ejected in fatal accident
UPDATE, Dec. 20, 2022, 10:45 a.m. — The person who was killed in the Whiteside County accident was identified Tuesday morning as Arthur J. Norton, 74, of Tampico, Ill. EARLIER: One person is dead after a rollover accident in rural Rock Falls last night. Whiteside County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a single-vehicle crash on […]
KWQC
Police release name of pedestrian killed after being hit by SUV in Davenport
Circle K offers 40 cents off a gallon Friday for Fuel Day. On Friday for Circle K Fuel Day more than 300 Circle K stores throughout Illinois, Iowa and Missouri, will have customers save 40 cents per gallon* of fuel at the pump between 3 and 6 p.m., according to a media release.
KCRG.com
Cedar County home damaged in Sunday night fire
LOWDEN, Iowa (KCRG) - First responders took one person to the hospital for precautionary reasons after a house fire in Cedar County Sunday night. In a press release, officials said 14 different agencies responded to the fire in Lowden just after 10 p.m. When firefighters arrived at 404 Washington Avenue,...
KWQC
FIRST ALERT DAY Thursday (12/22) through Saturday (12/24) for strong winter storm
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A FIRST ALERT DAY will go into effect at midnight Thursday morning and continue until at least noon Saturday for a strong winter storm bringing a combination of snow, strong winds creating blizzard conditions and dangerously cold temperatures. Wind chills by Friday morning could be as low as -35°. Here is what we know. Snow will start out on Thursday and come to an end on Friday morning. This will lead to difficult and dangerous travel conditions.
KCRG.com
Johnson County convict escapes on work release
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Johnson County man convicted of Robbery in the 2nd Degree has failed to report back to the Hope House Residential Facility as required on Sunday. 26-year-old Cordarro Dashawn Pearson was admitted to the work release facility on December 6th, 2022. He is 5′11″ and weighs 218 pounds.
wvik.org
Jenny the Job Search Strategist
As a Vice President with Russell, a construction and development firm based in Davenport, IA, Matt Rebro brings 20+ years of industry experience and relationships to the team. He is a key contributing member to Russell’s Business Development outreach efforts. Matt’s focus is to help grow the Russell brand with targeted individuals and firms and to support his Russell team members to ensure existing client relationships are maximized to their fullest potential. As a native eastern-Iowan, Matt has demonstrated a commitment to supporting communities over the last two decades via personal and firm support of organizations such as Junior Achievement, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Iowa Association of Business & Industry and the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce Workforce Coalition.
