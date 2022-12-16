Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Attack on Titan Tops 2020 Poll for Best Anime
The year is almost over, and that means 2022 is up for review. From film to television, tons of goodies were released this year, and the anime industry put forth a number of those top projects. Now, one of Japan's biggest sites has released its fan vote on this year's anime winners, and Attack on Titan came out swinging.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Cosplay Takes Frieza for a Spin
Dragon Ball Super has finally brought one of its biggest villains to the fold with Frieza's return to the events of the manga series, and now one cosplay has gone viral for showing off a whole new kind of look for the famous villain! Dragon Ball usually doesn't leave its villains behind, even after their deaths, and that has never been truer than with the arguably biggest villain of the franchise as a whole. Frieza has played a significant role in some of the biggest events in the franchise to date, and it's clear there's no signs of ever slowing down.
ComicBook
Dragon Age: Absolution Producers Discuss Bringing the World of the Games to Netflix
In 2009, BioWare first introduced video game players to the world of Dragon Age with the release of Dragon Age; Origins. More than a decade and two sequels later, Dragon Age has a sizable fanbase and has expanded into animated direct-to-home media films, novels, comic books, and tabletop roleplaying games. Dragon Age came to Netflix earlier this month with the six-episdode anbimated series Dragon Age: Absolution. The series offered Dragon Age fans an opportunity to visit Thedas, the world of Dragon Age, while they await the next installment of the beloved video game series, Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, introducing viewers to a whole new cast of characters on a secret mission into the Tevinter Imperium.
ComicBook
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Star Says Season 2 Will Test Trek's Morality
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' second season will push Star Trek's ethical boundaries, according to series star Anson Mount. Mount is currently helping to promote Paramount+'s launch in new European markets. Star Trek fansite TrekZone asked Mount about what they perceive as a more militaristic leaning morality in Strange New Worlds compared to past Star Trek shows, given the treatment of the Gorn and the resolution of the first season's finale. Mount responded by saying that Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' second season will continue to pull at those threads, looking into whether there really is a diplomatic solution to any given conflict.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Sharpens The Knife With Toga
Toga has been considered a fan-favorite villain in My Hero Academia since she first hit the scene following the defeat of Stain during the anime adaptation's second season. Living in a world that doesn't understand her love of violence and Quirk requiring the blood of her victims to activate, the villainess found her place among the League of Villains and has remained with them ever since. With Toga playing a pivotal role in both the Paranormal Liberation War in the anime adaptation and the Final Arc in the manga, one cosplayer has brought her to life once again.
ComicBook
HBO's The Last of Us TV Spot Shows Off Clickers and More Threats
HBO's The Last of Us is just under a month away now, and ahead of that January release, previews of the show are becoming more plentiful. Just this week, for example, we got another TV spot for The Last of Us following the one released just a few days ago. The last one showed off things like more footage of Troy Baker who plays Joel in the games which this newer TV spot is all about the many threats in the world of The Last of Us.
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 December 19 Patch Notes Revealed
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 both have a new update waiting for players to download and we know everything this update -- which is live on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X -- does thanks to the official patch notes, which not just reveal everything the update does, but goes into detail. Unfortunately, what we don't know is the file size of the update, however, the content and length of the patch notes suggest a smaller file size, which in turn suggests a quicker download. Yet again, you never know with Call of Duty file sizes.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Fans Surprised With Two Shadow Drops
Nintendo Switch owners have today been surprised with not one, but two new shadow drops. If you're not familiar with the term "shadow drop", essentially, it's when new games release on various platforms without any prior warning from a title's developer or publisher. And while games that arrive in this manner can often vary wildly in quality, this duo of new Switch releases should actually prove to be quite popular.
ComicBook
Title Possibly Revealed for Power Rangers 30th Anniversary Special
2023 will be the 30th anniversary of Power Rangers, and to celebrate there will be a 30th Anniversary Special on Netflix next year. Not too long ago Hasbro revealed the cast of the special, and now thanks to The Power Scoop it seems we know the official title. The title comes way of Power Rangers Cosmic Fury production designer Tracey Collins, who also worked on the upcoming special, and on her website resume, she lists the title of the special as Once And Always. The title will be recognizable to fans, as it emanates from the frequently used quote "Once a Ranger, Always a Ranger", and it seems to be quite the fitting title.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Returns From Hiatus With Chapter 88: Read
The day has finally arrived as fans have waited for months to see Dragon Ball Super's manga return. With Chapter 88 of the manga taking a cue from Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero in that it follows the story of two Z-Fighters who aren't Goku and Vegeta, the teenage Saiyan hybrids who have taken a page from Gohan and his Great Saiyaman identity, patrolling the city as its newest superheroes. Unfortunately for the sons of Goku and Vegeta, they'll be facing some big challenges as a result of this new storyline.
ComicBook
Square Enix Confirms Disappointing Final Fantasy News
Square Enix makes baffling decisions sometimes, even if it means leaving money on the table. Over the weekend, the publisher revealed that the highly-requested Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters are finally coming to PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in 2023. That wasn't all that surprising as rumors had been flooding the internet; the real surprise was that physical copies were given an extremely limited release with no advance warning. The announcement also came at 1 a.m. ET, when many people were sleeping. By the time most people woke up to the news, they could only be added to a pre-order wait list. However, the website has been updated to say copies are no longer available.
ComicBook
New Mario Game Rumored to Bring Back 35-Year-Old Feature
A new rumor tied to an upcoming Mario game for Nintendo Switch has indicated that a feature that hasn't been seen in 35 years could be coming back. Earlier this year, a new report popped up and suggested that Nintendo is currently working on a new Super Mario Bros. game in the franchise's original, 2D style. While we haven't seen a formal new 2D Mario game in quite some time, it wouldn't be much of a surprise to know that Nintendo would look to continue making new titles of this kind. And even though Nintendo has yet to confirm that this report is accurate, if it is, it seems like this new title could have something major in common with 1988's Super Mario Bros. 2.
ComicBook
New Mortal Kombat Leak Teases Big News
A new leak has Mortal Kombat fans excited as its implication is that Mortal Kombat 12 may be revealed soon. Over on Twitter, prominent Mortal Kombat dataminer "TheThiny" has relayed word of a new banner in Mortal Kombat 11 that will apparently be used to advertise the next game from NetherRealm Studios, which is heavily rumored to be Mortal Kombat 12. There's nothing at the moment that dates this potential reveal, but if files are already being added to Mortal Kombat 11 in anticipation of the reveal of NetherRealm Studios' next game, then you would assume said reveal is sooner rather than later.
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Divides Players by Bringing Back Warzone 1 Feature
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 brought back a feature from the original Warzone this week, and it's one that's quickly caused a bit of a rift between players for a number of reasons. Loadouts are now officially back in Warzone 2 as of Tuesday, a feature which allows players to call in a special care package that allows them and their teammates to outfit themselves with custom loadouts. It's much more expensive than before, however, and some players would've rather not seen it brought back in the first place.
ComicBook
Mass Effect 4 Detail Teases Big Return
We know next to nothing about the next Mass Effect game -- tentatively dubbed Mass Effect 4 by many -- but there's growing speculation that it takes place after the events of the trilogy. Whether this will mean Commander Shepard will return, well the jury is still out. That said, it looks like the main baddie from the trilogy could be set to return in some capacity, or at least that's what the metadata of the N7-day teaser from November suggests or, more specifically, possibly suggests.
ComicBook
Final Fantasy Fans Livid Over Disastrous Pixel Remaster Pre-Orders
The Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters were initially announced just for PC, and console fans have been anxiously hoping for ports ever since. In the wee hours of the morning, Square Enix revealed that the remastered versions of the first six games in the series will be made available on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. Digital game collectors will be able to freely purchase the collection in spring 2023, but the physical release is available only through the Square Enix store. With no advance warning, limited copies of the standard edition went up around 1 a.m. ET, and promptly sold out.
ComicBook
More Super Mario Movie McDonald's Toys Leak Online
Earlier this month, toys from a McDonald's promotion in Japan for The Super Mario Bros. Movie leaked online, potentially revealing an unannounced character. Now more tie-in toys have been revealed, this time for a promotion set to take place in the UK. Unlike the plastic toys being offered in Japan, these Happy Meal items are paper crafts, allowing kids to build things like Peach on a motorcycle, Cranky Kong, Mario on his trademark Kart, and more. It's unclear which of these promotions will be releasing in North America, but the paper craft toys are set to debut in early January.
ComicBook
Rockstar Games Reveals 2023 Content for GTA Online
Rockstar Games has teased what GTA Online players across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X can expect from 2023, or at least what they can expect from "early next year." With GTA 6 still -- at least -- a couple of years away, Grand Theft Auto fans are going to have to continue to settle for GTA Online updates. This month, Rockstar released the Drug War update, and in its promotion for this update, it teased what's next for the game, or at least what's next and significant to tease.
ComicBook
Free PS5 Upgrade Released for Critically-Acclaimed PS4 Game
A critically-acclaimed game that was first released on PlayStation 4 back in 2017 has now received a free next-gen upgrade for PlayStation 5. Since the PS5 launched over two years ago, developers around the globe have slowly been pushing out updates to improve their games for the improved hardware that PlayStation's latest console offers. And while this latest title to receive a native PS5 update might be unexpected, it's very much welcome all the same.
Comments / 0