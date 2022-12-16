Read full article on original website
Shazam! Star Zachary Levi Breaks Silence on Recast Rumors
The future of the onscreen DC Universe has been speculated about at length, with new DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran set to usher in a new era of storytelling inspired by the publisher's characters. There have been a flurry of questions surrounding which characters from existing canon may or may not be included in Gunn and Safran's plans, including Shazam! star Zachary Levi, who will next be seen in the sequel Shazam! Fury of the Gods in a couple of months. On Tuesday, Levi responded to a tweet from a fan suggesting that Levi might be recast or fired from the role of Shazam! — and indicated that that's probably not the case.
Riverdale Adds Two New Recurring Cast Members for Final Season
Riverdale is adding to new characters to its cast – just in time for the final season! Nicholas Barash and Karl Walcott have both joined Riverdale Season 7 in "major recurring roles." Barash (Bull, Low Tide) will be playing the role of Julien Blossom, whom Deadline describes as "your...
Dragon Age: Absolution Producers Discuss Bringing the World of the Games to Netflix
In 2009, BioWare first introduced video game players to the world of Dragon Age with the release of Dragon Age; Origins. More than a decade and two sequels later, Dragon Age has a sizable fanbase and has expanded into animated direct-to-home media films, novels, comic books, and tabletop roleplaying games. Dragon Age came to Netflix earlier this month with the six-episdode anbimated series Dragon Age: Absolution. The series offered Dragon Age fans an opportunity to visit Thedas, the world of Dragon Age, while they await the next installment of the beloved video game series, Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, introducing viewers to a whole new cast of characters on a secret mission into the Tevinter Imperium.
Better Call Saul Star Will Be "Wallowing" for the Rest of His Life Over Role
No matter how many roles they take on in their career, some performers are always known for one specific character, with Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk recently reflecting on how he doubts he'll ever get a role as exceptional as Saul Goodman and how he'll be "wallowing" the rest of his life about it. Despite the seemingly morose connotation of the actor "wallowing," Odenkirk detailed how proud he was of his time on the series and the ways in which the series finale managed to surprise him. The ending took audiences by surprise, as well, given how much of the series took place before the events of Breaking Bad yet concluded by exploring the aftermath of that storyline.
HBO's The Last of Us TV Spot Shows Off Clickers and More Threats
HBO's The Last of Us is just under a month away now, and ahead of that January release, previews of the show are becoming more plentiful. Just this week, for example, we got another TV spot for The Last of Us following the one released just a few days ago. The last one showed off things like more footage of Troy Baker who plays Joel in the games which this newer TV spot is all about the many threats in the world of The Last of Us.
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Star Says Season 2 Will Test Trek's Morality
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' second season will push Star Trek's ethical boundaries, according to series star Anson Mount. Mount is currently helping to promote Paramount+'s launch in new European markets. Star Trek fansite TrekZone asked Mount about what they perceive as a more militaristic leaning morality in Strange New Worlds compared to past Star Trek shows, given the treatment of the Gorn and the resolution of the first season's finale. Mount responded by saying that Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' second season will continue to pull at those threads, looking into whether there really is a diplomatic solution to any given conflict.
SNL: Weekend Update Fans Annoyed That Annual Joke Swap Didn't Happen on Christmas Episode
Last night saw Elivs star Austin Butler hosting the final Saturday Night Live of 2022 alongside musical guest Lizzo. It was a big episode that featured some fun sketches as well as a heartfelt goodbye to longtime cast member, Cecily Strong. However, there was one thing that didn't happen in the episode that has some fans upset. A longstanding tradition on "Weekend Update" is the joke swap between Colin Jost and Michael Che. The two write jokes for the other and then read them for the first time on air. Many SNL fans took to Twitter last night to express their disappointment that the bit didn't happen.
Avatar: The Way of Water Delivers Second-Best Monday Box Office of the Year
Avatar: The Way of Water has the second biggest Monday at the box office this year. In the latest returns, James Cameron's epic sequel raked in $16.2 million and sits right behind Top Gun: Maverick's bonkers $33.8 million coming off of Memorial Day. Now, Minions: The Rise of Gru was the previous silver medal winner. But, Avatar's sequel managed to squeak by its $16 million total. As it stands, The Way of Water has managed to bring in $150 million in the United States. But, across the world, the sequel is poised to pass $500 million. Not too bad for a movie that had a ton of stuff working against it. (Also had some massive breaks like being available in markets that some of the year's other heavy-hitters could claim.) Still, it will be interesting to see where Cameron's latest ends up sitting when the dust clears.
James Cameron Reveals There's Been Discussion About Another Terminator Film
Back in 2019, Terminator: Dark Fate hoped to course-correct the beloved franchise after a number of underwhelming installments, only for that film to also become a disappointment at the box office. While franchise creator James Cameron has been busy working on his Avatar series in recent years, with Avatar: The Way of Water out now in theaters, he recently revealed that discussions have taken place about developing a new Terminator. The filmmaker made sure to clarify that those discussions were quite tenuous, but that he already has some ideas of the storytelling avenues he would explore to bring the series back to its rightful glory.
Doctor Who: Billie Piper Reveals Her One Condition For Returning as Rose Tyler
Billie Piper is best known to many for her role as Rose Tyler, companion to Christopher Eccleston's Ninth Doctor and David Tennant's Tenth Doctor on Doctor Who and while her tenure ran between 2005 and 2006, she's appeared numerous times in the franchise since, both on television and in audio dramas. But now, asked if she would return for a Rose spinoff series, Piper has revealed the one condition she would need for that to happen: it has to be filmed in London.
Saturday Night Live's Cecily Strong Breaks Silence on Midseason Departure
Though many thought Cecily Strong would be one of the many actors not returning to Saturday Night Live after the end of Season 47, the comedian shocked the world when she returned for the sketch comedy's 48th season. Upon her Season 48 return, Strong set the record for the longest-tenured female actor to ever grace Studio 8H. Fast-forward to December 17th and the last episode before the show's holiday break, and Strong revealed she was departing the show for good. Now, she's released a statement on her decision to leave 30 Rock.
My Hero Academia Cosplay Sharpens The Knife With Toga
Toga has been considered a fan-favorite villain in My Hero Academia since she first hit the scene following the defeat of Stain during the anime adaptation's second season. Living in a world that doesn't understand her love of violence and Quirk requiring the blood of her victims to activate, the villainess found her place among the League of Villains and has remained with them ever since. With Toga playing a pivotal role in both the Paranormal Liberation War in the anime adaptation and the Final Arc in the manga, one cosplayer has brought her to life once again.
Title Possibly Revealed for Power Rangers 30th Anniversary Special
2023 will be the 30th anniversary of Power Rangers, and to celebrate there will be a 30th Anniversary Special on Netflix next year. Not too long ago Hasbro revealed the cast of the special, and now thanks to The Power Scoop it seems we know the official title. The title comes way of Power Rangers Cosmic Fury production designer Tracey Collins, who also worked on the upcoming special, and on her website resume, she lists the title of the special as Once And Always. The title will be recognizable to fans, as it emanates from the frequently used quote "Once a Ranger, Always a Ranger", and it seems to be quite the fitting title.
Dragon Ball Cosplay Takes Frieza for a Spin
Dragon Ball Super has finally brought one of its biggest villains to the fold with Frieza's return to the events of the manga series, and now one cosplay has gone viral for showing off a whole new kind of look for the famous villain! Dragon Ball usually doesn't leave its villains behind, even after their deaths, and that has never been truer than with the arguably biggest villain of the franchise as a whole. Frieza has played a significant role in some of the biggest events in the franchise to date, and it's clear there's no signs of ever slowing down.
Hugh Jackman Reveals Marvel's Ability to Move Timelines Was Key in Wolverine Return for Deadpool 3
Hugh Jackman will soon return to the land of Marvel. Just under two years from now, the beloved actor will finally make his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut thanks to Deadpool 3, a film he'll appear in alongside Ryan Reynolds. Though Jackman himself has sworn off reprising the iconic X-Man since the release of Logan, the actor said in one recent interview Marvel's multiverse is a major reason why he chose to come back.
Marvel Studios Reveals One Last 2022 Release
Now that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been released in theaters, combined with the fact the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is now streaming on Disney+, most thought Marvel Studios' offerings for the year were over. In typical fashion, Marvel still has a surprise release before the calendar turns to 2023. According to a new listing from Disney+ Hotstar, a new episode of Marvel Studios Assembled will be added to the platform on December 28th.
James Gunn Reveals Major Problem DC Studios Won't Have as Zack Snyder Did
James Gunn is confident he and Peter Safran will not run into the same problems which Man of Steel director Zack Snyder ran into while working on moves based on DC Comics. Snyder's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League movies suffered in their theatrical forms due to changes mandated by Warner Bros. throughout their production. By the time it was released, Justice League had morphed into a near-entirely different film with a new director at the helm. However, this is not expected to happen, anymore. Gunn said he won't be running into any "studio interference," as Snyder did, now serving as the co-head of DC Studios.
Snoop Dogg's Stolen Golden WWE Championship is Confirmed as a Storyline
Snoop Dogg was presented with a custom WWE Championship by Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch when WWE held the WrestleMania 39 ticket launch party back in August. The legendary rapper then brought it with him on his "Holidaze of Blaze Tour" only to report on Instagram over the weekend that it had suddenly gone missing. Even WWE's official Twitter account responded to the news, calling for a search for the missing title.
Wonder Woman: James Gunn Addresses Gal Gadot Exit Rumors
The future of DC's movies, television shows, and more has been in a new territory, now that James Gunn and Peter Safran are steering the ship at DC Studios. After news broke last week that Gunn will be writing a new reboot of Superman, which will not be starring previous Superman actor Henry Cavill. This, combined with speculation that Jason Momoa could ultimately be done as Aquaman after next year's Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom — but could potentially return to the DC Universe as the alien bounty hunter Lobo, has led to some speculation about whether or not other existing actors in the franchise will be exiting. One prevailing theory has been that Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman might join that club, especially after the news that Patty Jenkins' incarnation of Wonder Woman 3 is not moving forward.
