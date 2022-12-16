Avatar: The Way of Water has the second biggest Monday at the box office this year. In the latest returns, James Cameron's epic sequel raked in $16.2 million and sits right behind Top Gun: Maverick's bonkers $33.8 million coming off of Memorial Day. Now, Minions: The Rise of Gru was the previous silver medal winner. But, Avatar's sequel managed to squeak by its $16 million total. As it stands, The Way of Water has managed to bring in $150 million in the United States. But, across the world, the sequel is poised to pass $500 million. Not too bad for a movie that had a ton of stuff working against it. (Also had some massive breaks like being available in markets that some of the year's other heavy-hitters could claim.) Still, it will be interesting to see where Cameron's latest ends up sitting when the dust clears.

1 HOUR AGO