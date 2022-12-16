Read full article on original website
IGN
High on Life is Xbox Game Pass' Biggest Third-Party Launch Ever
High on Life has officially become Xbox Game Pass' biggest launch of 2022, the biggest third-party Game Pass launch ever, and the biggest single-player game launch on Game Pass of all time. The news was shared on Xbox Wire, and it was confirmed that these stats were "measured in terms...
IGN
PlayStation DualSense Edge: The First Hands-on
As a long-time PlayStation fan, I was excited to get my hands on the new DualSense Edge controller for the PS5. Nearly every generation of PlayStation brings a new suite of features and benefits for the controller, its most important accessory. As cool as the DualSense Edge is, asking the average person to spend 200 dollars on a controller is tough if they can't see the immediate benefits over the existing DualSense, available at a fraction of the cost..
IGN
God of War TV Series: Who Should Play Kratos, Atreus, and More?
2022 has been a big year for God of War. Not only has God of War Ragnarok taken the world and the nine realms by storm with many outlets, including IGN, giving it a 10/10, but Amazon Studios has confirmed that it is developing a series that will adapt 2018's God of War.
IGN
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's New Poster Shows All the Spider-People
Sony is ramping up the marketing train for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, this time sharing a new poster featuring a ton of different Spideys. Though it's headlined by protagonist Miles Morales, it's easy to lose count of the remaining Spider-People as dozens stand in the background of the poster (below).
IGN
The Witcher Omnibus Volume 2 Announced by Dark Horse Comics
The Witcher franchise has expanded into pretty much every medium at this point, and that includes comic books. Dark Horse's various Witcher series serve to further flesh out the adventures of Geralt of Rivia, and the publisher is making it easier to get caught up on those stories with the release of a second Witcher Omnibus.
IGN
Risk of Rain Returns - Official Announce Trailer
Watch the cool animated announcement trailer for Risk of Rain Returns, an upcoming remake of the roguelike classic Risk of Rain. Risk of Rain Returns features enhanced visuals, an updated codebase, new and enhanced Survivors, customizable Survivor abilities, fresh items, monsters, and a brand-new game mode. Risk of Rain Returns...
IGN
Game Scoop! 703: The 2022 Daemie Awards
Welcome back to IGN Game Scoop!, the ONLY video game podcast! This week your Omega Cops -- Daemon Hatfield, Sam Claiborn, Justin Davis, and Peer Schneider -- are discussing the Daemie Awards, the ONLY game awards. Best Game, Best Pixel Art, Best Kill Gag -- all will be revealed. And, of course, they play Video Game 20 Questions.
IGN
Marvel's Midnight Suns is Awesome Even If You Hate Card Battlers
Marvel's Midnight Suns is out and is getting great reviews across the board! However, some folks have been hesitant in picking it up, wondering if Midnight Suns is worth it due to its card battler gameplay. The Podcast Beyond crew is here to tell you why Midnight Suns is worth playing even if you don't like games with card-based gameplay! If you liked XCOM 2 or other Firaxis games in the past, you'll feel right at home here. Is Marvel's Midnight Suns everything we've wanted from a comic book game? Find out in this clip from episode 780 of Podcast Beyond with Max Scoville, Jada Griffin, Brian Altano, and Akeem Lawanson!
IGN
The Gecko Gods - Official Nintendo Switch Announcement Trailer
The Gecko Gods will be available on Nintendo Switch in 2023. Watch the Nintendo Switch announcement trailer for The Gecko Gods to see the colorful world of this upcoming puzzle platformer game about a tiny gecko exploring a mysterious island while on a mission to save their friend.
IGN
Aquatico - Official Gameplay Overview Trailer
Get a deep dive into Aquatico and what you can expect with the gameplay mechanics of this upcoming underwater survival city builder game, including how to create a successful underwater settlement, the importance of managing your economy and key areas like food, basic pipeline delivered resources, and construction materials. The trailer also gives a look at domes, the use of the research tree to advanced technology to meet demands, and more.
IGN
Creature Lab - Official Console and Enhanced Edition Kickstarter Campaign Trailer
Creature Lab is a mash-up with horror and a simulator game. A Kickstarter campaign for console ports and adding expanded features to Creature Lab is live now. The Kickstarter will run through January 10, 2023.
IGN
The Witcher 3 Gets PC Hotfix to Address Next-Gen Update's Stability Issues
CD Projekt Red has released a hotfix for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on PC to address the issues created with the launch of its 4.0 next gen update. Brief patch notes on the game's Steam page state the fix "should improve overall stability and performance" and that CD Projekt Red is still "working on further improving the experience on all platforms".
IGN
Fall of Porcupine - Official Developer Commentary
Fall of Porcupine is a cozy adventure game that deals with the hardships faced in the healthcare industry. The game will be free for 1,000 healthcare professionals that use Steam in the US, UK, and Canada. To honor the announcements, the development team has released an all-new developer log video discussing the inspirations and themes behind their first-ever published title. Fall of Porcupine is coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch, and PC in 2023.
IGN
Epic Games Store Free Game for Dec 20 Is Them's Fightin' Herds; Broken Sword Available on GOG.com for Free
Epic Games is keeping up to their promise of providing one free game every day until December 15. The previous game that players got for free was Sable, and the next free game was also leaked at the time. The leak turned out to be the true, and the game that players have received for free is Them's Fightin' Herds. It will remain free until December 20, 9:30 PM IST, which is also the time when the next free game will be announced.
IGN
Build a Data Loop in Minecraft (Ft. WildEngineering)
IGN's Greatest Mines is here to teach you how Minecraft can help you take your first steps towards becoming a fully fledged engineer! Think you've got what it takes to get creative? Join WildEngineering as he shows us how to create a working Data Loop that interacts with our Instant Carry Adder and Decoder!
IGN
Sam Raimi's Next Movie Has Been Revealed
Sam Raimi's newest project has just been announced. The new horror thriller movie Don't Move will be produced by Raimi under his production company Raimi Productions. The flick will be produced alongside Alex Lebovici's Hammerstone Studios, which recently produced the 2022 horror hit Barbarian, and Christian Mercuri’s Capstone Studios.
IGN
Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion - Official PlayStation Launch Trailer
Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion is an action-adventure game that casts you in the role of an adorable turnip who happens to be an absolute menace to society. After failing to pay taxes and getting evicted from his home, he must go on a quest to pay back his massive debt to Mayor Onion. Featuring a blend of puzzle solving, dungeon exploration, and plant harvesting, Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion is a cute yet epic journey to uncover what’s spoiling this garden community and rise to tear down the corrupt vegetable government! Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion is now available for PlayStation 4 today including the Limitless Line DLC.
IGN
Undying Pyres Set
"A lightweight but unbelievably sturdy armor that burns with the embers of Muspelheim." The Undying Pyres set boosts STRENGTH, DEFENSE, RUNIC, and COOLDOWN. Equip the Shoulder Guard of Undying Pyres to gain the Protective Momentum perk. When the Permafrost, Immolation, or Maelstrom skill gauge is fully charged, Kratos gains a shield that prevents the first hit taken from resetting the gauge. The Bracers of Undying Pyres grants Momentous Mastery I. This increases the gain rate of the Permafrost, Immolation, and Maelstrom skill gauges by 15%. Coupling this with the Girdle of Undying Pyres increases the skill gauges by 30%.
IGN
Walkthrough
This wiki will cover an in-depth walkthrough for each area of the game. All tinderboxes, oil jars, laudanum bottles, diaries, notes, and quest items will be covered. Additionally, all possible endings are explained.
