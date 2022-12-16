ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pitt Brimming with Confidence Built by Brutal Brooklyn Trip

By Stephen Thompson
Inside The Panthers
Inside The Panthers
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zAXtl_0jkvNdQz00

When the Pitt Panthers were at their lowest, Jeff Capel hammered them with encouragement.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers left a two-day trip in Brooklyn 1-3, fresh off of blowout losses to Michigan and VCU. After winning the season-opener over UT Martin, the Panthers dropped three in a row by an average of 16.7 points per night, including an ugly loss at home to rival West Virginia.

What was touted as the most talented and experienced roster head coach Jeff Capel had ever had during his tenure in Pittsburgh looked disappointingly ordinary and familiar - stagnant and unproductive offensively, overwhelmed defensively and all together in a funk. But that wasn't the end of this team's story, in fact, it was only the beginning, according to graduate transfer guard Greg Elliot.

"You don’t want to lose by 30 - like what happened against Michigan - but you got to take every loss as a lesson, I say," Elliot said. "So we had some losses earlier that we had to learn from but it takes a mature team to look in the mirror and be like ‘It’s not about what they were doing. It’s the stuff that we didn’t do well that cost us some games.’ So once we fixed those things, it gave us a better chance to win games and we pulled them out because we’re an older team.”

Elliot and company did just that, rattling off five straight wins and emerging victorious in six of their last seven contests. Over that seven-game stretch, they've scored 70 or more points six times, 80 or more points four times and allowed an average of 64.2 points.

Elliot claims the belief Pitt held in themselves never wavered throughout that difficult trip and only grew stronger. Suffering those defeats only encouraged them to get closer, dig their heels in and learn about how tough they actually were.

“I would say [I learned] how resilient we are," Elliot said. "We were all new to each other, so you had no clue what these guys were like and when the battles start out there on the court. We practiced, but it’s different when you’re going out there and it’s against a different opponent. … Being able to take a punch, get up, get off the mat and fight back.”

During a period Elliot called "gut-check time for a lot of people in our program," he said the unwavering confidence stemmed from the very top - Capel and the rest of the coaching staff. For Elliot, it was a particularly difficult period. He wasn't hitting shots - the primary reason Capel recruited him to Pitt - but his coach encouraged him to keep pulling and his persistence paid off.

"He gave us nothing but confidence," Elliot said. "That was around the time I wasn’t really hitting shots at that point. He never told me not to shoot and none of my teammates did either. He gave everybody confidence, the utmost confidence honestly, in their game and what we had going on and that was exactly what we needed at that time. … And our play picked up on the court.”

That confidence trickled down to the rest of the team. Capel had an instinct that his struggling team needed love - not tough love, but a voice in their ear reminding them that they have been there and done that and their collective track records would shine through a cold streak. That makes it tough to get down on yourself, according to Elliot.

"Knowing that our coach is going to have confidence in us no matter what - it’s crazy not to have confidence in yourself if you know that the head guy is telling you ‘Do what you do best. You’re at this level for a reason so don’t ever not have that confidence in yourself.’"

Pitt has one more non-conference game against North Florida before they kick off the bulk of their ACC schedule against Syracuse and they'll enter those games as confident as ever.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

Florida Transfer Donovan McMillon Commits to Pitt

Pitt WR Coach Tiquan Underwood Visits with Texas A&M Transfer Yulkeith Brown

Pitt LB SirVocea Dennis Accepts Senior Bowl Invite

Pitt Target Dante Cephas Refutes Transfer Commitment Claims

Pitt DT Calijah Kancey Earns Historic Unanimous All-American Status

Report: New Pitt RB Commit T.J. Harvison to Enroll Early

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cardiachill.com

Quarterback Christian Veilleux transfers to Pitt

Not very long ago, there was a lot of uncertainty about what the Pittsburgh Panthers will do at the most important position in football. Once Kenny Minchey decided to de-commit and flip to Notre Dame and Kedon Slovis decided to enter the portal, There were only Nick Patti and Nate Yarnell in the room with limited options.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland County Senior Spotlight: Penn-Trafford’s Owen Ott

For most people, gaining 80 pounds might be seen as something negative. But for Penn-Trafford wrestler Owen Ott, it was quite the opposite. It was a natural progression from a fledgling 132-pound freshman to a dominant 215-pound senior. As a freshman, Ott went 6-18 at 132 pounds. The next year,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penn Hills senior thrilled by surprise scholarship announcement

Jamie Wade had a difficult task ahead of her. After finding out her daughter, Maura, had won a $5,000 scholarship as part of The Point’s Friday Night Rivalry series, Jamie wanted to find the right way to surprise her with the news. What Jamie told Maura was that someone...
PENN HILLS, PA
PhillyBite

Which State Is Pittsburgh In?

Pittsburgh is known for its history, steel industry, and bridges. It is nicknamed Steel City and is home to three major league sports teams. The city has a variety of cultural activities and attractions. In the early days, Pittsburgh was part of the British colonial empire. It was one of...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

'Handyman Negri' honored during Duquesne's commencement

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Mister Rogers' handyman and Duquesne professor for more than 40 years, Joe Negri, led hundreds of new graduates of Duquesne University in song on Friday afternoon. During the commencement ceremony at the field house, Negri was presented with the Presidential Award for Extraordinary Service. He has served as a professor for 40 years and was one of the founding members of the music school in 1970. "I'm overwhelmed, honored, and humbled, and I'm really, really very happy to be here today," he said to the graduating class. For the graduates, it was a day of celebration and dreams achieved. "Going to Duquesne has been a dream of mine for as long as I can remember," said 2022 graduate Caroline Kucko. "My dad and I would always take yearly trips here every spring, catch a Pirates game, and visit campus. It's crazy for it to be over but I'm excited for the next steps." Congratulations to the class of 2022! 
PITTSBURGH, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

Former Steelers brighten holidays for Boys & Girls Clubs and Clairton families

Former Steelers safety Will Allen called on a pair of teammates to help bring home some needed wins for local families on Dec. 13 in West Mifflin. Retired Steelers linebackers Ryan Shazier and Arthur Moats joined Allen and volunteers from the Will Allen Foundation and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Pennsylvania to help 60 kids from the Clairton City School District and the Boys & Girls Clubs shop for gifts for their families this holiday season.
CLAIRTON, PA
Inside The Panthers

Inside The Panthers

Pittsburgh, PA
1K+
Followers
820
Post
235K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of University of Pittsburgh athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/pittsburgh

Comments / 0

Community Policy