Cedar Bluff, AL

weisradio.com

Alabama ONE Cherokee Boys Basketball Invitational Saturday Roundup

CEDAR BLUFF – Jack Amos and Landon Caldwell both netted 12 points to lead the Cherokee County Warriors past Handley 50-46 in the Alabama ONE Cherokee Invitational on Saturday. Jaden Wilson added 11 points for the Warriors. Jacob Cornejo finished with eight points. Cannon Kyles led Handley with 12...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
thecitymenus.com

Options for “Wings and Things” Expand in Bremen

A new restaurant has opened its doors in southern Haralson County. Bremen Wings and Things had its first day of operation Saturday in the old Ragin’ Wings building. An official grand opening with a ribbon cutting will be announced at a later date. Typical daily hours will be 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Stay tuned to the City Menus for more information as we learn more.
BREMEN, GA
weisradio.com

One Shaken Up in County Road 22 Wreck Tuesday Morning

One person was “shaken up” in a single vehicle accident in Cherokee County shortly before 9:30 Tuesday morning. The driver, identified as a resident of Georgia, apparently lost control of his vehicle at the intersection of County Roads 22 and 556 at Mud Creek, then veered off the roadway, struck a culvert and landed in the water.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Miss Alabama 2000 pageant winner dies at 43

Jana Sanderson McEachern, a former Miss Alabama pageant winner and Top-10 finisher in the Miss America pageant, has died at age 43, according to multiple online sources. McEachern won the Miss Alabama 2000 pageant as Jana Sanderson while a student at Samford University, where she graduated with a degree in communications.
GADSDEN, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama man dead after head-on collision with semi-truck

An Alabama man was killed Saturday when his car crashed head-on with a semi-truck on a state highway, officials said. Alabama state troopers said Jams L. Simpkins, 68, of Lineville, Alabama, was killed when his 2003 Lincoln Town Car collided with a 2016 Freightliner truck driven by a man from Centre, Alabama.
LINEVILLE, AL
weisradio.com

Centre Man Driving Truck Involved In Fatal Crash

LINEVILLE, AL
CBS 42

34-year-old man killed in Talladega County crash

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash that occurred early Sunday morning has left a Eastaboga man dead. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, NaDaniel Henderson, 34, was injured when his Chevrolet Tahoe left the roadway, hit an embankment and flipped over. The crash occurred on Alabama 21 near the 205 mile-marker, approximately two […]
TALLADEGA COUNTY, AL
AL.com

CLAY COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Domestic Argument Ends with One Dead in Anniston

Anniston, AL – On December 18, 2022, at approximately 3:45 am, officers from the Anniston Police Department were dispatched to the 4500 block of Sprague Avenue for a possible gunshot victim. Upon arrival officers located a male, later identified as Jacoby D. White, 24, of Anniston, suffering from a gunshot wound. Anniston fire department medics attempted to provided life saving techniques, but Mr. White succumbed to his injuries in route to the hospital.
ANNISTON, AL
WSB Radio

Utility lineman mauled by pack of dogs

CARROLL CO., Miss. — An electric worker was flown to a hospital with severe injuries after he was attacked by a pack of five pit bulls while he was at work. Investigators said Ivan Bubba Rawles III, a lineman for Delta Electric, was finishing a service call when he was attacked, WLBT reported.
CARROLL COUNTY, GA
weisradio.com

Chattooga County Hold Up Remains Under Investigation

Chattooga County Sheriff Mark Schrader says that the investigation into an armed robbery at a Highway 48 convenience store just outside Summerville continues. The sheriff says that area stores should be vigilant and on the lookout for suspicious activity. According to the sheriff, the two men that robbed the Highway...
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
thecitymenus.com

Carroll EMC Power Breakfast Addresses Hot Topics for Electric Utilities

Current hot topics for the electric utility industry were presented to local and statewide stakeholders at Carroll Electric Membership Cooperative’s (EMC) annual Power Breakfast held Thursday, Dec. 15, at its Carrollton headquarters. Carroll EMC’s President and CEO, Tim Martin, addressed a crowd of more than 60 electric co-op representatives,...
CARROLLTON, GA

