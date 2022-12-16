Read full article on original website
Related
weisradio.com
Spring Garden, Bremen girls advance to Cherokee Invitational championship
CEDAR BLUFF – Ace Austin led three Spring Garden girls in double figures with 16 points in the Lady Panthers’ 69-28 blowout of Cherokee County in the Alabama ONE Cherokee Invitational on Monday. Chloe Rule collected 13 points for the Lady Panthers. Libby Brown tossed in 12 points....
weisradio.com
Alabama ONE Cherokee Boys Basketball Invitational Saturday Roundup
CEDAR BLUFF – Jack Amos and Landon Caldwell both netted 12 points to lead the Cherokee County Warriors past Handley 50-46 in the Alabama ONE Cherokee Invitational on Saturday. Jaden Wilson added 11 points for the Warriors. Jacob Cornejo finished with eight points. Cannon Kyles led Handley with 12...
weisradio.com
Coming full circle: Piedmont, Cherokee County lead area’s all-state football selections
MONTGOMERY – It’s been almost four months since the Cherokee County Warriors defeated the Piedmont Bulldogs in a thrilling 21-14 battle for their first football victory in the Highway 9 rivalry since 2009. Both teams’ paths crossed again in Auburn at the Super 7 to end the season, as both finished Class 3A and 4A state runners-up respectively.
thecitymenus.com
Options for “Wings and Things” Expand in Bremen
A new restaurant has opened its doors in southern Haralson County. Bremen Wings and Things had its first day of operation Saturday in the old Ragin’ Wings building. An official grand opening with a ribbon cutting will be announced at a later date. Typical daily hours will be 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Stay tuned to the City Menus for more information as we learn more.
weisradio.com
One Shaken Up in County Road 22 Wreck Tuesday Morning
One person was “shaken up” in a single vehicle accident in Cherokee County shortly before 9:30 Tuesday morning. The driver, identified as a resident of Georgia, apparently lost control of his vehicle at the intersection of County Roads 22 and 556 at Mud Creek, then veered off the roadway, struck a culvert and landed in the water.
Miss Alabama 2000 pageant winner dies at 43
Jana Sanderson McEachern, a former Miss Alabama pageant winner and Top-10 finisher in the Miss America pageant, has died at age 43, according to multiple online sources. McEachern won the Miss Alabama 2000 pageant as Jana Sanderson while a student at Samford University, where she graduated with a degree in communications.
cobbcountycourier.com
Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb County: Cold rain and rapidly approaching extreme temperatures
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County on Monday December 19, 2022 due to a rapidly approaching system expected to bring cold rain this evening and extreme temperatures later in the week. What is in the statement?. The statement gives the following details:. “This Hazardous...
Alabama man dead after head-on collision with semi-truck
An Alabama man was killed Saturday when his car crashed head-on with a semi-truck on a state highway, officials said. Alabama state troopers said Jams L. Simpkins, 68, of Lineville, Alabama, was killed when his 2003 Lincoln Town Car collided with a 2016 Freightliner truck driven by a man from Centre, Alabama.
weisradio.com
Centre Man Driving Truck Involved In Fatal Crash
Alabama state troopers said Jams L. Simpkins, 68, of Lineville, Alabama, was killed Saturday, when his 2003 Lincoln Town Car collided head on with a 2016 Freightliner truck driven by a man from Centre. Apparently the driver of the truck was not injured in the crash and his name was not released by Alabama State Troopers investigating the accident.
weisradio.com
Centre City Hall Closed Friday and Monday / Garbage Routes on Regular Schedule
The City of Centre has informed WEIS Radio News that City Hall will be closed both Friday and Monday (December 23rd and 26th) in observance of the Christmas Holiday / Garbage Routes WILL be on regular schedule.
34-year-old man killed in Talladega County crash
TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash that occurred early Sunday morning has left a Eastaboga man dead. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, NaDaniel Henderson, 34, was injured when his Chevrolet Tahoe left the roadway, hit an embankment and flipped over. The crash occurred on Alabama 21 near the 205 mile-marker, approximately two […]
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Tuesday, December 20th
Elizabeth Brogdon. age 37of Piedmont – GJI/Murder;. Arrests are based on probable cause – all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Currently there are 87 inmates housed in the Cherokee County Detention Center.
weisradio.com
34 Arrested During Month of November on Drug Related Charges in DeKalb County
FORT PAYNE, Ala. – During the month of November, Dekalb County Deputies, Narcotics Agents, Criminal Investigation Unit, Officers with Sylvania, Henagar and the Fire Marshall charge 34 with drug related charges. On Tuesday, November 1st, DeKalb County Deputies went to a residence on County Road 155 in Higdon to...
weisradio.com
Christmas Bike & Toy Giveaway for Needy Children Set for This Saturday (December 24th) in Leesburg
FREE toys and stuffed animals, along with refurbished bicycles, scooters, and push toys, – and the list goes on – will be available this Saturday (December 24th) on a first come, first served basis at Cherokee Storage in Leesburg. This Christmas giveaway is an annual event, sponsored by...
1 killed after head-on collision with tractor-trailer
Alabama State Troopers say a Lineville man has died after a head-on collision with a tractor-trailer on Saturday in Clay County. Troopers identified the deceased as James L. Simpkins, 68, of Lineville. They said the crash occurred around 11:35 a.m. Saturday, when the 2003 Lincoln Town Car Simpkins was driving collided head-on with a 2016 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by a man from Centre.
Domestic Argument Ends with One Dead in Anniston
Anniston, AL – On December 18, 2022, at approximately 3:45 am, officers from the Anniston Police Department were dispatched to the 4500 block of Sprague Avenue for a possible gunshot victim. Upon arrival officers located a male, later identified as Jacoby D. White, 24, of Anniston, suffering from a gunshot wound. Anniston fire department medics attempted to provided life saving techniques, but Mr. White succumbed to his injuries in route to the hospital.
WSB Radio
Utility lineman mauled by pack of dogs
CARROLL CO., Miss. — An electric worker was flown to a hospital with severe injuries after he was attacked by a pack of five pit bulls while he was at work. Investigators said Ivan Bubba Rawles III, a lineman for Delta Electric, was finishing a service call when he was attacked, WLBT reported.
weisradio.com
Chattooga County Hold Up Remains Under Investigation
Chattooga County Sheriff Mark Schrader says that the investigation into an armed robbery at a Highway 48 convenience store just outside Summerville continues. The sheriff says that area stores should be vigilant and on the lookout for suspicious activity. According to the sheriff, the two men that robbed the Highway...
WARNING: Movie-prop money being used across North Georgia
POLK COUNTY, Ga. — Law enforcement is warning shoppers about counterfeit money floating around North Georgia. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Cedartown police say people are trying to pass off movie-prop money as the real thing. The top of the fake bill reads, “FOR...
thecitymenus.com
Carroll EMC Power Breakfast Addresses Hot Topics for Electric Utilities
Current hot topics for the electric utility industry were presented to local and statewide stakeholders at Carroll Electric Membership Cooperative’s (EMC) annual Power Breakfast held Thursday, Dec. 15, at its Carrollton headquarters. Carroll EMC’s President and CEO, Tim Martin, addressed a crowd of more than 60 electric co-op representatives,...
Comments / 1