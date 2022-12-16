Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Unsolved Murder of Chelsea Small: Caught on Camera Killed in Broad DaylightNikTaylor, MI
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoise, ID
Lottery ticket worth $3.7 million sold at Michigan storeKristen WaltersMichigan State
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opening this week in MichiganKristen WaltersFenton, MI
Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedLivonia, MI
Related
Flint mayor’s top aide wants pay raise but City Council not ready to give it
FLINT, MI -- Mayor Sheldon Neeley’s top aide wants a raise but the City Council isn’t ready to oblige. Council members voted unanimously on Monday, Dec. 20, to postpone amending the job description for City Administrator Clyde Edwards, a move that would increase the top salary that he could be paid from $99,000 to $150,000 annually.
44-acre property along Saline River could become latest Washtenaw County preserve
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A roughly 44-acre property along the Saline River could end up as Washtenaw County’s latest nature preserve, with possibilities to connect to city of Saline parks and nearby natural areas. Officials with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced on Thursday, Dec. 15, that the...
Bus stop shelters installed on busy stretch outside Ann Arbor
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Bus riders leaving or headed into Ann Arbor to the west have a few new places to escape the rain or snow while waiting for their ride. They’re in the form of five new shelters at Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority and Western-Washtenaw Area Value Express bus stops along Jackson Road, courtesy of the Scio Township Downtown Development Authority.
Proposed Ann Arbor School Board bylaws reignite debate over member’s social media use
ANN ARBOR, MI - A set of proposed bylaws before the Ann Arbor School Board has reignited the discussion among board members about their use of social media and engagement with the community, with one member describing the bylaws as “too restrictive.”. The three bylaws laying out a proposed...
Arbor Hospice without inpatient facility for first time in 24 years after Saline closure
SALINE, MI -- An Ann Arbor hospice care organization is without an in-patient facility for the first time in 24 years after it closed its hospice wing in a Saline senior center. Arbor Hospice, affiliated with Hospice of Michigan, closed its in-patient hospice care facility on Friday, Dec. 9. The...
Judge approves water crisis settlement between 4 Flint kids, engineering company
FLINT, MI -- A federal judge has approved a sealed financial settlement between four Flint children and a former engineering consultant that worked here in advance of the Flint water crisis. U.S. District Court Judge Judith E. Levy approved the settlement in four separate orders filed Tuesday, Dec. 20, identifying...
Former Michigan DHHS director asks state court to dismiss Flint water appeal
FLINT, MI -- Former Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Nick Lyon is asking a state court to affirm the decision to dismiss criminal charges against him despite an appeal by Flint water prosecutors. Attorneys for Lyon filed the motion on Friday, Dec. 16, with the state Court...
3 downtown Ann Arbor streets closing during the holidays for work zones
ANN ARBOR, MI - Three construction and utility projects are closing downtown Ann Arbor streets during and after the winter holidays, affecting traffic around the University of Michigan’s central campus and hospitals. The first closure coming to the area is the most brief of the three. Between 7 a.m....
Residents Of This Michigan City Have The Worst Commute In The State
According to a recent study.
Grand Blanc schools seeking volunteers for strategic planning input
GRAND BLANC, MI – Grand Blanc Community Schools is calling on community stakeholders to take part in the long-term strategic planning process. The school district is forming Strategic Plan Action Planning Teams that consist of staff members, adult family members of students and other Grand Blanc school district residents.
Opinion: Michigan’s blue trifecta will be judged by progress on environmental justice
There are many urgent issues on the table, but none deserve more attention than the right to breathe clean air, drink clean water, and raise our children free from cancer-causing pollutants
Teachers are exempt from FOIA, Michigan judge rules after parent sued
Although Michigan public schools are subject to public records requests, its teachers are not, a judge in suburban Detroit ruled last week. The state’s Freedom of Information Act does not apply to teachers, because they are employees and not the “public body,” Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Jacob Cunningham concluded last Thursday.
2 more Ann Arbor schools closed Monday, Dec. 19, due to ‘very high’ staff absences
ANN ARBOR, MI - Ann Arbor Public Schools has canceled classes at two of its buildings Monday, Dec. 19, due to a “very high” number of staff illnesses. The district is unable to ensure sufficient staffing at A2 STEAM K-8 school and Tappan Middle School on Monday, AAPS Superintendent Jeanice Swift said, marking this the third consecutive school day it has had to cancel classes at one of its buildings due to staff illnesses.
Springport police officer given Medal of Valor for ending dangerous multi-county car chase
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- In a surprise ceremony, the Springport Township Medal of Valor was awarded to a police officer who brought an end to a multi-county car chase and shootout. Jacob Williams, a second-year officer with the Springport Township Police Department, was honored Saturday, Dec. 17, for his role...
Sparrow report reveals death increase in Mid-Michigan
Data shows that death is on the rise in Ingham, Eaton, Ionia, Isabella, and Shiawassee counties.
Try these 5 eateries now that University of Michigan students are gone on holiday break
ANN ARBOR, MI - From Monday, Dec. 19 to Jan. 4, there are tens of thousands less people in Ann Arbor thanks to University of Michigan’s winter holiday break. That means a lot more space at popular student hotspots on South University Avenue and State Street. Restaurants packed with students during the fall semester now will have a little breathing room for a few weeks.
Educators, experts say retention, exemptions in 3rd grade reading law are ‘inequitable’
Dan Applegate, superintendent of Niles Community Schools in Berrien County, said his district had 10 third-grade students out of nearly 300 who tested below the state’s cutoff point for reading proficiency last school year. Under Michigan’s Read by Grade 3 law, the 10 students were eligible to be held back for another school year. But […] The post Educators, experts say retention, exemptions in 3rd grade reading law are ‘inequitable’ appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Carhartt plans $4.65M expansion at Michigan headquarters, 125 new jobs
DEARBORN, MI – Carhartt, a 133-year-old apparel company, is investing $4.65 million to expand its headquarters in Michigan and add 125 people to its workforce, officials announced today. A manufacturer of premium workwear, outdoor apparel and footwear, Carhartt was founded in 1889 in Detroit. Its headquarters are in Dearborn.
plymouthvoice.com
Muffled sound of death knell for a once real newspaper
Dec. 18, 2022 PLYMOUTH VOICE. More sad news for a once high-quality community newspaper after the talented journalists, editors and photographers who for years have given their lifeblood and energy to keep it alive learned newspaper goliath Gannett has stopped printing papers in six area communities. Gannett, a Virginia based...
fox2detroit.com
Gun jams as man points it at Dearborn officers, killed at police department
The man who pointed a gun at an officer inside the Dearborn Police Department tried to shoot at least one round but the gun jammed in some way before he was shot and killed Sunday, authorities said. Ali Naji, 33, has been identified as the man who entered the lobby...
MLive
57K+
Followers
58K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT
Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.https://www.mlive.com
Comments / 0