ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox13news.com

200-acre racetrack takes shape east of Tampa for car enthusiasts

TAMPA, Fla. - A huge racetrack is taking shape near the intersection of I-4 and I-75, just east of Tampa, but it's not for NASCAR or Formula 1. It's for ordinary people who love cars and want to drive fast – legally. Motor Enclave Tampa is a 200-acre track...
TAMPA, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

Richardia Grandifloria Is a Different Kind of Florida Snow

The last time it snowed in Sarasota was December 22, 1989. An arctic cold front sloped southeastwards and brushed the Gulf Coast with below freezing temperatures. A winter wonderland it was not. It was more like when you leave your freezer door ajar and soft ice crystals coat your microwave dinner boxes. Barring some freak weather event, I wouldn’t expect a white Christmas in the Sarasota area this year or any time in the foreseeable future. But in the 30 years since our last snow, we have seen the proliferation of a different kind of snow—Richardia grandiflora, also known as “Florida snow.”
SARASOTA, FL
suncoastnews.com

Deputies raid ‘game room’

Three people are in custody after the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on what it said was an illegal gambling “game room.”. According to a press release, on Thursday, Dec. 15, the Vice and Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at “Shipwrecked,” 136 Commercial Way in Spring Hill.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy