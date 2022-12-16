The last time it snowed in Sarasota was December 22, 1989. An arctic cold front sloped southeastwards and brushed the Gulf Coast with below freezing temperatures. A winter wonderland it was not. It was more like when you leave your freezer door ajar and soft ice crystals coat your microwave dinner boxes. Barring some freak weather event, I wouldn’t expect a white Christmas in the Sarasota area this year or any time in the foreseeable future. But in the 30 years since our last snow, we have seen the proliferation of a different kind of snow—Richardia grandiflora, also known as “Florida snow.”

SARASOTA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO