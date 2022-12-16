Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Coolest Museum in the State of Florida, According to the DiscovererL. CaneFlorida State
Dreams Can Come TrueH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
Walmart now offers drone delivery of goods for $3.99 in some Florida citiesR.A. HeimTampa, FL
Sulphur Springs, Tampa: A Hidden HistoryModern GlobeTampa, FL
Explore the World's Largest Collection of Vinyl Records Here in FloridaTravel MavenSaint Petersburg, FL
Related
Do Citizens policy holders have to get flood insurance?
It's supposed to be the state insurer of last resort, but more than a million Floridians rely on Citizens Property Insurance.
Walmart launches delivery drones to 5 Tampa Bay area stores
TAMPA, Fla. — Look up! The future is now? Walmart announced it launched delivery drones at five of its stores around the Tampa Bay area, meaning customers who live close by can get same-day delivery via one of these drones. Five stores across the Tampa Bay area now have...
Trader Joe's traffic jam causing frustrations for neighbors
Traffic surrounding the Tampa Trader Joe’s is creating issues for people living and working in the area, with traffic often backing up around the corner.
200-acre racetrack takes shape east of Tampa for car enthusiasts
TAMPA, Fla. - A huge racetrack is taking shape near the intersection of I-4 and I-75, just east of Tampa, but it's not for NASCAR or Formula 1. It's for ordinary people who love cars and want to drive fast – legally. Motor Enclave Tampa is a 200-acre track...
Richardia Grandifloria Is a Different Kind of Florida Snow
The last time it snowed in Sarasota was December 22, 1989. An arctic cold front sloped southeastwards and brushed the Gulf Coast with below freezing temperatures. A winter wonderland it was not. It was more like when you leave your freezer door ajar and soft ice crystals coat your microwave dinner boxes. Barring some freak weather event, I wouldn’t expect a white Christmas in the Sarasota area this year or any time in the foreseeable future. But in the 30 years since our last snow, we have seen the proliferation of a different kind of snow—Richardia grandiflora, also known as “Florida snow.”
Historic Bethel AME Church struggles to navigate volatile property insurance market
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The property insurance law that was recently signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is meant to stabilize the homeowners’ insurance market. The property insurance law that was recently signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is meant to stabilize the homeowners’ insurance market. According...
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Florida
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Florida. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and are often regarded as the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
Florida Woman Identified After Fishermen Finds Floating Body In Trash Bag
The victim went missing over a week before her body was found off the Gulf Coast.
Bicyclist killed in crash on Tamiami Trail in Sarasota
One person was killed in a crash on Tamiami Trail in Sarasota on Monday night, authorities said.
Woman, 2 children rescued nearly 100 miles off Pasco County shore
The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a mother and two children nearly 100 miles off the Pasco County coast after their boat became disabled on Sunday.
2 found dead in Largo mobile home community, police say
Police were called to the scene of a mobile home community in Largo Monday afternoon following the deaths of two people, News Channel 8 has confirmed.
In today's world, music can be bought in a second on your smartphone. But for some of us, nothing will beat shopping for records in person, at a store, and listening to music the old-fashioned way–on a record player.
Photo byLovelyLillith, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. If you want to learn or experience something new, there's arguably no better place to do it than a museum. And even better, the chances are good that if you're in a museum in Florida, you're out of the heat, into the air conditioning, and looking at some memorable things.
What the kids are saying: Understanding Gen Z slang
At risk of supreme-level cringe, here's a limited guide to Gen Z language before the fam reunites for the holidays.
Arctic air mass heading to Tampa Bay expected to bring chilly Christmas
An arctic airmass making its way through the United States could make things chilly for anyone waking up early on Christmas morning.
Video: Great-grandmother and child trapped under car rescued by TPD officer, neighbors
TAMPA, Fla. — An 80-year-old woman and 3-year-old girl were rescued by a Tampa police officer and neighbors after being trapped under a car on Sunday. The great-grandmother and her great-granddaughter are recovering in the hospital. According to police, a 23-year-old was backing out of a parking spot at...
At least 1 dead in crash on U.S. 41 in Lutz
At least one person died in a crash on U.S. Highway 41 in Lutz early Monday morning.
Deputies raid ‘game room’
Three people are in custody after the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on what it said was an illegal gambling “game room.”. According to a press release, on Thursday, Dec. 15, the Vice and Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at “Shipwrecked,” 136 Commercial Way in Spring Hill.
Hundreds of Floridians have tested positive for horse tranquilizer after death
Data shows that a combination of fentanyl and an animal tranquilizer called xylazine has been quietly killing people in the Tampa Bay area for years. A short walk from the beach, Cody Heilig took his last breath inside a Gulfport shed in May 2020. “I was scared, shocked. I didn’t...
Car carrying 5 teens overturns, killing 2 in Pasco County
Two people have died following a crash in Pasco County on Monday.
