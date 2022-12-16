Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kroger is Planning to Open a Giant Marketplace in OhioBryan DijkhuizenOhio State
Kentucky witness says unknown sphere followed his carRoger MarshKentucky State
New collecting surge: Young and old are building their vinyl collection. Here's a look at my first four albums.Everything Kaye!Fairfield, OH
Celebrating Pepp & Dolores for Their Accomplishment as a Top 100 RestaurantLibby Shively McAvoyCincinnati, OH
Wasabi Fenway Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLouisville, KY
Related
Fox 19
Family, coworkers tried to help NKY woman before boyfriend allegedly killed her
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - The family of an Independence woman allegedly killed by her boyfriend last week say he had abused her many times in the past. Amberly Harris, 32, was found in the bedroom of her Independence home Thursday. Police say her coworkers asked for a wellbeing check upon her missing multiple days of work.
WLWT 5
Court docs: Woman charged after driving while impaired, crashing car with 5 kids
CINCINNATI — A woman has been charged with five counts of endangering children after crashing a car while operating a vehicle while impaired. According to court documents, Melissa Frampton, 40, was driving with five juveniles in the vehicle when she ran off the roadway, driving while impaired. Documents do...
WLWT 5
Police respond to reported shots fired on South D Street in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Police respond to reported shots fired on South D Street in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
WLWT 5
OSP: 4 taken to hospital, including infant, following serious crash in Clermont County
BATAVIA, Ohio — The Batavia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a serious crash with multiple injuries that occurred in Clermont County on Monday. It happened at 2:04 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19 on Old State Route 32 in Batavia Township. OSP's preliminary investigation shows 28-year-old...
WLWT 5
Reports of large police presence on Rapid Run Road in Delhi Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of large police presence on Rapid Run Road in Delhi Township. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
Fox 19
21-year-old killed in Cleves weekend crash
CLEVES, Ohio (WXIX) - A two-vehicle crash on Saturday in Cleves resulted in the death of a 21-year-old man. Alexander DeCaluwe, 21, of Harrison, died after being involved in the wreck on Harrison Pike around 7 p.m., according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. DeCaluwe was one of two...
linknky.com
Independence man lived in apartment with dead girlfriend for days before arrest, police say
An Independence man is in custody after police said he killed his girlfriend and then lived in the apartment with her body for several days. Tommy Joe Powell, 55, is accused of killing his girlfriend, Amberly Harris, according to the Kenton County Prosecutor’s Office. Harris’ death comes just over...
WLWT 5
Report of a robbery with shots fired on Seymore Ave in Roselawn
CINCINNATI — Report of a robbery with shots fired on Seymore Avenue in Roselawn. Police engaged in a foot pursuit. Use caution in this area. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
WLWT 5
Police responding to reported crash into a building on Dixie Highway in Elsmere
ELSMERE, Ky. — Police responding to reported crash into a building on Dixie Highway in Elsmere. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
Fox 19
Sheriff: Serious injury crash in Cleves leaves 2 people hospitalized
CLEVES, Ohio (WXIX) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Cleves, according to Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey. The crash occurred in the 9200 block of Harrison Pike around 7 p.m. on Saturday. While it is unknown what caused the crash, one of the...
Fox 19
Vigil held for 19-year-old Winton Woods grad shot to death in Roselawn
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Family and friends gathered Friday to remember the life of 19-year-old Logan Lawson, who died during an armed robbery that turned into a fatal shooting on Tuesday. Lawson was one of three people who were shot around 5 p.m. on Joyce Lane near the Roselawn Village Apartments,...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on 18th Street in Newport
NEWPORT, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on 18th Street in Newport. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Police are responding to a report of a crash on Compton Rd in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Police are responding to a report of a crash with undetermined injuries at 3225 Compton Road in Colerain Township. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WLWT 5
Report of crash on Garvey Avenue in Elsmere, blocking traffic
ELSMERE, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of a crash on Garvey Avenue and Henry Street in Elsmere, blocking traffic. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
Driver in serious condition following Sunday morning crash on Riverside Drive
The driver of a vehicle involved in Sunday morning crash at Riverside Drive near the Boathouse Restaurant is in serious condition after extrication.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash near SR 48 in Loveland, multiple vehicles struck
LOVELAND, Ohio — Report of a crash near SR 48 in downtown Loveland, multiple vehicles struck. Driver in a pickup truck, hit several parked vehicles, fled the scene. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Robbery reported on Hamilton Avenue in North College Hill
NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio — Robbery reported on Hamilton Avenue in North College Hill. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Yankee Rd in Liberty Township
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Yankee Road in Liberty Township. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
WLWT 5
Man indicted after fatal October stabbing in Hamilton
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — A man has been charged in a months-long murder investigation in Hamilton. A Butler County grand jury indicted Toby Madden in the death of Rachelle Brewsaugh. Brewsaugh was found stabbed multiple times in her home on Parrish Avenue on Oct. 11. On Saturday, the grand...
WRBI Radio
One killed in crash on I-74 in Dearborn Co.
— One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash on westbound I-74 in Dearborn County near the Indiana-Ohio state line early Saturday. Indiana State Police troopers say when they arrived on the scene around 1:30 am they found the vehicle on its top. The victim’s identity has not been released....
Comments / 0