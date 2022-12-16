ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independence, KY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Fox 19

21-year-old killed in Cleves weekend crash

CLEVES, Ohio (WXIX) - A two-vehicle crash on Saturday in Cleves resulted in the death of a 21-year-old man. Alexander DeCaluwe, 21, of Harrison, died after being involved in the wreck on Harrison Pike around 7 p.m., according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. DeCaluwe was one of two...
CLEVES, OH
Fox 19

Sheriff: Serious injury crash in Cleves leaves 2 people hospitalized

CLEVES, Ohio (WXIX) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Cleves, according to Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey. The crash occurred in the 9200 block of Harrison Pike around 7 p.m. on Saturday. While it is unknown what caused the crash, one of the...
CLEVES, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on 18th Street in Newport

NEWPORT, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on 18th Street in Newport. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
NEWPORT, KY
WLWT 5

Report of crash on Garvey Avenue in Elsmere, blocking traffic

ELSMERE, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of a crash on Garvey Avenue and Henry Street in Elsmere, blocking traffic. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
ELSMERE, KY
WLWT 5

Report of a crash near SR 48 in Loveland, multiple vehicles struck

LOVELAND, Ohio — Report of a crash near SR 48 in downtown Loveland, multiple vehicles struck. Driver in a pickup truck, hit several parked vehicles, fled the scene. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
LOVELAND, OH
WLWT 5

Robbery reported on Hamilton Avenue in North College Hill

NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio — Robbery reported on Hamilton Avenue in North College Hill. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
NORTH COLLEGE HILL, OH
WLWT 5

Man indicted after fatal October stabbing in Hamilton

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — A man has been charged in a months-long murder investigation in Hamilton. A Butler County grand jury indicted Toby Madden in the death of Rachelle Brewsaugh. Brewsaugh was found stabbed multiple times in her home on Parrish Avenue on Oct. 11. On Saturday, the grand...
HAMILTON, OH
WRBI Radio

One killed in crash on I-74 in Dearborn Co.

— One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash on westbound I-74 in Dearborn County near the Indiana-Ohio state line early Saturday. Indiana State Police troopers say when they arrived on the scene around 1:30 am they found the vehicle on its top. The victim’s identity has not been released....
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN

