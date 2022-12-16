Plans have been announced as to what will be built on the land where Big Surf Water Park formerly stood in Tempe. The city has announced that the land located near the Loop 202 freeway off of McClintock Road, will be split into three different lots, with one-story industrial buildings built on each lot. The buildings are schedule to open in 2024, according to city plans.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO