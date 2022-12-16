Read full article on original website
Chandler Man Sentenced to 33 Months for Defrauding Investors
On December 12, 2022, Jeffrey D. McHatton, 68, of Chandler, Arizona, was sentenced by United States District Judge Rosemary Márquez to 33 months in prison. McHatton was previously found guilty by a jury on 10 counts of Securities Fraud. One of McHatton’s co-defendants at trial, Robert Sproat, 60, of...
City of Mesa Reveals Regulations On Fireworks Sale and Use During Holiday Season
Legal fireworks are available for sale in Mesa through Jan. 3 and can be used in the City from Dec. 24 until Jan. 3 between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m. Mesa City Council recently approved updates to the City Code regarding the permissible use of fireworks, which align the code with recent changes made by the State of Arizona while strengthening Mesa’s fireworks enforcement efforts.
City Pilots New Program for Cleanup Around the Human Services Campus
The City of Phoenix recently completed its pilot program of enhanced cleanings on Madison St. between 12th and 13th Avenues. Despite misgivings by the ACLU, the court refused to prohibit the City of Phoenix’s cleaning efforts and the City intends to continue its efforts in that regard. The enhanced...
Final Stage of the PHX Sky Train Complete: Customers Can Now Easily Connect Between the Terminals and Rental Car Center
Just in time for the busy holiday travel season and next year’s Super Bowl, Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego, members of the Phoenix City Council, and local leaders celebrated the opening of the final stage of the PHX Sky Train. The 2.5 mile extension connects the terminals with the Rental Car Center and adds two new stations – the Rental Car Center Station and the 24th Street Station. Stage 2 opens to the public on December 20.
Details Finalized on Big Surf Water Park Land in Tempe
Plans have been announced as to what will be built on the land where Big Surf Water Park formerly stood in Tempe. The city has announced that the land located near the Loop 202 freeway off of McClintock Road, will be split into three different lots, with one-story industrial buildings built on each lot. The buildings are schedule to open in 2024, according to city plans.
“Lunch and Learn” Event Teaches Small Business Owners Internet Marketing, Highlight Dangers of Proposed New Federal Privacy Legislation
No marketing tool is more effective than the Internet when it comes to advertising for small businesses, but the effectiveness of digital ads could be severely limited by new Congressional legislation – that was the predominant message shared at a recent “lunch and learn” event by advertising expert Drew Ament, a member of Internet for Growth, a national coalition of small businesses and creators who depend on digital advertising to reach customers and audiences.
Billy Idol Joins Other Big Acts Performing at AZ Bike Week
For forty-five years, Billy Idol has been one of biggest faces and voices of rock’n’roll, so it is with great honor that Arizona Bike Week 2023 announces Idol will headline one of the RockYard Concert Series nights when Arizona Bike Week returns to WestWorld of Scottsdale Wednesday, March 29th through Sunday, April 2nd, 2023.
