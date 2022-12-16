The recent death of Russell Greene has got me thinking about the history of the Greene’s Flowers Building and the 108-year-old business that was sited there for all those years. Russell Greene was a swamp Yankee through and through, and although he loved to play the part of a cantankerous old curmudgeon, he was one of the kindest men I have ever known. In 1974, I became a member of an elite group of folks — a delivery person for Russell Greene — and took on one of the best jobs I ever had. Think about it, who doesn’t love getting flowers delivered to your doorstep. Just about everyone I interacted with had a smile on their face. What could be better?

