Providence, RI

SUNDAY MUSEUM CONCERTS

SUNDAY MUSEUM CONCERTS

Happy Holidays from Museum Concerts. We are excited and grateful to continue this 2022-23 season of Early Music Concerts. After this extended COVID time, we hope you agree: music is a much-needed balm for the soul. Please consider including us in your Year-end giving!. Museum Concerts, PO Box 23055, Providence...
PROVIDENCE, RI
mybackyardnews.com

PAWTUCKET: WINTER RECREATION AND WELLNESS CLASS SESSIONS

The Pawtucket Parks & Recreation Division Announces a Winter Recreation/Wellness Class Session. The Pawtucket Parks & Recreation Division has announced their lineup of recreational/wellness classes to be held at the Agnes Little Elementary and Jenks Junior High School for an eight-week session per class option, starting on the week of January 9. Registrations are currently running and will continue until January 20 or once the class meets capacity.
PAWTUCKET, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Six Picks: The best in local music this weekend (December 16-18)

With 2022 winding down, there are only a couple of weekends left to get out and support live music. We’re previewing a few shows below … have a great weekend!. Friday: The Friday Songwriter Series at Foolproof Brewery in Pawtucket is back this weekend with a trio of Rhode Island’s best – Allysen Callery and Bill Bartholomew will join host Steve Allain in a warm evening of music. Enjoy a winter brew or two and check out some great music beginning at 6:30PM. Click here for details.
PAWTUCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Woonsocket couple transforms home into Christmas wonderland

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A Woonsocket home transformed into a Christmas wonderland. Richard Hallee-Griffin and his husband Larry Griffin have lived inside their home, also known as the "Griffin Manor" for the past nine years. It was built in 1846, and they have done everything in their power to...
WOONSOCKET, RI
mybackyardnews.com

PAWTUCKET: SNOW BAN PARKING PLACES

PAWTUCKET – With the incoming winter months, the city of Pawtucket has provided rules for a snow ban parking advisory that will take effect in the event of a snowstorm, including a list of public parking locations where residents may leave their vehicles while on-street parking bans remain in effect.
PAWTUCKET, RI
mybackyardnews.com

COMMUNITY CENTER OF NORTH ATTLEBORO

The Community Center of North Attleboro is offering December School Vacation Fun Classes and Activities December 27-30. Among the offerings are numerous art classes for kids ages 6 and up and Rick Morin’s Rhythm Room Bucket Boot Camp. Visit our website for more information and registration:. and follow us...
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, MA
whdh.com

Seal gets stuck in Falmouth cranberry bog

FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A seal got stuck in a cranberry bog in Falmouth on Saturday. Officials from the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) said the seal was not in any danger and they wanted to give it an opportunity to make its back to the water on its own. They said they were willing to lend a helping hand if the seal needed it, but the animal has since moved on to another spot.
FALMOUTH, MA
independentri.com

The View From Swamptown: Remembering Russell Green and the Greene’s Flowers Building

The recent death of Russell Greene has got me thinking about the history of the Greene’s Flowers Building and the 108-year-old business that was sited there for all those years. Russell Greene was a swamp Yankee through and through, and although he loved to play the part of a cantankerous old curmudgeon, he was one of the kindest men I have ever known. In 1974, I became a member of an elite group of folks — a delivery person for Russell Greene — and took on one of the best jobs I ever had. Think about it, who doesn’t love getting flowers delivered to your doorstep. Just about everyone I interacted with had a smile on their face. What could be better?
NARRAGANSETT, RI
rinewstoday.com

In the news… update for Dec. 18, 2022

Rising to the Challenge is a program in Boston seeking to reduce homelessness for those 18-24. $5Million was invested and in 3 years the homeless numbers have fallen 44%. In Dedham, MA, the town decided not to put up a Christmas tree at the local public library because it was “insensitive” – now residents are battling in town with trees going up on residences’ property.
BOSTON, MA

