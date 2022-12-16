Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Breaking: TJ Maxx Temporarily Closed After Building Caught Fire in Rhode IslandBryan DijkhuizenCranston, RI
New England Patriots' Chances to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsFoxborough, MA
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Rhode IslandTravel MavenWarwick, RI
Norwich Man Seriously Injured in Killingly CrashQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Popular Providence bar temporarily closed after an employee allegedly fired a gun during a fightEdy ZooProvidence, RI
Related
mybackyardnews.com
SUNDAY MUSEUM CONCERTS
Happy Holidays from Museum Concerts. We are excited and grateful to continue this 2022-23 season of Early Music Concerts. After this extended COVID time, we hope you agree: music is a much-needed balm for the soul. Please consider including us in your Year-end giving!. Museum Concerts, PO Box 23055, Providence...
mybackyardnews.com
PAWTUCKET: WINTER RECREATION AND WELLNESS CLASS SESSIONS
The Pawtucket Parks & Recreation Division Announces a Winter Recreation/Wellness Class Session. The Pawtucket Parks & Recreation Division has announced their lineup of recreational/wellness classes to be held at the Agnes Little Elementary and Jenks Junior High School for an eight-week session per class option, starting on the week of January 9. Registrations are currently running and will continue until January 20 or once the class meets capacity.
whatsupnewp.com
Six Picks: The best in local music this weekend (December 16-18)
With 2022 winding down, there are only a couple of weekends left to get out and support live music. We’re previewing a few shows below … have a great weekend!. Friday: The Friday Songwriter Series at Foolproof Brewery in Pawtucket is back this weekend with a trio of Rhode Island’s best – Allysen Callery and Bill Bartholomew will join host Steve Allain in a warm evening of music. Enjoy a winter brew or two and check out some great music beginning at 6:30PM. Click here for details.
Turnto10.com
Woonsocket couple transforms home into Christmas wonderland
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A Woonsocket home transformed into a Christmas wonderland. Richard Hallee-Griffin and his husband Larry Griffin have lived inside their home, also known as the "Griffin Manor" for the past nine years. It was built in 1846, and they have done everything in their power to...
The Nitro Bar took Southie by Storm on Sunday
On Sunday morning, The Nitro Bar, a wildly popular coffee shop from Rhode Island, popped up inside of 75 West Broadway (the old Mul’s) – and Southie came out in droves. There was a line from the time it opened until they kicked the last keg of coffee!
Shadowy Figure Appears in Haunting Photo at Lizzie Borden House in Fall River
The Lizzie Borden House in Fall River is home to one of the most iconic unsolved murder mysteries in the nation’s history. Nowadays, it offers a unique experience with tours and overnight stays -- for those brave enough. Lizzie Borden is long gone, but the horrific events that unfolded...
mybackyardnews.com
PAWTUCKET: SNOW BAN PARKING PLACES
PAWTUCKET – With the incoming winter months, the city of Pawtucket has provided rules for a snow ban parking advisory that will take effect in the event of a snowstorm, including a list of public parking locations where residents may leave their vehicles while on-street parking bans remain in effect.
mybackyardnews.com
COMMUNITY CENTER OF NORTH ATTLEBORO
The Community Center of North Attleboro is offering December School Vacation Fun Classes and Activities December 27-30. Among the offerings are numerous art classes for kids ages 6 and up and Rick Morin’s Rhythm Room Bucket Boot Camp. Visit our website for more information and registration:. and follow us...
Pawtucket business owner spreads Christmas cheer by giving back
The Pawtucket business owner has spent the past week embracing the role of Santa's helper, collecting and wrapping nearly 500 presents for Rhode Island families in need.
The 5 Best Neighborhoods In Providence, Rhode Island
If you are considering moving to this sprawling urban area in Rhode Island, keep reading to see the best neighborhoods we've picked based on real metrics.
Box truck slams into Taunton home
The crash happened at the corner of Broadway and East Britannia Street and caused significant damage to the windows next to the front door.
whdh.com
Seal gets stuck in Falmouth cranberry bog
FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A seal got stuck in a cranberry bog in Falmouth on Saturday. Officials from the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) said the seal was not in any danger and they wanted to give it an opportunity to make its back to the water on its own. They said they were willing to lend a helping hand if the seal needed it, but the animal has since moved on to another spot.
TJ Maxx catches fire in Cranston
The Chapel View Boulevard location sustained damage in the rear part of the roof.
independentri.com
The View From Swamptown: Remembering Russell Green and the Greene’s Flowers Building
The recent death of Russell Greene has got me thinking about the history of the Greene’s Flowers Building and the 108-year-old business that was sited there for all those years. Russell Greene was a swamp Yankee through and through, and although he loved to play the part of a cantankerous old curmudgeon, he was one of the kindest men I have ever known. In 1974, I became a member of an elite group of folks — a delivery person for Russell Greene — and took on one of the best jobs I ever had. Think about it, who doesn’t love getting flowers delivered to your doorstep. Just about everyone I interacted with had a smile on their face. What could be better?
Unlicensed driver hits teen on Providence crosswalk
A 16-year-old boy is recovering after being struck by a car while crossing the street on Wednesday.
Breaking: TJ Maxx Temporarily Closed After Building Caught Fire in Rhode Island
Photo byDoor Anthony92931 - Eigen werk, CC BY-SA 3.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: WPRI and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
rinewstoday.com
In the news… update for Dec. 18, 2022
Rising to the Challenge is a program in Boston seeking to reduce homelessness for those 18-24. $5Million was invested and in 3 years the homeless numbers have fallen 44%. In Dedham, MA, the town decided not to put up a Christmas tree at the local public library because it was “insensitive” – now residents are battling in town with trees going up on residences’ property.
Car rolls over in Pawtucket crash
The two-car crash happened around 7:45 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Pine and Church streets.
Man killed in Providence shooting
Police in Providence are investigating the city's ninth homicide of the year.
2 charged in Fall River daycare break-ins
Police have arrested two people accused of breaking into a Fall River daycare center twice in one weekend.
Comments / 0