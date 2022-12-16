Read full article on original website
City Hall is getting a makeover
Jersey City’s municipal hall is being refurbished inside and out, and city officials have announced a 1-acre park in front to create open space and a sense of community. In a City Council meeting on Dec. 14, after members argued back and forth on the resolution, it was passed with five council members voting for the renovation project while members Ward B Mira Prinz Arey and Ward C Rich Boggiano opposed the resolution.
Letter to Hoboken City Council re: Story Dispensary vote this week
This process has certainly been a long one, and for those of us who are fairly new to the inner workings of City politics – it has also been quite eye opening. Through all the back and forth, however, for me there are really three simple takeaways, which I would summarize as follows:
Bayonne parking fee revisions to take effect in January
The Bayonne Parking Utility has advised residents that revisions to various parking fees will take effect in January 2023. Utility companies, construction and repair contractors, and others who require parking meter bags or No Parking signs to use metered parking spaces or zoned residential spaces for vehicles, dumpsters, or storage will pay $10 per 24 hours for a single meter or $20 per 24 hours for a double-headed meter.
bloomfieldinfo.org
Essex County Declares Code Blue
This is a press release from Essex County. Press releases are official statements that have not been independently verified. On Friday, December 16th, Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. and Essex County Sheriff Armando Fontoura announced the Essex County’s Code Blue procedures are being activated because extreme cold weather in the forecast. The Code Blue will be in effect from Sunday, December 18th at 8 p.m. through Wednesday, December 21st at 8 a.m., nights only.
Design of new Secaucus Senior Center nearly complete
Secaucus’s plan to construct a new Senior Center at the site of the old on Centre Avenue is moving along. The decision to construct a new senior center came after the town realized that oil tanks underneath the old center had been leaking for a number of years. Environmental remediation work needed to be done at the three buildings that composed the old center, but because some of the contamination leached under the foundation, it was cheaper to start from scratch then to remediate the existing center.
Christmas Home Decoration Contest now underway in Hudson County
The annual Best Christmas Home Decoration Contest hosted by Hudson Media Group’s Pat O’ Melia is underway in Hudson County. Three winners will each receive $1,000 in cash and a commemorative plaque. Home spotters are on the streets now looking for decorated homes across Hudson County. Municipalities included...
N.J. city drops rule limiting rent increases to $20 a year
Elizabeth’s city council voted last week to remove a policy that placed a $20 cap on annual rent increases that many landlords and local officials said was outdated. However, the city council left rent control rules in place that will limit most rent increases in Elizabeth to 3% per year, officials said.
West New York accepts grant for Miller Park improvements
West New York has appropriated millions in grants funding for various capital projects around town, from electric vehicles to park improvements, following receipt of some $2.5 million in grants from the county, state, and federal governments. Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez and the West New York Board of Commissioners adopted an ordinance...
Mayor Adams announces citywide crackdown on illegal cannabis
The task force issued 500 violations, 66 summonses, and even two felony arrests.
Bayonne considers financial agreements with redevelopers again
Bayonne is thinking about again entering into financial agreements with redevelopers to support new projects in the city. However, the City Council tabled ordinances authorizing the agreements at the request of a member who wants to further review the project. At its December meeting, he council temporarily withdrew three ordinances...
Bayonne ensures hot water 24/7
Bayonne is making sure all residents can get hot water throughout the day. The City Council adopted an ordinance at its December meeting, eliminating the previous 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. time frame and requiring that an adequate supply of running hot water of a minimum temperature of 120° F. hot water be available “at all times.”
Rent control extended in Bayonne
Bayonne has extended rent control of certain units for another year. The City Council adopted an ordinance at its December meeting extending rent control from Jan. 1, 2023 to Dec. 31, 2023. Rent control watered down by council in 2011. Rent control limits increases to the cost of living increase...
Hudson County Sheriff’s Office arrests 27 in December warrant sweep
Led by Sheriff Frank X. Schillari, the Hudson County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of another 27 people as a result of their December Operation. Dubbed “Operation Jingle Bells,” it included a county-wide warrant sweep. “I’m very proud of the fine officers who conducted this operation,”...
North Bergen considers zoning change to prohibit vape shops and massage parlors
North Bergen is contemplating a move to amend the township’s zoning ordinance to prohibit various smoke and vapor substance uses and massage parlors. The move would also update certain definitions. Mayor Nicholas Sacco and the Board of Commissioners introduced the ordinance at its December 7 meeting. The ordinance will...
Nutley Volunteer Fire Chief charged with luring
A volunteer fire chief from Nutley has been arrested for attempting to have sex with a minor in North Bergen, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. On Friday, December 16, members of the North Bergen Police Department, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit, and the Nutley Police Department arrested a Nutley Volunteer Fire Chief after being notified of a luring incident.
essexnewsdaily.com
East Orange promotes police captain to safety director
EAST ORANGE, NJ — East Orange Mayor Ted R. Green and public safety Chairperson Amy Lewis announced the appointment of a new public safety director and the promotion of three individuals to acting deputy chief of police on Thursday, Dec. 8, at the East Orange Police Department. Police Capt....
Thieves target cars on Rutgers campuses across NJ
Rutgers University police are investigating the burglary and theft of seven vehicles on the New Brunswick and Newark campuses over the course of three days. Four vehicles were forcibly entered and ransacked while parked in Lot 105 on Joyce Kilmer Avenue in Piscataway sometime between Wednesday evening and Thursday afternoon, according to Rutgers police.
Jalopnik
How New Jersey Will Spend $10.7 Billion to Make Traffic Worse
The plan to expand a vital 8.1-mile section of the New Jersey Turnpike, the Newark Bay–Hudson County Extension, is destined to fail. However, New Jersey’s government can’t stop itself from driving into the Hudson River. The project’s projected cost has exploded from $4.7 billion to $10.7 billion—adding added capacity between Newark Liberty International Airport and New York City which will plummet the surrounding area’s already terrible air quality. Also, the expansion won’t reduce congestion.
hudsoncountyview.com
NJ Transit bus driver shot at 3 teens, injured 1, with illegal handgun after they attacked him
An NJ Transit bus driver shot at three teenagers, injuring one, with an illegal handgun after they attacked him outside of a bus in Jersey City Saturday night, an official said. Charles Fieros, 48 of Staten Island, New York, was charged with criminal attempt murder, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of...
UPDATE: Driver In Fatal Passaic River Bridge Crash On Route 3 Identified
A driver who was killed in a chain-reaction crash on Route 3 was identified as a 46-year-old Kearny resident.A BMW X3 had become disabled and was stopped on the westbound Passaic River Bridge in Clifton when it was struck by a Subaru Impreza driven by Karen Garcia shortly before 5 a.m. last Thursda…
