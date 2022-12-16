ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bayonne, NJ

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hudson Reporter

City Hall is getting a makeover

Jersey City’s municipal hall is being refurbished inside and out, and city officials have announced a 1-acre park in front to create open space and a sense of community. In a City Council meeting on Dec. 14, after members argued back and forth on the resolution, it was passed with five council members voting for the renovation project while members Ward B Mira Prinz Arey and Ward C Rich Boggiano opposed the resolution.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Bayonne parking fee revisions to take effect in January

The Bayonne Parking Utility has advised residents that revisions to various parking fees will take effect in January 2023. Utility companies, construction and repair contractors, and others who require parking meter bags or No Parking signs to use metered parking spaces or zoned residential spaces for vehicles, dumpsters, or storage will pay $10 per 24 hours for a single meter or $20 per 24 hours for a double-headed meter.
BAYONNE, NJ
bloomfieldinfo.org

Essex County Declares Code Blue

This is a press release from Essex County. Press releases are official statements that have not been independently verified. On Friday, December 16th, Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. and Essex County Sheriff Armando Fontoura announced the Essex County’s Code Blue procedures are being activated because extreme cold weather in the forecast. The Code Blue will be in effect from Sunday, December 18th at 8 p.m. through Wednesday, December 21st at 8 a.m., nights only.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Design of new Secaucus Senior Center nearly complete

Secaucus’s plan to construct a new Senior Center at the site of the old on Centre Avenue is moving along. The decision to construct a new senior center came after the town realized that oil tanks underneath the old center had been leaking for a number of years. Environmental remediation work needed to be done at the three buildings that composed the old center, but because some of the contamination leached under the foundation, it was cheaper to start from scratch then to remediate the existing center.
SECAUCUS, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. city drops rule limiting rent increases to $20 a year

Elizabeth’s city council voted last week to remove a policy that placed a $20 cap on annual rent increases that many landlords and local officials said was outdated. However, the city council left rent control rules in place that will limit most rent increases in Elizabeth to 3% per year, officials said.
ELIZABETH, NJ
Hudson Reporter

West New York accepts grant for Miller Park improvements

West New York has appropriated millions in grants funding for various capital projects around town, from electric vehicles to park improvements, following receipt of some $2.5 million in grants from the county, state, and federal governments. Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez and the West New York Board of Commissioners adopted an ordinance...
WEST NEW YORK, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Bayonne considers financial agreements with redevelopers again

Bayonne is thinking about again entering into financial agreements with redevelopers to support new projects in the city. However, the City Council tabled ordinances authorizing the agreements at the request of a member who wants to further review the project. At its December meeting, he council temporarily withdrew three ordinances...
BAYONNE, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Bayonne ensures hot water 24/7

Bayonne is making sure all residents can get hot water throughout the day. The City Council adopted an ordinance at its December meeting, eliminating the previous 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. time frame and requiring that an adequate supply of running hot water of a minimum temperature of 120° F. hot water be available “at all times.”
BAYONNE, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Rent control extended in Bayonne

Bayonne has extended rent control of certain units for another year. The City Council adopted an ordinance at its December meeting extending rent control from Jan. 1, 2023 to Dec. 31, 2023. Rent control watered down by council in 2011. Rent control limits increases to the cost of living increase...
BAYONNE, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Nutley Volunteer Fire Chief charged with luring

A volunteer fire chief from Nutley has been arrested for attempting to have sex with a minor in North Bergen, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. On Friday, December 16, members of the North Bergen Police Department, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit, and the Nutley Police Department arrested a Nutley Volunteer Fire Chief after being notified of a luring incident.
NUTLEY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

East Orange promotes police captain to safety director

EAST ORANGE, NJ — East Orange Mayor Ted R. Green and public safety Chairperson Amy Lewis announced the appointment of a new public safety director and the promotion of three individuals to acting deputy chief of police on Thursday, Dec. 8, at the East Orange Police Department. Police Capt....
EAST ORANGE, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Thieves target cars on Rutgers campuses across NJ

Rutgers University police are investigating the burglary and theft of seven vehicles on the New Brunswick and Newark campuses over the course of three days. Four vehicles were forcibly entered and ransacked while parked in Lot 105 on Joyce Kilmer Avenue in Piscataway sometime between Wednesday evening and Thursday afternoon, according to Rutgers police.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Jalopnik

How New Jersey Will Spend $10.7 Billion to Make Traffic Worse

The plan to expand a vital 8.1-mile section of the New Jersey Turnpike, the Newark Bay–Hudson County Extension, is destined to fail. However, New Jersey’s government can’t stop itself from driving into the Hudson River. The project’s projected cost has exploded from $4.7 billion to $10.7 billion—adding added capacity between Newark Liberty International Airport and New York City which will plummet the surrounding area’s already terrible air quality. Also, the expansion won’t reduce congestion.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Hudson Reporter

Jersey City, NJ
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Hoboken, ersey City, North Bergen, Seacaucus, Union City, West New York, Wheehawken in New Jersey

 https://hudsonreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy