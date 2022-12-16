SACRAMENTO - A Napa man arrested at Sacramento International Airport last week is facing a charge of murder in connection with the shooting of a man in Kentucky. Thomas O'Donnell is accused of shooting Michael Harding, who was found dead in a home in Burkesville, Kentucky on September 26. Michael was the estranged husband of CHP Capt. Julie Harding who was found dead weeks later in the yard of her Tennessee home. She was working in the Yuba-Sutter area prior to her death. Several law enforcement sources tell CBS13 that O'Donnell was paid to kill Michael. They also believe Julie committed suicide. O'Donnell is being held in the Sacramento County Jail. He will be extradited to Kentucky to face a judge on January 26.If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or suicidal crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

NAPA, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO