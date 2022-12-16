Read full article on original website
Related
Death of 53-year-old man in Cumberland County prompts murder investigation, arrest
On Sept. 26, Kentucky State Police received a call from Cumberland County 911 to help investigate a man found dead inside a residence in Burkesville.
WBKO
House fire kills 2 Scottsville residents
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Saturday, Dec. 17 at 11:39 p.m., the South Allen Volunteer Fire Department received a call regarding a structural fire on Isom Bradley Road in Scottsville. Joe Young, chief of the responding fire department, said, “Upon arrival, the house was fully involved. We learned there...
k105.com
4 people, including small child, die in 3 weekend house fires
Four people died, including a seven-year-old boy, and several people suffered injuries in three residential fires over the weekend. The first of the three fires occurred Saturday night at approximately 11:40 on Isom Bradley Road south of Scottsville in Allen County. Perishing in the blaze were 72-year-old Jerry Emmitt and his wife, 73-year-old Ida Emmitt.
Tennessee man found dead in semi in Rowan County
A 70-year-old man from Baxter, Tennessee was discovered dead in his semi on Friday in Rowan County.
WBKO
Grand Jury indicts Allen County man
Kentucky State Fraternal Order of the Police deliver Christmas food baskets. Kentucky State Fraternal Order of the Police deliver Christmas food baskets. Bob Wood is this months Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero. Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero: Bob Wood. Updated: Dec. 16, 2022 at 8:24 PM CST. The latest news...
Napa man named in murder-for-hire plot to be charged with murder in Kentucky
SACRAMENTO - A Napa man arrested at Sacramento International Airport last week is facing a charge of murder in connection with the shooting of a man in Kentucky. Thomas O'Donnell is accused of shooting Michael Harding, who was found dead in a home in Burkesville, Kentucky on September 26. Michael was the estranged husband of CHP Capt. Julie Harding who was found dead weeks later in the yard of her Tennessee home. She was working in the Yuba-Sutter area prior to her death. Several law enforcement sources tell CBS13 that O'Donnell was paid to kill Michael. They also believe Julie committed suicide. O'Donnell is being held in the Sacramento County Jail. He will be extradited to Kentucky to face a judge on January 26.If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or suicidal crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
k105.com
Calif. police captain dead after arrest in husband’s slaying in Burkesville
The body of a California Highway Patrol captain was found just days after a man was arrested in the shooting death of her husband in Kentucky, investigators said. Julie V. Harding, 49, a commander with the highway patrol, was found dead Saturday at a home in Celina, Tennessee, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. A statement from TBI did not say how she died, but authorities believe no foul play was involved.
lakercountry.com
Russell Springs man arrested on theft, other charges
A Russell Springs man was arrested this past Friday on theft and other charges, according to jail records. Russell B. Miller, age 39, was arrested by Sheriff Derek Polston on charges theft by unlawful taking under $500, third degree criminal trespassing, operating a vehicle with a expired operator’s license, and failure to produce an insurance card.
wnky.com
Glasgow PD warns of upcoming traffic safety checkpoints
GLASGOW, Ky. – The Glasgow Police Department will be having traffic safety checkpoints within the city limits of Glasgow. From Friday, Dec. 23 to Monday, Jan. 2, safety checkpoints will be present at Columbia Avenue, West Main Street, North Jackson Highway and Happy Valley Road. They may be added to further locations as well.
wvih.com
Allen County Man Faces Federal Charges
On December 14, 2022, a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging an Allen County man with possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. According to court documents, 49 year-old Timothy E. Austin, of Scottsville, possessed with the intent to distribute...
wjle.com
Hale Charged in Burglary and Theft at Wal-Mart
A 40-year-old woman was arrested last week by Smithville Police charged in a burglary and theft at Wal-mart. In addition to those offenses, Jessica French Hale was also cited for simple possession and criminal trespassing. Chief Mark Collins said that police were summoned to a suspicious person call on Morgan...
wcluradio.com
Barren Co. Property Transfers — Week of Dec. 12, 2022
GLASGOW — The following property transfers were recorded at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Dec. 12 to Dec. 16, 2022. Tax information is not reported when money is not exchanged. Such instances include foreclosures, master commissioner deeds, divorce settlements and transfers made within a family. Dec. 12,...
wcluradio.com
Barren Co. Marriage Licenses — Weeks of Dec. 6 & 12, 2022
GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Dec. 6 to Dec. 17, 2022. Raven S. Thomas, 19, of Smiths Grove, and Ethan M. Perkins, 19, of Bowling Green. Dec. 12, 2022:. Deirdre L. London, 62, of Cave City, and William...
Comments / 1