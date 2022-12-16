Read full article on original website
North Carolina’s Work First Program for needy families: Up to $521 financial assistance available
You can get in touch if money is needed. According to a report published by the United States Congress Joint Economic Committee, the most recent unemployment rate in North Carolina is 3.9%.
carolinajournal.com
State says $677 million from Leandro order remains unfunded
A new calculation from N.C. state officials says more than $677 million of a court-ordered Leandro education plan remains unfunded. The N.C. Supreme Court has ordered a trial judge to determine how much the state must spend for Leandro, then force state officials to transfer the money without the General Assembly's input.
$4,000 of payment could come for millions of North Carolina residents
$4,000 of payment could come for millions of North Carolina residentsPhoto byEngin Akyurt/ Pexels. As we all know, rising inflation puts lots of financial pressure on the residents of North Carolina, so to help families in this challenging time, millions of North Carolina residents could receive payment of $4,000.
beckerspayer.com
How NC State Health Plan's Medicare 'reference-based pricing model' is reducing healthcare costs
Before the pandemic, North Carolina State Health Plan, administered by Blue Cross Blue Shield North Carolina, grabbed headlines when it shifted from a commercial-based payment model to a reference-based government pricing model that reimburses providers based on a percentage above what Medicare pays. Matthew Rish, senior director of finance, planning...
whqr.org
Anson County’s flip to red highlights a shift in rural NC counties
In a three-part series, WFAE looks at why Democrats continue to lose in most statewide races. Here in Part 2, we focus on political shifts in rural regions of North Carolina. There’s a stretch of rural counties on U.S. 74 heading east from Charlotte to the beach that used to be reliably Democratic.
Wells Fargo hit with $3.7 billion in penalties, including $2 billion to reimburse customers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) – Wells Fargo Bank, which has its East Coast headquarters in a tower on South College Street, has been ordered to pay $3.7 billion in a civil penalty and reimbursements for harming more than 16 million consumer accounts during the past few years. CNN first reported the penalty this morning by the […]
Washington Examiner
North Carolina lawmakers critical of hurricane rebuilding delays at hearing
(The Center Square) — North Carolina lawmakers on Wednesday grilled officials leading the state's hurricane recovery over delays that have left thousands waiting for relief years after the destruction. The Joint Legislative Commission on Governmental Operations' four-hour hearing featured testimony from representatives from Legal Aid North Carolina, the North...
Gov. Cox issues executive order suspending propane delivery rules
SALT LAKE CITY – Governor Spencer Cox issued an emergency order on December 16 to suspend federal regulations limiting the hours drivers can work to deliver liquid petroleum gas for […]
whqr.org
In WNC, abortion drove Democrats to the polls – but it wasn’t enough to stop the red wave
In the 2022 midterm elections, Democrats hoped the US Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision would bring out voters who cared about abortion access. While the issue drew voters in a number of states with ballot measures to protect abortion rights, that didn’t happen in North Carolina – even in the West where Democrats actually turned out at a higher rate than Republicans.
kpq.com
Gov. Jay Inslee Announces $4 Billion Plan to Reduce Homelessness, But Would Need Voter Approval
Gov. Jay Inslee announced that his office is proposing a $4 billion plan to allocate more state funding towards housing solutions, but would require voter approval. On Dec. 14, Inslee proposed a statewide voter referendum that would raise $4 billion over the next six years, issuing bonds outside Washington’s debt limit.
USDA investing $1.4M in rural NC to create opportunities, rehabilitate homes
RALEIGH, N.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing $1.4 million in rural communities in North Carolina. The investment is a play to "expand economic opportunities and access to housing for underserved rural people who live and work in North Carolina." The investment is part of the Biden-Harris...
Action 9: Will Pink Energy customers with solar panel issues have to pay back loans?
CHARLOTTE — Many solar customers tell Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke they still owe thousands for solar panels that have problems. The company they used, Pink Energy, which used to be called PowerHome Solar, is out of business, has filed for bankruptcy and is facing other legal issues. Solar...
North Carolina regulators will hold hearings on proposed Duke Energy rate hike
(The Center Square) — The North Carolina Utilities Commission will hold a series of hearings next year on a proposed 18% multi-year rate increase from Duke Energy Progress. The commission issued an order last week laying out the proposed increase that would impact 1.5 million customers, and a schedule of five public hearings in February and March to vet the proposal. "In its application, DEP requests authority to increase its...
newsfromthestates.com
The future of voter ID, new marriage protections for same-sex and interracial couples, and a rather testy legislative hearing: The week’s top stories on Policy Watch
The North Carolina Supreme Court handed down more than two dozen rulings on Friday, including a trio dealing with high-profile political controversies. The rulings come just weeks before Republicans Richard Dietz and Trey Allen replace sitting Democratic Associate Justices Samuel Ervin IV and Robin Hudson, and thereby flip the court’s current 4-3 Democratic majority to 5-2 Republican.
Virginia Allocates Money For Residents In Need Of Housing Help
Inflation and other economic shocks have made the lives of many Americans very hard. They have challenges affording their housing because of rising living costs. Virginia wants to help people keep their homes despite the hardship. A fund has been set up where people can apply and receive money from the state. Here are the details of the program.
FOX Carolina
2 Western NC communities to receive neighborhood revitalization grant
RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Department of Commerce awarded 30 Community Development Block Grant - Neighborhood Revitalization fund requests to 27 local governments totaling $42.3 million. The department said the requests will provide housing and public improvements for low and moderate-income North Carolinians. “North Carolina has made...
WFAE.org
Brunswick County changes help explain why NC Democrats keep losing races for Senate and president
Larry Blank, the vice chair of the Brunswick County Republican Party, is bragging about his adopted hometown of Leland. In two decades, it’s gone from a collection of strip malls across the Cape Fear River from Wilmington to one of North Carolina’s fastest-growing municipalities. “(To) go from 2,500...
cbs17
Fired NC professor sues state agency, claims First Amendment rights were violated
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A former professor at the Governor’s School of North Carolina is suing the N.C. Department of Public Instruction, saying his First Amendment rights were violated. Dr. David Phillips reported that he was fired from working at the Governor’s School West at Winston-Salem State University...
North Carolina Chick-fil-A fined after violating child labor laws, Dept. of Labor says
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina Chick-fil-A franchise is facing fines after letting teenagers use hazardous machinery and paying workers with meals, a federal investigation found. Investigators with the U.S. Department of Labor announced Monday the Hendersonville store allowed three workers who were under 18 years old to operate,...
In rural America, deadly costs of opioids outweigh the dollars tagged to address them
Tim Buck knows by heart how many people died from drug overdoses in his North Carolina county last year: 10. The year before it was 12 — an all-time high. Those losses reverberate deeply in rural Pamlico County, a tightknit community of 12,000 on the state’s eastern shore. Over the past decade, it’s had the […] The post In rural America, deadly costs of opioids outweigh the dollars tagged to address them appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
