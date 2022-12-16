ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bern, NC

carolinajournal.com

State says $677 million from Leandro order remains unfunded

A new calculation from N.C. state officials says more than $677 million of a court-ordered Leandro education plan remains unfunded. The N.C. Supreme Court has ordered a trial judge to determine how much the state must spend for Leandro, then force state officials to transfer the money without the General Assembly's input.
Alissa Rose

$4,000 of payment could come for millions of North Carolina residents

$4,000 of payment could come for millions of North Carolina residentsPhoto byEngin Akyurt/ Pexels. As we all know, rising inflation puts lots of financial pressure on the residents of North Carolina, so to help families in this challenging time, millions of North Carolina residents could receive payment of $4,000.
beckerspayer.com

How NC State Health Plan's Medicare 'reference-based pricing model' is reducing healthcare costs

Before the pandemic, North Carolina State Health Plan, administered by Blue Cross Blue Shield North Carolina, grabbed headlines when it shifted from a commercial-based payment model to a reference-based government pricing model that reimburses providers based on a percentage above what Medicare pays. Matthew Rish, senior director of finance, planning...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
whqr.org

Anson County’s flip to red highlights a shift in rural NC counties

In a three-part series, WFAE looks at why Democrats continue to lose in most statewide races. Here in Part 2, we focus on political shifts in rural regions of North Carolina. There’s a stretch of rural counties on U.S. 74 heading east from Charlotte to the beach that used to be reliably Democratic.
ANSON COUNTY, NC
Washington Examiner

North Carolina lawmakers critical of hurricane rebuilding delays at hearing

(The Center Square) — North Carolina lawmakers on Wednesday grilled officials leading the state's hurricane recovery over delays that have left thousands waiting for relief years after the destruction. The Joint Legislative Commission on Governmental Operations' four-hour hearing featured testimony from representatives from Legal Aid North Carolina, the North...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
whqr.org

In WNC, abortion drove Democrats to the polls – but it wasn’t enough to stop the red wave

In the 2022 midterm elections, Democrats hoped the US Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision would bring out voters who cared about abortion access. While the issue drew voters in a number of states with ballot measures to protect abortion rights, that didn’t happen in North Carolina – even in the West where Democrats actually turned out at a higher rate than Republicans.
GEORGIA STATE
The Center Square

North Carolina regulators will hold hearings on proposed Duke Energy rate hike

(The Center Square) — The North Carolina Utilities Commission will hold a series of hearings next year on a proposed 18% multi-year rate increase from Duke Energy Progress. The commission issued an order last week laying out the proposed increase that would impact 1.5 million customers, and a schedule of five public hearings in February and March to vet the proposal. "In its application, DEP requests authority to increase its...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
newsfromthestates.com

The future of voter ID, new marriage protections for same-sex and interracial couples, and a rather testy legislative hearing: The week’s top stories on Policy Watch

The North Carolina Supreme Court handed down more than two dozen rulings on Friday, including a trio dealing with high-profile political controversies. The rulings come just weeks before Republicans Richard Dietz and Trey Allen replace sitting Democratic Associate Justices Samuel Ervin IV and Robin Hudson, and thereby flip the court’s current 4-3 Democratic majority to 5-2 Republican.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
C. Heslop

Virginia Allocates Money For Residents In Need Of Housing Help

Inflation and other economic shocks have made the lives of many Americans very hard. They have challenges affording their housing because of rising living costs. Virginia wants to help people keep their homes despite the hardship. A fund has been set up where people can apply and receive money from the state. Here are the details of the program.
VIRGINIA STATE
FOX Carolina

2 Western NC communities to receive neighborhood revitalization grant

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Department of Commerce awarded 30 Community Development Block Grant - Neighborhood Revitalization fund requests to 27 local governments totaling $42.3 million. The department said the requests will provide housing and public improvements for low and moderate-income North Carolinians. “North Carolina has made...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
Iowa Capital Dispatch

In rural America, deadly costs of opioids outweigh the dollars tagged to address them

Tim Buck knows by heart how many people died from drug overdoses in his North Carolina county last year: 10. The year before it was 12 — an all-time high. Those losses reverberate deeply in rural Pamlico County, a tightknit community of 12,000 on the state’s eastern shore. Over the past decade, it’s had the […] The post In rural America, deadly costs of opioids outweigh the dollars tagged to address them appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
PAMLICO COUNTY, NC

