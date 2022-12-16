Read full article on original website
Man arrested after his roommate died in a Sacramento house fire
SACRAMENTO COUNTY — Police have arrested a man after his roommate died in a house fire.The fire happened on Dec. 18 in Faberge Way and Roseburg Court in Sacramento County.Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District shared footage of bright orange flames lighting the early morning sky.When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke."We couldn't see," said Youron Knight, one of two people who managed to escape. "We couldn't breathe."Knight said he and his roommate, Tyrone Gregory, escaped before first responders arrived.Later, crews rescued his landlord, but a fourth person who was in the residence later died. Officials are not saying whether the victim...
Sacramento Observer
Sacramento County Man, 48, Dies In ICU Following Encounter With Sheriff’s Deputies
UPDATE (12/19/22) – According to a spokesperson for the Sacramento County Coroner Stingley has passed away. His official time and date of death are 2:45 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16. Dymin says her father’s body was taken from the hospital by the coroner on Sunday, Dec. 18. Early...
Man dies after being arrested by Sacramento County deputies
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The man on life support after being arrested by Sacramento County deputies earlier this month has died, according to the man’s family and a spokesperson for the Sacramento County Coroner. Deputies arrested 48-year-old Sherrano Stingley around 5:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6 outside a...
Shooting investigation in North Sacramento
Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 11:20 a.m. in the 3800 block of Haywood Street. A man was taken to a hospital, according to the police department.
Sheriff: Man killed in Foresthill, 69-year-old arrested
FORESTHILL, Calif. — The Placer County Sheriff's Office said Monday they are investigating a man's death in Foresthill as a homicide. Late Sunday night deputies responded to a report of a homicide in the 5000 block of Polaris Way. They found a man dead inside the home. "I have...
Two dead in separate Solano County car crashes
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Two separate car crashes happened Sunday evening that left two people dead in Solano County. According to the California Highway Patrol, a two-vehicle collision happened around 5:30 pm Eastbound I-80 east of Suisun Valley Road. One person had minor injuries and the other sustained a fatal injury. A silver Sedan […]
KCRA.com
Pedestrian hit, killed on Jackson Highway Monday morning in Sacramento County
A pedestrian was hit by a pickup truck and killed on the Jackson Highway in Sacramento County Monday morning, the California Highway Patrol said. The collision happened on eastbound Jackson Road and Sunrise Boulevard at about 5:30 a.m. A white Toyota Tacoma was traveling in the eastbound lane when a...
KCRA.com
Man wounded in Sacramento shooting; lockdowns lifted at 2 nearby elementary schools
Police are investigating a shooting that wounded a man Monday morning in south Sacramento. The shooting was reported around 10:15 a.m. in the 7700 block of Laurie Way, Sacramento police said. The wounded man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Two elementary schools, Cesar Chavez and Edward Kemble,...
16-year-old boy shot to death in Antioch park
ANTIOCH, Calif. (BCN) — A 16-year-old boy died Saturday after he was found in a park suffering from several gunshot wounds, according to Antioch police investigators. A juvenile, in possession of a loaded firearm, was later detained. At about 11:22 a.m. Saturday, Antioch police dispatchers began receiving numerous 911 calls reporting multiple gunshots being fired […]
seguintoday.com
California fugitive causes crash that injuries a pair of officers
(Guadalupe County) — A high speed chase involving a stolen vehicle Friday morning has resulted in a vehicle crash which has left both a Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office Deputy and a Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper injured. Chief Deputy Joshua Ray of the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office...
KCRA.com
Woman, 69, arrested after calling 911 to report a homicide in Placer County
A 69-year-old woman who called authorities to report a homicide has been arrested in connection with the killing, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies arrived at a home on the 5000 block of Polaris Way in Foresthill just before midnight on Sunday where they found a man shot to death.
Pedestrian dies after being hit by pickup truck on Jackson Highway
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a driver Monday morning. According to CHP, it happened around 5:30 a.m. on Jackson Highway in Sacramento County, east of Sunrise Boulevard. CHP says a man was driving a white Toyota...
ABC10
Woman charged with DUI, vehicular manslaughter after El Dorado County wreck
PLACERVILLE, Calif. — A woman was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of DUI and vehicular manslaughter after a fatal accident in El Dorado County last month. According to California Highway Patrol, the El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office issued an arrest warrant for Erica Chambers and CHP Placerville arrested her Tuesday.
KCRA.com
1 dies after 3-vehicle crash near Fairfield on Sunday
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — One person is dead following a three-vehicle crash near Fairfield on Sunday, California Highway Patrol officials said. The crash happened around 5:40 p.m. on eastbound Interstate 80 and Pittman Road in Solano County. CHP said a white Tesla sedan was traveling on I-80 when it overturned...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Strong quake hits NorCal, Sacramento Uber driver carjacked, sting to catch porch pirates
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Pedestrian Killed in Elk Grove Car Accident Identified
Woman Identified Who Was Walking Along Sheldon Road and Killed. A pedestrian who was killed in a car accident in Elk Grove recently has been identified by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office. The deceased person, 60-year-old Insuk Lancaster, died in a traffic collision along Sheldon Road between Bradshaw and Waterman roads, where she was walking around 9:20 p.m. The Elk Grove Police Department said the vehicle involved was a Lexus, which was moving no faster than the speed limit.
KCRA.com
Sacramento Uber driver carjacked by passenger at gunpoint, police search for suspect
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police are searching for a suspect who allegedly carjacked an Uber driver at gunpoint. Tarek Alzughayar told KCRA 3 that he picked up a passenger near Broadway and Riverside Boulevard around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday. But as soon as the ride ended at Dudley and McClatchy ways, the passenger pulled out a gun and pointed it at him.
KCRA.com
Four men killed in fiery Granite Bay crash were out remembering friend who died four years ago
GRANITE BAY, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol was back on the scene of a deadly crash that killed four men Wednesday night. Investigators surveyed the area of East Roseville Parkway and Brackenbury Way on Friday afternoon. They also used a drone to map the site. They said a...
abc10.com
Community remembers 4 men who died in fatal Granite Bay crash
All four people killed in a crash in Granite Bay have been identified. A community memorial of flowers, candles and messages was created and continues to grow.
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Criminal threats, possession in prison, robbery
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Dec. 12. Felix Villa Rodriguez, 57, was arrested at 7:22 a.m. on suspicion of a felony bench warrant in the 11800 block of...
ABC10
