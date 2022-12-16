ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

CBS Sacramento

Man arrested after his roommate died in a Sacramento house fire

SACRAMENTO COUNTY — Police have arrested a man after his roommate died in a house fire.The fire happened on Dec. 18 in Faberge Way and Roseburg Court in Sacramento County.Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District shared footage of bright orange flames lighting the early morning sky.When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke."We couldn't see," said Youron Knight, one of two people who managed to escape. "We couldn't breathe."Knight said he and his roommate, Tyrone Gregory, escaped before first responders arrived.Later, crews rescued his landlord, but a fourth person who was in the residence later died. Officials are not saying whether the victim...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Sheriff: Man killed in Foresthill, 69-year-old arrested

FORESTHILL, Calif. — The Placer County Sheriff's Office said Monday they are investigating a man's death in Foresthill as a homicide. Late Sunday night deputies responded to a report of a homicide in the 5000 block of Polaris Way. They found a man dead inside the home. "I have...
FORESTHILL, CA
FOX40

Two dead in separate Solano County car crashes

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Two separate car crashes happened Sunday evening that left two people dead in Solano County. According to the California Highway Patrol, a two-vehicle collision happened around 5:30 pm Eastbound I-80 east of Suisun Valley Road. One person had minor injuries and the other sustained a fatal injury. A silver Sedan […]
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

16-year-old boy shot to death in Antioch park

ANTIOCH, Calif. (BCN) — A 16-year-old boy died Saturday after he was found in a park suffering from several gunshot wounds, according to Antioch police investigators. A juvenile, in possession of a loaded firearm, was later detained. At about 11:22 a.m. Saturday, Antioch police dispatchers began receiving numerous 911 calls reporting multiple gunshots being fired […]
ANTIOCH, CA
seguintoday.com

California fugitive causes crash that injuries a pair of officers

(Guadalupe County) — A high speed chase involving a stolen vehicle Friday morning has resulted in a vehicle crash which has left both a Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office Deputy and a Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper injured. Chief Deputy Joshua Ray of the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office...
GUADALUPE COUNTY, TX
KCRA.com

1 dies after 3-vehicle crash near Fairfield on Sunday

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — One person is dead following a three-vehicle crash near Fairfield on Sunday, California Highway Patrol officials said. The crash happened around 5:40 p.m. on eastbound Interstate 80 and Pittman Road in Solano County. CHP said a white Tesla sedan was traveling on I-80 when it overturned...
FAIRFIELD, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Pedestrian Killed in Elk Grove Car Accident Identified

Woman Identified Who Was Walking Along Sheldon Road and Killed. A pedestrian who was killed in a car accident in Elk Grove recently has been identified by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office. The deceased person, 60-year-old Insuk Lancaster, died in a traffic collision along Sheldon Road between Bradshaw and Waterman roads, where she was walking around 9:20 p.m. The Elk Grove Police Department said the vehicle involved was a Lexus, which was moving no faster than the speed limit.
ELK GROVE, CA
KCRA.com

Sacramento Uber driver carjacked by passenger at gunpoint, police search for suspect

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police are searching for a suspect who allegedly carjacked an Uber driver at gunpoint. Tarek Alzughayar told KCRA 3 that he picked up a passenger near Broadway and Riverside Boulevard around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday. But as soon as the ride ended at Dudley and McClatchy ways, the passenger pulled out a gun and pointed it at him.
SACRAMENTO, CA
