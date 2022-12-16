ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Trump is losing it on Truth Social as he braces for DOJ referral

Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally at the I-80 Speedway on May 01, 2022 in Greenwood, Nebraska. (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Hours after Donald Trump lashed out over the possibility that the Department of Justice could be receiving one or more criminal referrals next week from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6th riot at the Capitol, he launched a new broadside with an implied threat that his perceived political enemies "must be dealt with."
Report: Zelensky to visit U.S. and address Congress

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is planning to visit Washington, D.C. on Wednesday for the first trip outside his nation since it was invaded by Russia, sources told Axios and The Associated Press.  At least two congressional sources told AP that Zelensky will be in the American capital, speaking anonymously due to potential security risks surrounding the trip. Zelensky is slated to meet with President Biden at the White House and also deliver an address to Congress on Capitol Hill.  Axios reported that Capitol security is taking the nature of the visit extremely seriously, and are planning to put additional protections in place ahead of Wednesday's address. Zelensky will...
CNN Senior Investigative Correspondent Drew Griffin Dead At 60

Award-winning CNN Investigative Correspondent Drew Griffin died Saturday (December 17) at the age of 60 following a long battle with cancer, his family confirmed via CNN. “Drew’s death is a devastating loss to CNN and our entire profession,” CNN CEO Chris Licht said in a note to staff shared in the network's report. “A highly acclaimed investigative journalist, Drew’s work had incredible impact and embodied the mission of this organization in every way.”
Toilet Paper First Sold On This Date In 1857

Today in 1776, Thomas Paine published his first "American Crisis" essay, in which he wrote, "These are the times that try men's souls." Today in 1857, the first roll of commercially produced toilet paper was sold. Today in 1973, Johnny Carson started a fake toilet-paper scare on the "Tonight Show."...
