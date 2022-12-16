Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is planning to visit Washington, D.C. on Wednesday for the first trip outside his nation since it was invaded by Russia, sources told Axios and The Associated Press. At least two congressional sources told AP that Zelensky will be in the American capital, speaking anonymously due to potential security risks surrounding the trip. Zelensky is slated to meet with President Biden at the White House and also deliver an address to Congress on Capitol Hill. Axios reported that Capitol security is taking the nature of the visit extremely seriously, and are planning to put additional protections in place ahead of Wednesday's address. Zelensky will...

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 27 MINUTES AGO