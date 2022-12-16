Read full article on original website
While advising Trump on judges, Conway sold her business to a firm with ties to judicial activist Leonard Leo
The move adds to a growing picture of how groups associated with Leo helped advance the conservative legal agenda.
Trump is losing it on Truth Social as he braces for DOJ referral
Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally at the I-80 Speedway on May 01, 2022 in Greenwood, Nebraska. (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Hours after Donald Trump lashed out over the possibility that the Department of Justice could be receiving one or more criminal referrals next week from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6th riot at the Capitol, he launched a new broadside with an implied threat that his perceived political enemies "must be dealt with."
Democrats Could Lose Control of Pennsylvania After Death of House Rep
Republicans have launched a legal challenge to the scheduling of three special elections for the state's House of Representatives.
Report: Zelensky to visit U.S. and address Congress
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is planning to visit Washington, D.C. on Wednesday for the first trip outside his nation since it was invaded by Russia, sources told Axios and The Associated Press. At least two congressional sources told AP that Zelensky will be in the American capital, speaking anonymously due to potential security risks surrounding the trip. Zelensky is slated to meet with President Biden at the White House and also deliver an address to Congress on Capitol Hill. Axios reported that Capitol security is taking the nature of the visit extremely seriously, and are planning to put additional protections in place ahead of Wednesday's address. Zelensky will...
iheart.com
CNN Senior Investigative Correspondent Drew Griffin Dead At 60
Award-winning CNN Investigative Correspondent Drew Griffin died Saturday (December 17) at the age of 60 following a long battle with cancer, his family confirmed via CNN. “Drew’s death is a devastating loss to CNN and our entire profession,” CNN CEO Chris Licht said in a note to staff shared in the network's report. “A highly acclaimed investigative journalist, Drew’s work had incredible impact and embodied the mission of this organization in every way.”
Senate trudges toward vote on $1.7T spending bill amid conservative pushback
Members of both parties were optimistic that the threat of a snowstorm could persuade critics to relent on their opposition to a vote as soon as Wednesday.
iheart.com
Toilet Paper First Sold On This Date In 1857
Today in 1776, Thomas Paine published his first "American Crisis" essay, in which he wrote, "These are the times that try men's souls." Today in 1857, the first roll of commercially produced toilet paper was sold. Today in 1973, Johnny Carson started a fake toilet-paper scare on the "Tonight Show."...
iheart.com
House January 6 Committee Announces Criminal Referrals Against Donald Trump
The House select committee investigating the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2001, announced it was sending criminal referrals to the Department of Justice during its tenth and final public hearing on Monday (December 19). Former President Trump was the subject of four referrals for obstruction of an...
