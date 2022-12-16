Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
Three tips to protect your plumbing during cold weather
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Bitter cold air, which will arrive late this week, could cause some trouble with your plumbing. Nathan Halliday is a plumber and commercial sales representative for Dauenhauer Plumbing. “You’ll need to just slowly drip your, each faucet in the house, just a slow drip,” Halliday said....
WTVQ
Tips to prevent frozen pipes this winter
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Ahead of this week’s expected winter weather, Kentucky American Water is reminding homeowners of some simple tips to help prevent their homes’ water pipes from freezing. Below is Kentucky American Water’s advice:. Disconnect garden hoses from your home. If you have an...
fox56news.com
Georgetown coffee shop relocates to familiar Lexington location
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A Georgetown coffee shop forced to close has relocated to Lexington, and it’s in a familiar spot. Far Out Espresso officially opened in their new brick-and-mortar cafe on the corner of East High Street and Woodland Avenue on Dec. 9th. It’s the previous home of the original Ramsey’s and Ranada’s Kitchen.
fox56news.com
Shootout occurs overnight outside Lexington McDonald's
Lexington police are investigating a shootout that occurred Sunday outside a Lexington McDonald's. Shootout occurs overnight outside Lexington McDonald’s. Lexington police are investigating a shootout that occurred Sunday outside a Lexington McDonald's. Christmas games with Justin Logan. Out & About with DeAnn Stephens. Sayre Christian Village putting on live...
fox56news.com
Amazon working to get packages shipped for holiday rush
Amazon crews across the world and here in Lexington are working to gey packages shipped before the holidays. Amazon working to get packages shipped for holiday …. Amazon crews across the world and here in Lexington are working to gey packages shipped before the holidays. Nearly $15.8 million reallocated to...
WKYT 27
Ky. doctor provides tips on staying safe amid ‘tripledemic’
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As people come together for the holidays, Kentucky is facing a ‘tripledemic.’. “We’ve had COVID for the last two or three years it’s not gone away and actually we’re probably starting to see a little bit of an increase over the wintertime so that’s one virus,” said Dr. Jeff Foxx.
fox56news.com
Shots fired on Elm Street and Charles Ave. in Lexington
Lexington police are investigating a shooting that happened around 9:45 p.m. No one was hurt but a house and vehicle were damaged. Shots fired on Elm Street and Charles Ave. in Lexington. Lexington police are investigating a shooting that happened around 9:45 p.m. No one was hurt but a house...
Here's the probability of a white Christmas in Kentuckiana this year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you have been dreaming of a white Christmas in Kentuckiana statistics show that you should keep dreaming (or move to northern Minnesota). It certainly did not feel or look like Christmas last year in Louisville. The city set a record high temperature of 75°, Lexington made it to 70° and Bowling Green even reached 76°. We have to dig all the way back to 1890 in order to find the last time we measured 4.5" of snowfall.
fox56news.com
Nearly $15.8 million reallocated to fund eviction relief in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Gov. Andy Beshear traveled to Lexington Monday to deliver a large check and an update to the “Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund.”. Beshear announced the reallocation of nearly $15.8 million to support Lexington homeowners, renters, and landlords who are still impacted by the pandemic, and inflation.
fox56news.com
Holiday hustle: Postal carriers ready for mail influx | Rush Hour
The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) says it added thousands of seasonal hires, hundreds of new package processing machines and even leased extra space to handle a significant increase in packages this holiday season. #yourmoney #holidayshopping #Christmas #USPS #holidayshipping #holidaymail. Holiday hustle: Postal carriers ready for mail influx …. The U.S....
fox56news.com
Crews respond to fire, ammonia leak at Lexington’s J.M. Smucker plant
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Major Jessica Bowman with the Lexington Fire Department told FOX 56 that when crews were dispatched just after 11 a.m. to J.M. Smucker, they identified two separate incidents at different parts of the plant — the fire at one of the roasters and a small ammonia leak.
Top 3 Christmas Towns In Kentucky . They’re Magical.
There is something special about Christmas in Kentucky. The air is crisp and the decorations are abundant, making it a truly magical time of year, from the lights and decorations to the delicious food and bourbon, it’s a time of year that brings joy and magic to everyone who celebrates it. And no Christmas in Kentucky is complete without a visit to the list of Christmas town below.
Best Hospital In Lexington
Do you necessarily require a entire list of the best hospital in the Lexington locality? In this blog article, I’ll give some best hospital details, that are basically situated in the Lexington. Also, a direction map link from your house, with details area, Web information, estimate regular users ratings,...
Longtime Kentucky horse handler, Wes Lanter, dies at 58
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The horse racing community is mourning the death of beloved handler, Wes Lanter. Lanter got his start at the Kentucky Horse Park and cared for some of Kentucky’s greatest champions, including 1977 Triple Crown winner Seattle Slew. Longtime friend and trainer, Eric Reed, said despite his prowess in handling horses, […]
Kentucky police ID victim with DNA in unsolved 1988 case
Police identified the body recovered along a roadside in rural Owen County as Linda Bennett.
fox56news.com
Tip leads to Bardstown police locating, removing explosives
The Bardstown Police Department was alerted to reports of a suspicious device at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday. Tip leads to Bardstown police locating, removing …. The Bardstown Police Department was alerted to reports of a suspicious device at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday. Christmas games with Justin Logan. Out & About...
WKYT 27
Volunteers needed as annual Community Christmas Store gets underway
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Catholic Action Center’s 27th annual Faith and Community Christmas Store is underway. The store allows people to come and shop for new or gently used toys for free. This year, the store is in a new location off of Centre Parkway. It’s the first...
WTVQ
7-year-old dies, 5 others injured in mobile home fire on Winchester Road
CLAY CITY, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 7-year-old died and five others were injured in a mobile home fire on Sunday morning in Clay City. Crews were sent to a fire in a mobile home in the 9700 block of Winchester Road in Clay City around 11 a.m. Sunday, according to the Stanton Fire Department. When crews arrived, they saw the home already engulfed in flames.
wymt.com
Emergency rooms filling up as sickness slams Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Emergency rooms at Lexington hospitals are filling up, but medical officials say if you are really sick and need urgent care, they will see you. Doctors from Lexington’s three major hospitals held an online media briefing Monday morning to talk about the surge in patients they are seeing.
The Publix Supermarket Chain Must Like Kentucky Because We’re Getting Two More
In the 39 years that my dad and I shared space on the planet, I only ever heard him mention three places he liked to shop. Yep, just three. He wasn't much of a shopper, but these places got high marks. Two of them were in Owensboro--Wyndall's Western Wear, or...
