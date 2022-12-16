Read full article on original website
newcanaanite.com
Felony Larceny Charge for 48-Year-Old Man
Police last week arrested a 48-year-old Jackson Heights, N.Y. man by warrant and charged him with first-degree larceny, a felony offense. On March 8 (a Tuesday), officers were dispatched to 125 Elm St. on a reported theft. The street address is the same as a ground-floor jewelry store as well...
New Britain Herald
New Britain man charged as accessory to murder going to trial
NEW BRITAIN – A New Britain man who allegedly told another man to shoot someone, killing him, is going to trial. Wilfredo Oquendo, 21, has no start date yet for a trial on charges of accessory to murder and conspiracy to commit murder – which are both felonies.
DoingItLocal
Milford Homicide: A Statement From Chief Mello
On November 14, 2022, Julie Minogue came to the police department to file a complaint against Ewen Dewitt for sending her over 200 text messages from November 12-14, 2022, violating the Protective Order that prohibited him from harassing her. Officer Knablin interviewed Julie, and he collected the evidence from her cell phone records that she later provided.
Mastermind Of Nanuet Brinks Heist That Left 3 Dead Released From Prison
The man behind the 1981 Brinks robbery that left two Hudson Valley police officers and an armored car guard dead has been released from federal prison for health reasons. Mutulu Shakur, age 72, most famously known for being the stepfather of slain rapper Tupac Shakur, was granted release by the US Parole Commission on Friday, Dec. 16, due to a terminal illness, according to multiple news reports.
Man sentenced for role in attempted robbery at New Haven restaurant
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A New Haven man was sentenced Monday to nine years in prison and three years of supervised release for his role in an attempted robbery, where he shot an employee, in a New Haven restaurant in April 2015. According to court documents and statements made...
Brooklyn bishop Lamor Whitehead arrested on federal charges of wire fraud, extortion
Bishop Lamor Whitehead—the flashy Brooklyn pastor who made headlines in July when he was robbed at gunpoint of $1 million in jewelry during a church service—was arrested Monday on federal charges of wire fraud and extortion.
Duo Found Guilty In Connection To Fatal Stamford Jewelry Store Robbery
Two people, including one man from Westchester County, have been found guilty in connection with a jewelry store robbery in Fairfield County that left the business's owner dead. White Plains resident Thomas Liberatore, age 65, and Brooklyn resident Paul Prosano, age 62, were both found guilty by a jury for...
newcanaanite.com
Felony Forgery Charge for 29-Year-Old Woman
Police on Thursday arrested a 29-year-old East Brunswick, N.J. woman by warrant and charged her with 11 counts of first-degree forgery, a felony offense, and fifth-degree larceny. On March 17, officers were dispatched to Walgreens on Pine Street on a report of a transaction involving counterfeit money, police said. Following...
‘I hope they get what’s coming to them,’ family of Hamden homicide victim says
Hamden police are asking for the public's help after a 37-year-old man was fatally shot in Hamden Sunday afternoon.
longisland.com
AG James Announces Arrest of Disbarred Attorney Who Allegedly Embezzled Over $450,000 from Vulnerable and Elderly New Yorkers
New York Attorney General Letitia James and Acting New York State Police Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli today announced the indictment and arrest of former attorney John Ferdinand Murphy, III, 68, of Hopewell Junction, NY, for allegedly embezzling more than $450,000 from multiple incapacitated and vulnerable clients. After being appointed as a guardian and trustee for his clients, Murphy allegedly drained their trust accounts by issuing checks to himself, his company Samron Resources, LLC, and his own family members. Murphy was charged today with three counts of Grand Larceny in the Second Degree (a class C felony), two counts of Grand Larceny in the Third Degree (a class D felony), and one count of Scheme to Defraud in the First Degree (a class E felony) for the thefts he allegedly committed from June 26, 2015 to December 29, 2021.
Man convicted of murdering 28-year-old Hartford man
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford State’s Attorney Sharmese L. Walcott announced that Antoine Keaton, 30, has been convicted of the murder of a Hartford man on Friday. Keaton’s conviction stems from the fatal shooting of 28-year-old Anthony Wright. Wright was shot multiple times in close range on Main Street in Hartford on July 12, 2019. […]
Man, Woman Shot Outside Bridgeport Restaurant, Police Say
A man and woman were shot outside a restaurant following a dispute in Fairfield County. The incident took place around 2:30 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 18 at La Sabrosura Restaurant located at 533/537 East Main St. in Bridgeport. Bridgeport Police responded to the restaurant after receiving a report of shots fired....
Liquor Seized From Bridgeport Grocery Store, Owner, Employee Charged, Police Say
An owner and an employee were busted for allegedly selling more than just food at a Fairfield County grocery store. The incident took place in Bridgeport around 10 p.m., Friday, Dec. 16 at De Castillo Grocery Store at 1160 State St. The bust comes on the heels of an investigation...
Man shot to death in Hamden
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 37-year-old man was found shot to death early Sunday afternoon in Hamden, according to police. John Williams was found dead inside a car in the area of 100 North St., according to authorities. He had been shot multiple times. Immediately afterward, Hamden police tried to stop a vehicle on Arch […]
Murder suspect now charged with harassing Milford victim before her death
Ewen Dewitt was served with a new arrest warrant, which News 12 obtained, for harassment and violation of a protective order.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: 4th Person Shot Today
Police said: “At 1813hrs the Bridgeport ECC received a call reporting a male party got punched in the face and a possible weapon displayed on East Avenue. On-scene Bridgeport Police reports indicate no firearm was displayed and a male party was struck in the face following a verbal altercation. Medics were not needed and refused by the male party.”
Bronx man shot to death by housemate over noise complaints
A man was shot to death over ongoing noise complaints outside the Bronx house he shared with his killer, police said Sunday. The 39-year-old victim was shot in the chest just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday outside the three-story multifamily home on Morgan Ave. near Arnow Ave. in Pelham Gardens, cops said. Medics rushed the victim to Jacobi Medical Center but he could not be saved. His name was not ...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Today’s Vehicle Fire
2022-12-19@ 5:15pm–#Bridgeport News: Today’s vehicle fire is on Tom Thumb Street after a car accident. Everyone made it out of the car safely. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Bronx man fatally shot after dispute with neighbor over noise: report
A 39-year-old man was shot to death in front of his Bronx home Saturday night after an ongoing dispute with his neighbor, police said.
