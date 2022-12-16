Read full article on original website
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs’ Chris Jones one of multiple KC defensive linemen unable to practice Tuesday
The Chiefs were missing multiple defensive linemen for Tuesday’s practice. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Chris Jones, Mike Danna and Khalen Saunders were sick and would not be on the field. Jones battled an illness last week and entered the weekend designated as questionable to play at the Houston...
Wichita Eagle
John Harbaugh Dismisses Talk of Any Change to Coaching Staff
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens coach John Harbaugh said there won't be any major changes to the coaching staff as the team prepares for the final three games of the season. Much of the outside criticism has been directed at offensive coordinator Greg Roman because of the recent struggles.
Wichita Eagle
Hackett Praises FB Andrew Beck as Broncos Rush for 168 Yards
Long have the Denver Broncos been searching for complementary football. Time and time again, Denver's quest has stumbled into more obstacles than an Indiana Jones movie. Head coach Nathaniel Hackett is still desperately running from the wrecking ball that is rolling toward the organization and himself. Disaster might ultimately catch up with Hackett, but stringing some wins together might provide an unlikely route back to a second year in charge.
Wichita Eagle
Giants Injury Report: Xavier McKinney, Adoree’ Jackson Unlikely for Minnesota
According to head coach Brian Daboll, New York Giants defensive backs Adoree’ Jackson and safety Xavier McKinney are longshots to be ready for this weekend's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Daboll said on Tuesday that McKinney, currently on the NFI list after suffering a fractured left hand during the...
Wichita Eagle
Mike Tomlin Has Addressed Disciplinary Concerns With Players
PITTSBURGH -- Head coach Mike Tomlin isn't letting unsportsmanlike issues cause problems for concern within the Pittsburgh Steelers locker room. However, he's also not airing dirty laundry to the masses. Tomlin took the podium to address the media for the Steelers Week 16 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders. During...
Wichita Eagle
Browns top Players Praise Saints WR Jarvis Landry for What he did in Cleveland
This week will be a bit weird, it will be the Cleveland Browns against a team that Jarvis Landry plays for. Landry was a recent staple in Cleveland but ended up with the New Orleans Saints in free agency. The Saints and Browns play on Christmas Eve. Though Landry is...
Wichita Eagle
QB Josh Rosen Signs to Vikings Practice Squad
In his fifth season in the NFL, quarterback Josh Rosen has found a seventh home. The well-traveled quarterback has signed a practice-squad deal with the Vikings, the team announced on Tuesday morning. Rosen has not appeared in an NFL game since November 18, 2021, when he completed 1-of-3 passes in...
Wichita Eagle
Playoff Scenario: How Steelers Can Make the Postseason
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are battling as hard as possible to keep their playoff hopes alive, and as little chance as some give them, their playoff hopes are not dead yet. The Steelers need a lot to work in their favor to overcome the 0.3% chance they currently have...
Wichita Eagle
Bears Could Get Teven Jenkins Back But Lose Jack Sanborn
In a surprising twist, the Bears had Teven Jenkins back at Halas Hall on Tuesday as they began working to face the Buffalo Bills but they have lost linebacker Jack Sanborn for the season. Jenkins recovered enough after being immobilized Sunday and carted off the field that he got out...
Wichita Eagle
Look: Bengals Reveal Festive Uniform Combo Ahead Of Patriots Game
CINCINNATI — The Bengals released their road uniform combo for Saturday’s game against New England. Check out the threads featuring orange helmets, white jerseys, and black pants. Cincinnati is on an AFC-best six-game winning streak right now. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on CBS. You can...
Wichita Eagle
Darrin Simmons Reveals Tampa’s Tell On Blown Fake Punt
CINCINNATI — Former Bengals running back and current Buccaneer Giovani Bernard took all the blame for the fumbled fake punt that helped spark Cincinnati's 34-23 win this past Sunday. Yet, Darrin Simmons saw it a bit differently. The Bengals special teams coordinator appeared on 700 WLW's Bengals Line this...
Wichita Eagle
Week 15 Saints Snap Counts and Observations
The Saints kept their season alive on Sunday after sweeping the Falcons, albeit they have less than a five percent chance of actually taking the division. Regardless, it was good to see New Orleans respond in a positive way out of their bye week. Here's a look at the snap counts from Week 15 with some observations from the game.
Wichita Eagle
Five Thoughts: Steelers Took Last Week Personally
After a soul-crushing loss to the Baltimore Ravens last week, the Pittsburgh Steelers came back with a one-score victory over the Carolina Panthers, 24-16. Quarterback Kenny Pickett missed the game as he is still in concussion protocol. Mitch Trubisky got the chance to avenge his three-interception game last week and did so by not turning the ball over this week.
Wichita Eagle
Rams QB Matthew Stafford Clarifies ‘Emotional’ Retirement Rumors
There's been increasing speculation surrounding the potential retirement of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford this season. Due to the combination of a concerning spinal cord contusion that has essentially ended his season along with being in concussion protocol twice, the 34-year-old has had increasing reasons to call it quits, especially after securing his first Super Bowl ring last year. The Rams were also officially eliminated from postseason contention after Monday's 24-12 loss to the Green Bay Packers, as the franchise shifts its focus to 2023.
Wichita Eagle
Rams Tie Broncos For Forgettable Record Ahead of Christmas Day Matchup
The inevitable became reality for the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night, as they were officially eliminated from postseason contention after a 24-12 loss to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Rams gave themselves a chance to win -- and ultimately keep the faintest of postseason hopes alive...
Wichita Eagle
Kansas City Chiefs Retake Lead Over Texans: Patrick Mahomes Scores Key Touchdown
HOUSTON --The Houston Texans are trying to manufacture an upset victory for the second consecutive week. One week after falling short in the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys, the 1-11-1 Texans led the Kansas City Chiefs 21-16 heading into the fourth quarter. The Chiefs promptly regained the lead on a Patrick Mahomes touchdown run and two-point conversion pass to running back Jerick McKinnon for a 24-21 lead.
Wichita Eagle
Packers Make Roster Cut Ahead of MNF Matchup vs. Rams
The Green Bay Packers are preparing to keep pace in the NFC playoff race on Monday night at Lambeau Field against the Los Angeles Rams. But ahead of preparing for the freezing temperatures against a Rams team with nothing to lose, the Packers decided to release veteran receiver Sammy Watkins on Monday in a surprising late-season move. Watkins will now go to waivers with the hope that another team will place a claim for him.
Wichita Eagle
Cleveland Browns Designate C Ethan Pocic to Return From Injured Reserve
Center Ethan Pocic hasn't played for the Cleveland Browns since week 11 against the Buffalo Bills, which could soon change. Cleveland has opted to designate a return from the injured reserve for Pocic, this will start the process of getting him back on the field. Pocic is now eligible to...
Wichita Eagle
Broncos Place LB Dakota Allen on Injured Reserve
It's literally every week for the Denver Broncos that a player gets transferred from the active roster to injured reserve. Coming out of Sunday's 24-15 victory over the Arizona Cardinals, it was no different for Denver. On Monday, the Broncos placed linebacker Dakota Allen on season-ending IR with a hamstring...
Wichita Eagle
Where Bears Have the Edge Matching Up with Bills
Bears coach Matt Eberflus saw progress on Sunday in a defense too often scorched since the midseason trades of Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn. Staying close to the Philadelphia Eagles required more than the struggles and cave-ins their entire defense had been experiencing throughout the season's second half. They even put an exclamation point behind their efforts with big hits on QB Jalen Hurts by Joe Thomas and by Trevis Gipson.
