Cincinnati, OH

John Harbaugh Dismisses Talk of Any Change to Coaching Staff

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens coach John Harbaugh said there won't be any major changes to the coaching staff as the team prepares for the final three games of the season. Much of the outside criticism has been directed at offensive coordinator Greg Roman because of the recent struggles.
BALTIMORE, MD
Hackett Praises FB Andrew Beck as Broncos Rush for 168 Yards

Long have the Denver Broncos been searching for complementary football. Time and time again, Denver's quest has stumbled into more obstacles than an Indiana Jones movie. Head coach Nathaniel Hackett is still desperately running from the wrecking ball that is rolling toward the organization and himself. Disaster might ultimately catch up with Hackett, but stringing some wins together might provide an unlikely route back to a second year in charge.
DENVER, CO
Mike Tomlin Has Addressed Disciplinary Concerns With Players

PITTSBURGH -- Head coach Mike Tomlin isn't letting unsportsmanlike issues cause problems for concern within the Pittsburgh Steelers locker room. However, he's also not airing dirty laundry to the masses. Tomlin took the podium to address the media for the Steelers Week 16 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders. During...
PITTSBURGH, PA
QB Josh Rosen Signs to Vikings Practice Squad

In his fifth season in the NFL, quarterback Josh Rosen has found a seventh home. The well-traveled quarterback has signed a practice-squad deal with the Vikings, the team announced on Tuesday morning. Rosen has not appeared in an NFL game since November 18, 2021, when he completed 1-of-3 passes in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Playoff Scenario: How Steelers Can Make the Postseason

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are battling as hard as possible to keep their playoff hopes alive, and as little chance as some give them, their playoff hopes are not dead yet. The Steelers need a lot to work in their favor to overcome the 0.3% chance they currently have...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Bears Could Get Teven Jenkins Back But Lose Jack Sanborn

In a surprising twist, the Bears had Teven Jenkins back at Halas Hall on Tuesday as they began working to face the Buffalo Bills but they have lost linebacker Jack Sanborn for the season. Jenkins recovered enough after being immobilized Sunday and carted off the field that he got out...
CHICAGO, IL
Look: Bengals Reveal Festive Uniform Combo Ahead Of Patriots Game

CINCINNATI — The Bengals released their road uniform combo for Saturday’s game against New England. Check out the threads featuring orange helmets, white jerseys, and black pants. Cincinnati is on an AFC-best six-game winning streak right now. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on CBS. You can...
CINCINNATI, OH
Darrin Simmons Reveals Tampa’s Tell On Blown Fake Punt

CINCINNATI — Former Bengals running back and current Buccaneer Giovani Bernard took all the blame for the fumbled fake punt that helped spark Cincinnati's 34-23 win this past Sunday. Yet, Darrin Simmons saw it a bit differently. The Bengals special teams coordinator appeared on 700 WLW's Bengals Line this...
CINCINNATI, OH
Week 15 Saints Snap Counts and Observations

The Saints kept their season alive on Sunday after sweeping the Falcons, albeit they have less than a five percent chance of actually taking the division. Regardless, it was good to see New Orleans respond in a positive way out of their bye week. Here's a look at the snap counts from Week 15 with some observations from the game.
ATLANTA, LA
Five Thoughts: Steelers Took Last Week Personally

After a soul-crushing loss to the Baltimore Ravens last week, the Pittsburgh Steelers came back with a one-score victory over the Carolina Panthers, 24-16. Quarterback Kenny Pickett missed the game as he is still in concussion protocol. Mitch Trubisky got the chance to avenge his three-interception game last week and did so by not turning the ball over this week.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Rams QB Matthew Stafford Clarifies ‘Emotional’ Retirement Rumors

There's been increasing speculation surrounding the potential retirement of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford this season. Due to the combination of a concerning spinal cord contusion that has essentially ended his season along with being in concussion protocol twice, the 34-year-old has had increasing reasons to call it quits, especially after securing his first Super Bowl ring last year. The Rams were also officially eliminated from postseason contention after Monday's 24-12 loss to the Green Bay Packers, as the franchise shifts its focus to 2023.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rams Tie Broncos For Forgettable Record Ahead of Christmas Day Matchup

The inevitable became reality for the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night, as they were officially eliminated from postseason contention after a 24-12 loss to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Rams gave themselves a chance to win -- and ultimately keep the faintest of postseason hopes alive...
DENVER, CO
Kansas City Chiefs Retake Lead Over Texans: Patrick Mahomes Scores Key Touchdown

HOUSTON --The Houston Texans are trying to manufacture an upset victory for the second consecutive week. One week after falling short in the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys, the 1-11-1 Texans led the Kansas City Chiefs 21-16 heading into the fourth quarter. The Chiefs promptly regained the lead on a Patrick Mahomes touchdown run and two-point conversion pass to running back Jerick McKinnon for a 24-21 lead.
HOUSTON, TX
Packers Make Roster Cut Ahead of MNF Matchup vs. Rams

The Green Bay Packers are preparing to keep pace in the NFC playoff race on Monday night at Lambeau Field against the Los Angeles Rams. But ahead of preparing for the freezing temperatures against a Rams team with nothing to lose, the Packers decided to release veteran receiver Sammy Watkins on Monday in a surprising late-season move. Watkins will now go to waivers with the hope that another team will place a claim for him.
GREEN BAY, WI
Broncos Place LB Dakota Allen on Injured Reserve

It's literally every week for the Denver Broncos that a player gets transferred from the active roster to injured reserve. Coming out of Sunday's 24-15 victory over the Arizona Cardinals, it was no different for Denver. On Monday, the Broncos placed linebacker Dakota Allen on season-ending IR with a hamstring...
DENVER, CO
Where Bears Have the Edge Matching Up with Bills

Bears coach Matt Eberflus saw progress on Sunday in a defense too often scorched since the midseason trades of Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn. Staying close to the Philadelphia Eagles required more than the struggles and cave-ins their entire defense had been experiencing throughout the season's second half. They even put an exclamation point behind their efforts with big hits on QB Jalen Hurts by Joe Thomas and by Trevis Gipson.
CHICAGO, IL

