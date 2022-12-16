Read full article on original website
Magic Johnson Reacts to Sale of Suns to Fellow MSU Alum Mat Ishbia
The NBA legend was excited for his fellow Spartan who is purchasing the NBA franchise.
Wichita Eagle
Every NBA Franchise’s All-Time Scoring Leader
On Monday night, Blazers guard Damian Lillard passed Clyde Drexler as Portland’s all-time scoring leader. Here’s a look at every NBA franchise’s current leader in points. Atlanta Hawks: Dominique Wilkins (23,292) The Human Highlight Film averaged 26.4 ppg for the Hawks during his 12 seasons in Atlanta....
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Injuries Abound As All Star-Free Lakers Face Banged-Up Suns
Your 13-16 Los Angeles Lakers are hoping to stave off any fatigue from last night's nail-biter against the Wizards today at Footprint Center, where they will square off against the banged-up 18-12 Phoenix Suns. But just which players will actually be available tonight?. As you no doubt have heard by...
Wichita Eagle
Ejected & Dejected: Luka Doncic, Jason Kidd Tossed in Mavs’ Deflating Loss to Wolves
After missing the Dallas Mavericks' second night of a back-to-back on Saturday, which ended up being a 100-99 overtime loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, Luka Doncic made his return to action against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center on Monday ... and it was a night to forget. Doncic's night...
Wichita Eagle
Score Predictions for Hornets at Kings
The Kings are firmly in the playoff hunt in the West behind the power of De’Aaron Fox and Domontas Sabonis, easily one of the most improved teams in the NBA this year. The Hornets are on the second night of a back-to-back after a tough loss in Denver, and the well-rested Kings are in a good position to take advantage.
Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed
WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed
Before she was ultimately released as part of a controversial prisoner swap, WNBA star Brittney Griner survived nearly 10 months in Russian captivity, during which she faced some absolutely brutal conditions at a high-security Russian penal colony that forced her into hours of labor every single day with the conditions affecting Griner’s mental health began to decline as a Read more... The post Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Wichita Eagle
Injury Report: Bazley, Giddey Remain Out With Illness as Blazers Visit OKC
The illness bug has begun to strike Oklahoma City, despite that the team is coming off a huge win. Darius Bazley is on the injury report and will miss the Thunder’s game against the Grizzlies due to a non-COVID illness. Josh Giddey is also out again with an illness.
Wichita Eagle
Twitter Compares LeBron James to Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe After the World Cup Final
View the original article to see embedded media. The FIFA World Cup 2022 ended with Argentina defeating the defending-champion French national team. The two tied 3-3, but Argentina won 4-2 in penalty kicks. As one of the biggest sporting events of the year, many athletes tuned in to the World...
Wichita Eagle
Dodgers: Noah Syndergaard Has Already Been Working to Regain Lost Velo
In 2016, Noah Syndergaard's four-seam fastball had an average velocity of 98.7 MPH, one of the fastest in baseball, especially for a starter. By 2019, it had dipped some, but it still averaged an impressive 97.8 MPH. Then Syndergaard had Tommy John surgery, and in 2022, his first full season...
