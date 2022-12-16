ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Margot Robbie's Childhood Prank On Her Babysitter Is Devil-Child Stuff

By Ron Dicker
 4 days ago

Margot Robbie was acting long before she got paid for it. (Watch the video below.)

The “Babylon” star on Thursday recalled scaring the bejesus out of a childhood babysitter by faking her own gruesome death.

She told host James Corden on “The Late Late Show” that she was a “very dramatic child” and immediately disliked the woman who had replaced her favorite babysitter.

The new caregiver cajoled her into taking a bath, prompting further resentment from Robbie, the “Barbie” actor recalled. So, she got a kitchen knife and drenched herself with ketchup, lying on the bathroom floor until the woman found her, she said.

It took 45 minutes, but she got her payoff.

“I was committed, I stayed in character the whole time, played dead and it was so worth it,” Robbie said. “She freaked out. I never saw her again.”

